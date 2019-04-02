Curio drops lawsuit against cannabis regulators amid concerns about ‘racial insensitivity’

Curio Wellness’ CEO Michael Bronfein decided to withdraw the lawsuit his company filed against state regulators following a backlash from consumers and stakeholders. Last Monday, the Lutherville-Timonium cannabis grower filed a suit in Baltimore County…

Last Monday, the Lutherville-Timonium cannabis grower filed a suit in Baltimore County Circuit Court, aiming to block the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission from accepting applications for four new cannabis grower licenses and 10 processor licenses. Curio alleged in its lawsuit that the commission reneged on a promise to existing business owners that it would not license additional cannabis growers without first conducting a demand study to demonstrate additional supply was necessary. Curio argued expanding the industry without such a study could jeopardize the $10 million investment the company made to build its business.

News of the lawsuit quickly sparked public fury. The new licenses are being offered with the specific goal of increasing minority and women business ownership in the potentially lucrative medical marijuana…