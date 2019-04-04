202
Cresa acquires Chicago-based lease administration firm

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 4, 2019 7:12 am 04/04/2019 07:12am
D.C.-based commercial real estate firm Cresa is getting bigger.

The firm announced Thursday it closed on its acquisition of Portfolio Solutions Group, a lease administration and accounting company based in Chicago. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PSG will be renamed Cresa Lease Administration, and Cresa’s clients will be integrated into CLA’s tech-based platforms. CLA’s services include lease database consulting, data extraction, auditing and portfolio strategy in office, industrial, retail and health care sectors.

Jeffrey Tosello, PSG’s managing partner and founder, and Meredith Kern, partner, will remain in charge, reporting to Cresa CEO Jim Underhill.

PSG was founded in 1999 and its 40-person team currently manages 20,000 leases and represents more than 350 million square feet of space.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

