Countries With Current Monarchies

Countries With Monarchies

On April 30 Emperor Akihito of Japan will abdicate his seat on the Chrysanthemum Throne to make way for his son to rule and usher in the new imperial era of Reiwa in the country.

Many countries still feature some form of monarchy. The titles of these monarchs vary, defined by the country’s traditions and language. Most monarchies are constitutional, having largely ceremonial roles. Some, however, have absolute power, while a small number are elective and one is a co-regency — when two or more people share a monarchical position.

The following are some of the countries that have monarchs, listed alphabetically.

Andorra

The principality of Andorra is a small landlocked country located on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering France and Spain. Acting as co-princes, or co-regents, of the nation are the Catholic bishop of Urgell, a Roman Catholic diocese, and the president of France. Presently the co-princes are bishop Joan-Enric Vives and President Emmanuel Macron, pictured.

Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain is an island nation located in the Persian Gulf. The country is a constitutional monarchy led by the king, currently Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He has been the ruling monarch since 1999.

Belgium

The Kingdom of Belgium is located in northwestern Europe with a constitutional monarchy form of government. The king, currently Philippe (or Filip in Dutch), is the ceremonial head of state. He has reigned since 2013.

Bhutan

The Kingdom of Bhutan is a small landlocked nation in South Asia that is a constitutional monarchy. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is the “Druk Gyalpo,” or Dragon King, and is the head of state. He ascended the throne in 2006.

Brunei

Brunei is a small country occupying part of the Southeast Asian island of Borneo. Hassanal Bolkiah is the current sultan, having ascended the throne in 1967. He is also the country’s only prime minister since the country became independent in 1984 and is thus the head of government.

Cambodia

The Kingdom of Cambodia is an elective constitutional monarchy located in Southeast Asia. Norodom Sihamoni has been king of the country since 2004, having been named by the country’s throne council.

Commonwealth Realms

The British royal family, perhaps the world’s most well-known royals, rules over more than the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning constitutional monarch over 16 commonwealth realms: in addition to the U.K., the other 15 independent countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952.

Denmark

The Kingdom of Denmark is the southernmost of the Scandinavian countries and is a constitutional monarchy. Margrethe II is the queen of the country and has reigned since 1972.

ESwatini

The Kingdom of eSwatini, also known as Swaziland, is a small landlocked country in Southern Africa. The country’s government is an absolute diarchy, meaning the nation is jointly ruled by the “Ngwenyama” (king) and “Ndlovukati” (queen). In 1986 Mswati III, pictured, became king and Ntfombi became queen.

Japan

Japan is an archipelago nation in East Asia that is a constitutional monarchy. Emperor Akihito ascended the throne in 1989 and is the 125th member of the world’s oldest reigning dynasty. On April 30, Akihito abdicates to allow his son Naruhito to become the newest emperor to sit on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Jordan

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a small landlocked Middle Eastern country located along the east bank of the Jordan River. The country is a constitutional monarchy and King Abdullah II has been the nation’s monarch since 1999.

Lesotho

The Kingdom of Lesotho is a small landlocked country enclaved within South Africa. King Letsie III has reigned since 1996 in a largely ceremonial role.

Liechtenstein

The Principality of Liechtenstein is a small country in Western Europe whose form of government is a constitutional monarchy. Prince Hans-Adam II has reigned since 1989.

Luxembourg

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is a small landlocked nation in Western Europe.

Luxembourg is a parliamentary constitutional monarchy with one legislative house. While the grand duke appoints the prime minister, his powers are mainly formal. Grand Duke Henri has reigned since 2000.

Malaysia

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy in Southeast Asia. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was crowned the country’s 16th king in January 2019. Malaysia has a unique rotating monarchy system, in which nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms.

Monaco

The Principality of Monaco is a microstate located along the French Riviera in Western Europe, and is one of a small number of countries where the monarch is active in daily politics. Prince Albert II, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, has been the head of state of the country since 2005.

Netherlands

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy with most of its territory located in Western Europe and with several small island territories in the Caribbean Sea. The monarch of the kingdom is the country’s head of state. King Willem-Alexander ascended the throne in 2013.

Norway

The Kingdom of Norway is a constitutional monarchy located in Northern Europe. King Harald V and Queen Sonja have reigned since 1991.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is located on the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East. The nation is an absolute monarchy, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud acting as prime minister and head of state since 2015.

Spain

The Kingdom of Spain is a parliamentary monarchy primarily occupying part of Europe’s Iberian Peninsula and also including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. King Felipe VI is the current head of state. He ascended to the throne in 2014 following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.

Sweden

The Kingdom of Sweden is a constitutional and parliamentary democracy located in Northern Europe. The long history of Swedish monarchs date to the late 10th century, and King Carl XVI Gustaf is the current head of state, ascending the throne in 1973.

Thailand

The Kingdom of Thailand is located on the Indochinese Peninsula in Southeast Asia. Although it calls itself a constitutional monarchy, the country has a modern history dotted by frequent coups, the latest placing the nation under rule of a de facto military dictatorship. Maha Vajiralongkorn has been king since 2016 and his official coronation takes place May 4-6.

Vatican City

Vatican City is a city-state located within Rome and the world’s smallest independent state. The government is an absolute elective monarchy run by the Roman Catholic Church, effectively making the pope an elected non-hereditary monarch. Pope Francis was elected into the position in 2013.

