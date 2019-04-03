Commonwealth Joe raising more money

Arlington coffee company Commonwealth Joe is gearing up for another round of fundraising. The company is looking to raise a total of $4 million, and already has $615,000 of that committed, according to a filing…

The company is looking to raise a total of $4 million, and already has $615,000 of that committed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Though Commonwealth Joe sells its coffee beans wholesale and also operates two retail locations, its main growth has been with its kegged, cold-brew coffee program.

Now, it’s expanding that line even further by offering kegged products in metered vending machines that allow users to swipe a credit card and pay for their beverage by volume, opening Commonwealth Joe to a host of new locations. Previously, the main targets for the cold-brew kegs were office buildings and other places where the landlords or business owners would be offering the coffee as a perk.

Though Commonwealth Joe CEO Robert Peck declined to provide more details until after the raise is completed, he did offer a statement:

“We continue to invest into…