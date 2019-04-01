Combined acquires Alexandria apartment complex near Landmark Mall

One of the largest commercial real estate developers in the D.C. area is buying an apartment building just across the street from Alexandria’s soon-to-be-redeveloped Landmark Mall. Combined Properties announced Monday that it’s acquiring Key Towers,…

Combined Properties announced Monday that it’s acquiring Key Towers, a 13-floor, 140-unit building just off Duke Street. The company bought the property from Aimco, a Denver-based real estate investment trust, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The acquisition of Key Towers marks the third apartment bought by Combined over the course of the last year, after the company previously purchased complexes in Reston and Columbia, Maryland.

Combined wrote in a news release that it hopes the addition of Key Towers to its portfolio “enhances and diversifies” its current offerings, while also providing the opportunity for the building to “be upgraded in the future.”

“We are extremely pleased to add Key Towers to our portfolio and are seeking to acquire more residential complexes to broaden Combined’s…