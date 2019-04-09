Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Childhood Depression

One of the most unsettling experiences you can have as a parent is seeing your child struggle and feeling unsure of how to help. Knowing what to do starts with understanding what’s going on, and…

One of the most unsettling experiences you can have as a parent is seeing your child struggle and feeling unsure of how to help. Knowing what to do starts with understanding what’s going on, and kids’ behavior can be confusing.

Childhood depression has some of the familiar signs that are also present in depression in adulthood, including changes in mood, such as sadness, increased tearfulness, decreased energy level and difficulty concentrating. But many children, instead of experiencing increased sadness, show heightened irritability, anger or hostility, resulting in blow-ups at home.

Parents may also notice withdrawal from activities and people their children previously enjoyed. A child who usually loves to play soccer and spend time with friends might start spending more time in his room. If you see this, it’s worth checking in with your child directly by saying, “I’ve noticed you don’t seem as interested in spending time with your friends recently. Is everything OK?” Other signs of a mood disorder in kids include a decline in their school performance, apathy about the future and even wishing aloud that they were not alive.

When a child is struggling, it’s important to convey to her that you want to talk so you can better understand and support her. This takes patience, as some kids with depression do not want to share their feelings, and they often don’t believe that they can get better. It’s important to show that you are there for them and accept whatever feelings they may have unconditionally, and to express that you support them in seeking professional help as well.

When you take your child to see a psychologist or another mental health professional, it’s helpful to know what to expect. The gold standard treatment for depression, along with a variety of other mental health disorders, is cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT. Since its introduction, more than 1,000 research studies have found that CBT leads to symptom reduction and significant improvement in functioning. Not all mental health professionals, however, are trained in CBT, so it’s imperative to ask a prospective provider if she or he is trained in this evidence-based approach.

CBT is built on core principles that psychological problems are based, in part, on unhelpful thinking styles and learned patterns of unhelpful behavior. Children with depressed mood are more likely to have negative thoughts about events in their lives and are less likely to choose activities that may help them feel better. For example, if a child with depression was not invited to a birthday party, he might interpret the reason as “because they don’t like me,” and engage in more negative self-talk. “Things will never work out for me.” “I’ll never be invited to social events.” Negative thoughts such as these are problematic because they fuel feelings of hopelessness, which can hinder a child’s problem-solving abilities. Someone in CBT will learn to be a “detective” of their thoughts by recognizing distortions in thinking and practicing reframing these thoughts in a more realistic manner.

A CBT therapist is like a coach who helps train children to change the way they think about certain situations and teaches them how to approach these situations in order to improve their mood. By practicing different skills, they get better at regulating their mood, resulting in less disruption to the activities they enjoy.

One technique your child is likely to learn in cognitive behavioral therapy is monitoring and tracking his mood before and after he engages in various activities. This helps children gain insight into the effect different events have on their emotional state.

Scheduling daily “fun time” is important to keep the child busy and involved in activities likely to boost his mood. It’s helpful to plan a variety of activities, particularly those that lead a child to be more active, which has been shown to have beneficial effects on one’s mood. While many children enjoy playing video games and watching YouTube videos, these activities are less likely to boost a child’s mood compared to jumping on a trampoline, going for a bicycle ride or walking the dog.

You and your child’s therapist can support your child in generating a list of activities that she has enjoyed in the past — activities that you and your child can do together, or that your child can do with friends, as well as activities she can do to help someone else, which helps kids to feel good. Another skill your child is likely to learn through CBT is how to relax her body by relaxing her mind. Slow, deep breathing, and deep muscle relaxation are tools your child can use when stressed to help lower intense arousal.

A child working with a CBT therapist will be encouraged to practice using these different thinking styles and behaviors in sessions, as well as applying these strategies to daily life outside of therapy, in order to maximize new learning. As a parent, you can help facilitate your child’s treatment by asking him to teach you about what he learned and offering to practice these new skills with him between sessions.

