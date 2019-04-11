Cogent CEO to acquire part of planned Tysons development site

Cogent Communications Group CEO Dave Schaeffer is in line to acquire a nine-story building at Leesburg Pike and Gallows Road in Tysons that was to be part of a larger development but is now the…

Cogent Communications Group CEO Dave Schaeffer is in line to acquire a nine-story building at Leesburg Pike and Gallows Road in Tysons that was to be part of a larger development but is now the subject of a bankruptcy case.

A Schaeffer affiliate, Thallium LLC, has proposed to buy Tysons Office Center at 8133 Leesburg Pike for $30.25 million, according to a purchase agreement filed Tuesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Virginia’s Eastern District. The property is now owned by 8133 Leesburg Pike LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection February 2018. The sale is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

Schaeffer declined to comment.

The office building was to be included in the second phase of International Place at Tysons, a project Stafford, Virginia-based Garrett Cos. initially proposed in 2015. The plan, which also included the former Ford dealership at 8201 Leesburg Pike, was slated to include 386 apartments and additional retail, restaurant, office and open space. The former…