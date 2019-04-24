Chevy Chase Pavilion faces opposition on medical office plan

The owner of Chevy Chase Pavilion is facing off with some of its D.C. neighbors over a proposal to turn much of the retail space in the development into medical offices. Clarion Partners, which owns…

Clarion Partners, which owns the retail and office portion of the Pavilion, has requested to modify the planned-unit development that governs the site to specify that only the ground-level, street-facing space would be required to remain as retail.

The application calculates that under the new plan, required retail uses would total 22,000 square feet; currently, there is about 112,000 square feet of retail space in the shopping mall, which has many interior-facing storefronts that surround a central atrium.

But the local Advisory Neighborhood Commission, ANC 3E, opposes the application — specifically the fact that Clarion has applied through a process that does not require a public hearing.

The mall has been struggling, says Clarion, hence the justification for the change. “Top Chef” alum Bryan Voltaggio’s…