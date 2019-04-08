202
CertifiKid went on ‘Shark Tank.’ This is how the Potomac company fared.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 8, 2019 2:47 pm 04/08/2019 02:47pm
The sharks’ eyes lit up when Brian and Jamie Ratner started talking numbers.

Their family deals company generated more than $5 million in gross revenue and posted $700,000 in net income last year, the husband-wife team told the investor panel on Sunday night’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The Potomac company, CertifiKid, has scored more than $30 million in sales since launching in 2010, they said. And they wanted a $600,000 investment in exchange for 8% of their business.

Until that point, the sharks seemed dubious, perhaps because the daily deals space has seen its share of tumult. But the co-founders had their attention — and the deals rolled in from there.

Daymond John offered $600,000 for 17.5%. Barbara Corcoran said she’d put up the same amount for 25% with the contingency that they turn it into a franchise. “I could make you a fortune,” she promised. Lori Greiner took herself out of the game, saying they shouldn’t give away any equity. And Mark Cuban saw too…

