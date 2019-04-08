CertifiKid went on ‘Shark Tank.’ This is how the Potomac company fared.

The sharks’ eyes lit up when Brian and Jamie Ratner started talking numbers. Their family deals company generated more than $5 million in gross revenue and posted $700,000 in net income last year, the husband-wife…

Their family deals company generated more than $5 million in gross revenue and posted $700,000 in net income last year, the husband-wife team told the investor panel on Sunday night’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The Potomac company, CertifiKid, has scored more than $30 million in sales since launching in 2010, they said. And they wanted a $600,000 investment in exchange for 8% of their business.

Until that point, the sharks seemed dubious, perhaps because the daily deals space has seen its share of tumult. But the co-founders had their attention — and the deals rolled in from there.

Daymond John offered $600,000 for 17.5%. Barbara Corcoran said she’d put up the same amount for 25% with the contingency that they turn it into a franchise. “I could make you a fortune,” she promised. Lori Greiner took herself out of the game, saying they shouldn’t give away any equity. And Mark Cuban saw too…