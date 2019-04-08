CenturyLink secures first task order on $50B telecom contract

Louisiana-based CenturyLink has obtained the first task order on the $50-billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions telecommunications contract Monday with the agreement to provide services to NASA. The task order is worth $10.5 million and will service…

Louisiana-based CenturyLink has obtained the first task order on the $50-billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions telecommunications contract Monday with the agreement to provide services to NASA.

The task order is worth $10.5 million and will service the space agency for 9.5 year, the Washington Business Journal has learned.

“It’s an honor to be the first vendor awarded an EIS task order,” said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president of strategic government, in a statement. “Our fast, secure network connectivity will help NASA achieve its vision to reach for new heights and reveal the unknown for the benefit of humankind.”

The award comes almost a month after CenturyLink became the first of nine contract awardees to secure its authority to operate, which enables contractors to provide services approved by the General Services Administration, which oversees the EIS contract.

GSA awarded the 15-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract in…