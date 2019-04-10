202
Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov buys home in McLean

April 10, 2019
A few days ahead of the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov cashed in on his big contract.

The 26-year-old center and his wife, Anastasia, recently purchased two adjacent properties in McLean along Spring Hill Road for a combined $5.95 million, according to Fairfax County public property records. The sales closed on March 26.

On one property sits a $4.65 million, 7,013-square-foot single-family house with four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms that was built in 2016. The adjacent parcel is an empty 2-acre plot that sold for $1.3 million.

Patrick and Jennifer Latessa purchased the parcels in 2012 for a combined $2,107,500.

Kuznetsov signed an eight-year, $62.4 million contract with the Capitals in July 2017. The Capitals start their Stanley Cup title defense Thursday against the Caroline Hurricanes in the first game of the playoffs.

