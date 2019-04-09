Can Enlarged Heart Be Reversed?

When we say that someone is big-hearted, it’s generally a compliment meant to praise their kindness or concern for others. But in medical circles, saying someone is big-hearted could have an entirely different meaning. A…

When we say that someone is big-hearted, it’s generally a compliment meant to praise their kindness or concern for others. But in medical circles, saying someone is big-hearted could have an entirely different meaning.

A condition called cardiomegaly — more commonly referred to as an enlargement of the heart — can be a symptom of other, sometimes very serious, cardiac conditions. Ranging from heart failure and heart disease to high blood pressure and hormonal fluctuations, the heart can dilate or the muscles can thicken for a wide variety of reasons and it may not always be possible to restore the heart to its normal size.

Why Does Cardiomegaly Happen to Some People?

Any injury, disease, infection or chronic condition of the heart can potentially cause the heart muscle to thicken or enlarge. This can be a result of common problems such as high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. Inherited structural deformities and cardiomyopathies — diseases of the myocardium or heart muscle — can also trigger cardiomegaly.

Common triggers include:

— A weakening of the heart muscle. Many conditions and problems can cause the heart to weaken and enlarge. Dr. Brendan James Carry, a cardiologist with Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania says that a weak heart is often a bigger-than-normal heart — as the muscle works harder to overcome whatever obstacle is preventing it from pumping appropriately, the muscle grows or thickens, resulting in cardiomegaly. “The larger the heart muscle gets, the less efficient it becomes. It can get weaker and burn out.” This is the opposite of what tends to happen with skeletal muscles, such as those in the arms and legs, where an increased workload tends to lead to a stronger muscle over time. Heart attacks can damage and weaken the heart, as can many other conditions.

— High blood pressure. High blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because it is the source of so many health problems and may not offer many signs of its presence. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, forces your heart to work much harder than it should to move blood appropriately, which can lead to a thickening of the heart muscle.

— Coronary artery disease. Arteries that have been narrowed or blocked with cholesterol can force your blood pressure to increase and put much more strain on the heart as it tries to force the same amount of blood through a narrower tube. In some people, this leads to heart attacks. It can also contribute to the development of cardiomegaly — the heart increases in size to compensate for the arterial blockages.

— Structural problems, such as a leaky heart valve. Many people are born with structural malformations or deformities of the heart. In some cases, these defects are minor problems that may not show symptoms when you’re very young. But as you age, these faults could become more apparent and result in a heart that’s weaker, enlarged and/or unable to move enough blood for your body’s needs.

— Abnormal heart rhythms. The heart is controlled by electrical signaling to beat in a certain way, but these signals can become disrupted by disease or damage, and that can result in abnormal heart rhythms. As your heart tries to compensate for the changes in blood flow associated with these rhythms, it may end up dilating or expanding.

— Obesity. The bigger your body becomes, the harder your heart has to work to supply oxygenated blood to that additional flesh. Therefore, the hearts of people with obesity may be working harder than is optimal. This can lead to a weakening of the heart over time.

— Thyroid disease. The thyroid makes hormones that regulate many aspects of how the body works, and if your thyroid is making too much or not enough of a certain hormone, that can have repercussions for how well your heart works.

— Sleep apnea. Chronic disruption of sleep which may be caused by a common condition called obstructive sleep apnea, in which the patient wakes up multiple times during the night because he or she stops breathing momentarily, can also trigger the heart to enlarge.

Cardiomegaly often develops with no clear symptoms of its own and may only be discovered when an X-ray or other imaging test reveals that the heart is bigger than expected. Other people may develop symptoms, including:

— Fatigue.

— Shortness of breath.

— Chest pain.

— Arrhythmias.

— Edema or swelling, particularly in the lower limbs or abdomen.

If your doctor suspects that your heart may be enlarged, you’ll likely undergo some testing, which may include:

— Bloodwork. Your doctor will likely draw blood to check cholesterol levels and look for other markers of inflammation, disease or heart issues.

— X-rays of the chest. X-ray imaging can be very helpful in visualizing whether the heart is the right size and if not, which areas seem to be most enlarged.

— Electrocardiogram. This test creates a graph of electrical activity in the heart that tells your doctor a lot about how your heart is functioning.

— Stress test. Also called a treadmill test or an exercise test, this test assesses electrical activity in the heart when placed under stress, such as while walking on a treadmill.

— Nuclear scan. Also called a thallium test, this procedure uses a tiny amount of injectable radioactive material to trace how your heart is working.

— Echocardiogram. This test uses sound waves to make an image of the heart’s size and shape and show how it’s pumping.

— Coronary angiogram. Also called an angiogram or arteriography, this test uses X-rays to map blood flow and blockages in the coronary arteries.

— Magnetic resonance imaging. An MRI uses magnets to create an image of soft tissue in the body. It’s helpful for evaluating structural problems in the heart and finding severe blockages in arteries.

Why Is Cardiomegaly Dangerous?

This big concern with cardiomegaly is heart failure, “a condition in which the heart can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs,” the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reports. This common condition, which affects nearly 6 million people in the U.S., develops over time as the heart weakens. This chronic, often progressive condition has no cure, but it can be managed.

How Is Cardiomegaly Treated?

Depending on which underlying cause is isolated as being the reason for a specific case of cardiomegaly, that will dictate how it is treated. Based on this specific diagnosis, you may not need any treatment at all — some causes of cardiomegaly may resolve on their own. Others, such as high blood pressure, may require the use of certain medications to control. In still other cases, you may need surgery. Pacemakers may be useful to treat certain arrhythmias and other conditions and for some people with end-stage heart failure, a heart transplant may be the last option.

So, can cardiomegaly be reversed? Yes, in some cases it can, says Dr. Ayehsa Hasan , medical director of the cardiac transplant program and director of the heart failure devices clinic at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “It depends on the etiology,” or origin of the problem. With certain conditions, such as congestive heart failure, complete reversal of the enlargement of the heart may not be possible. But with other conditions, such as pregnancy or a treatable infection, a complete reversal of the condition may be possible. With conditions such as high blood pressure, you may be able to stabilize the situation so that the heart doesn’t continue enlarging. It all just depends on what’s causing the problem and whether — and how early in its progression — it’s identified and treated appropriately.

Even if the situation can’t be completely resolved, it’s important to get it treated before it progresses farther. “The right medical treatment can help,” Hasan says. Carry agrees, saying it’s critically important to see a cardiologist if heart enlargement is found on an X-ray or during another examination. “We have very good medications and treatments. We have great technology now to help people before things can get really bad, and we can extend lifespans. The most important thing is to see a doctor and preferably a cardiologist,” he says.

In addition to seeing your doctor regularly and following your treatment protocol, there are also some lifestyle changes you can make.

— If you’re a smoker, quit smoking. Cigarette smoking is just plain bad for heart health.

— If you’re obese or overweight, lose some weight. Carrying around less weight will take some pressure off your heart.

— If you have diabetes, manage your blood sugars, as uncontrolled blood sugars can cause all sorts of health problems and lead to the development of heart problems. “Diabetes treatment has had revolutionary advances over the past 50 years,” says Dr. Steven M. Goldberg, head of cardiology at ProHEALTH Care in New York. Where previously insulin was really only able to stabilize blood sugars and didn’t address the cardiac risks that diabetes can create, “we now have new medicines that have been shown to reduce risk of heart failure by 35 percent. These medications don’t just treat diabetes,” he says, and you should talk to your doctor about what’s appropriate treatment for your situation.

— Control any other comorbidities you may have. This means managing your blood pressure and keeping chronic, inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis in check, as chronic diseases can take a toll on the heart and other internal organs.

— Add more physical activity to your lifestyle.

— Eat a heart-healthy diet, generally considered to be one low in saturated fats and high in vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.

— Avoid alcohol, which can exacerbate cardiomegaly.

— Avoid excess caffeine, which can stress the heart.

— Reduce overall stress levels and get plenty of sleep.

— See your doctor regularly for check-ups or anytime new symptoms develop.

Hasan says restricting smoking, alcohol and “all the things that contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle,” can help you “to be on top of your health” and lead to better outcomes. Avoiding behaviors that can harm health while eating right and promoting healthy behaviors will pay dividends for your heart health, not just in terms of how big it is, but also in how long it can serve your needs.

