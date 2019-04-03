California’s Lazy Dog restaurants expanding to Northern Virginia

Fairfax County will soon be home to two locations of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a Rocky Mountains-inspired full-service restaurant chain from California. The group has signed leases for restaurants in the Fair Oaks Mall…

Fairfax County will soon be home to two locations of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a Rocky Mountains-inspired full-service restaurant chain from California.

The group has signed leases for restaurants in the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax and The Field at Commonwealth, a Wegmans-anchored shopping center in Chantilly. Both are expected to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

The restaurant focuses on comfort food and has style meant to evoke the Rocky Mountains — picture wood beams, lodge-chic decor and a range of bar, lounge and dining table seating.

The interiors of the Virginia restaurants will include warm wood tones, stone, chandeliers crafted from Aspen logs and artwork that depicts Wyoming. The locations will also both have dog-friendly outdoor patios featuring canine menus with items such as grilled meats and brown rice.

Menus feature comfort food dishes such as the fried chicken sandwich and bbq bison meatloaf, but also seasonal specials with California flair, such as the green…