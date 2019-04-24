California’s Kite Pharma plans to hire hundreds at new Frederick facility

Los Angeles biopharmaceutical company Kite Pharma plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Frederick County that will produce cell therapies for people with cancer. The company, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), will…

Los Angeles biopharmaceutical company Kite Pharma plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Frederick County that will produce cell therapies for people with cancer.

The company, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), will build its new facility on an empty 20-acre site at 9021 Bennett Creek Blvd. in Urbana.

The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $2 million conditional loan through the Advantage Maryland Fund to help Kite get up and running. Under the conditions of the loan, the company must employ a minimum of 352 people at the site and create an additional 72 jobs elsewhere in the state by December 2025.

The company is also required to spend at least $85 million in project-related expenses such as purchasing the land, equipment or constructing the facility.

A spokesperson for Kite declined to comment on costs related to the project, as well as the specific number of jobs, types of positions and pay.

The company will also receive a $200,000 workforce…