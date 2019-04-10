California cybersecurity firm expanding in Northern Virginia

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. plans to bolster its presence in Northern Virginia with the expansion of its security operations center in Reston. Milpitas, California-based FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) also has an office in Alexandria, and it…

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. plans to bolster its presence in Northern Virginia with the expansion of its security operations center in Reston.

Milpitas, California-based FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) also has an office in Alexandria, and it plans to move into new space there. In Reston, its expanded facility at 11955 Freedom Drive will house 300 employees and has room for future growth as the epicenter of operations for FireEye Managed Defense, where analysts monitor and engage cyber threats 24/7. It opened in Reston in 2011.

FireEye plans to hire top security professionals for all roles out of Reston, including tech and engineering, while Alexandria is primarily home to FireEye Mandiant consultants.

The company typically contracts out its services to clients looking to protect themselves from malware. FireEye, which brought in $831 million in revenue last year, has more than 3,200 employees and 7,700 clients across 103 countries.

The firm grabbed national headlines last year when…