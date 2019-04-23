Brookfield hopes to gain from HQ2 with TSA headquarters overhaul

Brookfield Properties hopes to demolish the Transportation Security Administration’s Pentagon City headquarters and replace it with a mixed-use development poised to benefit from the pending arrival of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. The Toronto-based developer recently…

The Toronto-based developer recently submitted plans to Arlington County to raze the TSA’s headquarters at 601-701 12th St. S, asserting the the two buildings, built in 1983 and combining for 560,000 square feet, are obsolete. The TSA plans to move to new space in Springfield, and Venable LLP attorney Kendrick Whitmore, who is representing Brookfield in its development application, argued in supporting documents that the space cannot be marketed to new office tenants once the agency moves out.

Clearing the site to make way for a complex of four new towers, totaling about 1.5 million square feet, would position the property to tap into new residential and office demand from Amazon’s planned space in JBG Smith Properties’ (NYSE: JBGS) Pen Place and…