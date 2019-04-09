BridgeStreet taps board member as new CEO

Global hospitality company BridgeStreet has appointed longtime board member Kamal Advani as CEO to succeed Sean Worker, effective April 9. Advani — who also serves as managing director of BridgeStreet’s controlling shareholder, Philadelphia-based private equity…

Advani — who also serves as managing director of BridgeStreet’s controlling shareholder, Philadelphia-based private equity firm Versa Capital Management LLC — brings 30 years of business, operating and finance experience from companies such as Philadelphia-based Internet Capital Group and Advanta.

Worker, who was CEO for nearly a decade, will be leaving to pursue other interests, the company said in a release.

BridgeStreet’s platform provides customers access to extended-stay business travel bookings, with offerings in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries. The company Reston has more than 5,000 clients and 100-plus person sales team.

During his tenure at Versa, Advani has served as interim CEO of two North Carolina companies, Bell Howell and Civitas Media, where he also sat on the board of the directors, according to Advani’s LinkedIn.…