Brexit’s Costs on British, European Economies Continue to Rise

One trillion dollars in company assets that have already fled the United Kingdom. Hundreds of millions, perhaps a billion, dollars a week sliced off the national economy for nearly three years. A weakened British pound and a lingering sense of confusion over the country’s future role in international commerce.

Quantifying the costs of the United Kingdom’s plan to leave the European Union already is ringing up startling numbers that will only climb to greater levels, economists say. And the uncertainty over the process known as Brexit is casting a pall over the economic outlook of the U.K. and Europe as British lawmakers and Prime Minister Theresa May attempt to cobble together an exit strategy capable of appeasing the varied and competing interests present in the U.K.’s primary parliamentary body.

“Confidence and investment in Europe has been sapped by the Brexit process causing weak or negative growth, which will likely have further negative consequences for the region,” Jai Jacob, a managing director and portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management, wrote in a note last month.

Yet the most extreme predictions of economic collapse in the U.K. have not yet materialized, a development that observers say has caused lawmakers to behave much like the fabled frog in increasingly hot water that recognizes its peril too late.

Members of Parliament have for weeks been trying to coalesce around a plan that will allow them to move forward with a greater degree of certainty but have thus far been unable to reach a majority for any single option. The accord May spent months negotiating with officials at the EU has been repeatedly voted down, and the prime minister has asked for yet another extension, to June 30.

EU officials may extend the departure deadline even further, an event that would likely force the U.K. into voting in the European Parliament’s elections in May. British and European officials to this point haven’t been thrilled with the idea of the U.K. voting on the future of a union it has elected to leave.

Relocating From the U.K. to Europe

Kicking the can down the road is coming with a cost. Economists and other experts warn that businesses — unsure of the specifics of an EU divorce that would force the U.K. to implement new visa restrictions and negotiate new trade deals with European and global allies — are shying away from expansion and investment in the U.K. and throughout other parts of the EU until they can be certain of the state of the playing field.

“Estimates by economists suggest that, even before it has happened, Brexit has cost the U.K. economy between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent of GDP. The economy looks to be affected by the prolonged uncertainty,” the editorial board of the London-based Financial Times warned in an op-ed earlier this year.

A survey of more than 7,000 business executives in the U.K. maintained by the Bank of England, University of Nottingham and Stanford University estimates uncertainty related to Brexit led to a 6 percent reduction in domestic investment in the first two years following the referendum and an employment loss of 1.5 percent.

Financial services, in particular, are suffering from the continued uncertainty, as the British pound has fallen considerably since the initial referendum and companies begin shifting operations elsewhere. The pound’s strength relative to the U.S. dollar opened in April down more than 7 percent from where it sat three years ago, having recovered only modestly from the freefall it experienced throughout much of 2016.

Meanwhile, EY’s latest Brexit Tracker report indicates 63 percent of the 48 banks and brokerages the company monitors have either announced or confirmed staff or operational relocations from the U.K. to Europe since the initial Brexit referendum in 2016.

“Continued uncertainty will undoubtedly lead to more assets and people being transferred from the U.K.,” Omar Ali, the U.K. financial services leader at EY, said in a statement accompanying the report, though he warned that future transfers may “not necessarily” end up in the EU should a more concrete arrangement remain elusive.

Projections range on Brexit’s total economic impact to date, though experts believe the U.K. is losing at the least several hundreds of millions of dollars each week. Bank of England economist Gertjan Vlieghe estimated earlier this year that Brexit had cost the U.K. economy 800 million pounds (roughly $1.06 billion) per week since the June 2016 referendum. In that same speech it was noted that business investment in the U.K. has stalled while business investment in the other Group of Seven leading industrial nations was at about 6%.

A separate report from Goldman Sachs in early April suggested the costs were a more modest 600 million pounds (roughly $781 million) per week.

In all, EY estimates roughly $1 trillion in assets has already been transferred from the U.K. to Europe, and that the number of jobs that “could relocate from the U.K. to the EU in the near future” hovers around 7,000. Financial services and manufacturing outfits, in particular, have eliminated thousands of existing or planned jobs in the U.K. as companies prepare for greater tariffs and trade barriers with the EU.

Similarly, automakers such as Nissan and Honda in recent weeks signaled their intention to either scuttle previously planned investments or shutter existing operations, costing the U.K. thousands of current or expected jobs. Ford has issued similar warnings in recent months that its U.K. operations could be in jeopardy, as the British government’s inability to formally enter into new trade agreements with its international partners outside of Europe has hamstrung its ability to reassure global businesses that trade and investment terms will remain favorable.

“It’s been businesses doing what businesses do best — the pragmatism of how to prepare for worst-case scenarios and transfer and transition,” says Heather Conley, senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic and director of the European Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “If you’re in financial services and you were only using London as your base into the EU, you’ve incorporated in Dublin or Paris or Amsterdam. You’ve moved people around.”

The Unclear Path Ahead

Despite the doom and gloom, however, Conley says British lawmakers in some sense have operated with a degree of leeway in recent years because the sky hasn’t completely fallen on the U.K.’s economy, as was widely predicted during the immediate aftermath of the 2016 referendum vote.

“The economic pain hasn’t been great enough to help focus minds to do the right thing,” she says, though she notes that “as it’s gotten closer and closer, absolutely, then you’ve started to see the slowdown.”

Warnings of recession have instead been met with continued, albeit muted, economic growth, with gross domestic product ticking up 1.8 percent in 2017 and 1.4 percent in 2018, per the Office for National Statistics.

The country’s economy has bent — and stands to worsen in the months and years ahead should the current sense of confusion and uncertainty carry on — but it hasn’t broken. And results that to this point have fallen short of the outright calamity that was predicted have essentially allowed lawmakers to drag their feet on reaching a resolution, Conley says.

“It hasn’t been enough to change the political calculations in any way, and I think that in part has contributed to this chaos and confusion. All sides have had the luxury of doing what they’re doing,” Conley says. “And until there is proof of catastrophe, it’s not going to be believed anymore.”

Where the U.K. goes from here depends largely on what sort of separation strategy is ironed out by lawmakers. Analysts broadly consider a so-called “hard” Brexit, in which the U.K. fully and relatively quickly separates from the EU and its single market and customs union, as a worst-case scenario from an immediate economic perspective — though it would also largely free up the British government to negotiate its own trade deals and blaze its own trail forward.

Still, the Peterson Institute for International Economics projects a hard Brexit would knock off between 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent from the U.K.’s GDP. A “soft” Brexit — which would likely put the U.K. in a similar position to a country like Norway, which maintains some economic and trade ties to the EU but would still forfeit some benefits of remaining in the union — would essentially halve the damage of a “hard” Brexit scenario, according to PIIE estimates.

But keeping one foot in the EU waters is considered to be an unpalatable option to some more hardline pro-Brexit lawmakers, who want the U.K. to have greater independence.

Even if lawmakers decide to backtrack on Brexit, possibly conducting another referendum after nearly three years of buyer’s remorse, economic damage from continued uncertainty has already been done. Confidence in British stability has already been weakened, she says, which would make an immediate return of lost jobs and investment unlikely.

Lawmakers are now left to essentially plot out the path of least resistance.

“One thing that can be agreed on is this has just been a debacle,” Conley says. “And, externally, the perceptions of the ‘keep calm and carry on’ British civil servant who can just kind of manage through anything — we don’t even recognize this anymore.”

