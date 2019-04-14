We think of breast cancer as a disease that strikes later in life. And it’s true: Most cases occur in women age 50 or older. Yet a small but significant number of breast cancer cases…

We think of breast cancer as a disease that strikes later in life. And it’s true: Most cases occur in women age 50 or older. Yet a small but significant number of breast cancer cases occur in younger women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11% of new breast cancer cases in the U.S. happen in women age 44 or younger. For women younger than 40, the numbers are lower. “The incidence is thought to be about 7% of all breast cancers,” says Dr. Banu Arun, a breast medical oncologist and the director of the Clinical Cancer Genetics Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

How young can you get breast cancer? “It’s uncommon, but I have seen women as young as 18 diagnosed with breast cancer, and I have patients in their 20s,” Arun notes.

But the odds are still low, according to the American Cancer Society:

— About 1 in 1,500 for a 20-year-old woman.

— 1 in 220 for a 30-year-old woman.

[READ: What Are the Types of Breast Cancer?]

What Causes Breast Cancer in Young Women?

Arun says we don’t know exactly what causes breast cancer at a young age. But we are aware of a number of the risk factors. The greatest appears to be a change in certain genes. “One of the characteristics of young breast cancer is we see women who have gene mutations, especially BRCA1, BRCA2 and TP53,” Arun explains.

Other risk factors of breast cancer in young women include:

— A family history with close relatives,such as a mother or sister, who developed breast or ovarian cancer at a young age.

— A history of radiation therapy to the chest.

— Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

Types of Breast Cancer in Young Women

Among about two dozen subtypes of breast cancer, the most common types in young women are the most aggressive. “Younger women tend to have triple-negative or HER2-positive breast cancers,” says Dr. Andrea Barrio, a breast surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

HER2-positive breast cancer is characterized by an overabundance of HER2 proteins on the surface of breast cells. These proteins tell the cells to grow in an uncontrolled way.

Triple-negative breast cancer does not need hormones like estrogen or progesterone to grow — most other types of breast cancers do.

Both types of breast cancer grow quickly and are more likely to spread. “The prognosis is usually a little worse in younger women than in older women. We don’t know why. But with appropriate and aggressive treatment, it can be overcome,” Arun says.

Exactly how much worse a prognosis in young women compared to older women is unclear. Survival depends on many factors, such as the type of cancer and the stage at diagnosis. Plus, survival rates among young women with breast cancer continue to improve. “With modern systemic therapy, survival among young women with breast cancer has increased significantly over the last three decades, which is very promising,” Barrio says.

[Read: What Do Breast Cancer Survival Rates Tell Us?]

Breast Cancer Detection

Symptoms of breast cancer in young women include:

— A lump in the breast.

— Skin changes on the breast.

— Nipple changes.

— Breast redness.

— A mass underneath the armpit.

— Nipple discharge.

But breast cancer in young women can be difficult to detect early because:

— Younger women have denser breast tissue than older women, making it can be harder to feel a lump.

— Younger women are not routinely screened for breast cancer. “In older women, most cancers are diagnosed with a screening mammogram. Since we don’t do those in younger women, it’s often the patients or physicians who feel a lump in the breast, when the tumor has already formed,” Arun says.

Once breast cancer is suspected in young women,the same tests used to diagnose breast cancer in older women are used, such as mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs and tissue biopsies.

Genetic Testing After Diagnosis

Arun and Barrio say all young women with breast cancer should be offered genetic testing. The results are helpful to determine:

— Treatment. “We now have treatments that are very effective in BRCA cancer, such as PARP inhibitors (an anticancer therapy) and platinum (a type of chemotherapy),” Arun notes.

— The risk for more cancer. “For example, if you have BRCA1 or BRCA2,” Arun says, “we know that the risk for ovarian cancer and breast cancer in the opposite breast is increased.”

— Surgery. “If we know a woman is predisposed to developing more cancer, we talk about risk-reducing (double) mastectomy. If she doesn’t have a genetic predisposition, you can offer a lumpectomy or mastectomy depending on how she presents,” Barrio says. Ovary removal is also a consideration for young women with breast cancer linked to gene mutation.

— Radiation risks. When you know a patient has the TP53 mutation, you try to avoid radiation therapy. Radiation therapy increases the risk for other cancers, such as blood vessel cancer (in patients with the TP53 mutation),” Arun says.

[See: What Not to Say to a Breast Cancer Patient.]

Other Considerations for Young Women With Breast Cancer

Getting breast cancer at a younger age raises several issues that older women don’t have to consider. One is preserving fertility, since ovarian function may not be regained after chemotherapy. “A lot of women haven’t had children yet or want more. We’ll talk about whether they want to see a fertility specialist to discuss harvesting eggs for future pregnancy,” Barrio says.

Other issues:

— Will pregnancy affect survival? “There have been studies that show disease-free survival is not different for women who have pregnancies after cancer, compared to those who don’t have pregnancies,” Arun says. “Some studies have reported that it’s safe as soon as one year after finishing treatment.”

— Long-term health. “Some anti-HER2 treatments can be toxic to heart health, and some other therapies can induce early osteoporosis,” Arun explains.

— Dating. “Many of these young patients aren’t married, and they worry how their appearance after surgery will affect their social life,” Barrio says.

Plenty of Hope for Young Breast Cancer Patients

Despite the challenges of breast cancer for young women, doctors say there’s still reason to be optimistic that treatment will be successful.

“Treatments over the last decade have improved so much that we’re curing more breast cancer patients now,” Arun says.

“It’s important that young breast cancer patients know that they can be cured,” Barrio says. “We are individualizing care to do that, and taking into account their long-term quality of life.”

More from U.S. News

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Breast Cancer

What Not to Say to a Breast Cancer Patient

10 Innovations in Cancer Therapy

Breast Cancer in Young Women originally appeared on usnews.com