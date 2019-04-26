Breakdown of Respondents

The Greater Washington Small Business Survey, a joint initiative of Sandy Spring Bank and the Washington Business Journal, evaluates perceptions of the economy and future needs among small business decision makers throughout the region. Survey…

The Greater Washington Small Business Survey, a joint initiative of Sandy Spring Bank and the Washington Business Journal, evaluates perceptions of the economy and future needs among small business decision makers throughout the region. Survey design included a focus on Minority-Owned Businesses and Women-Owned Businesses. Qualified small business participants across market segments met the following criteria: offices in the Metro DC area, fewer than 500 employees, and organization annual revenue of $5 million or less. The non-partisan survey used online interviewing methodology to collect data from February 13 – 26, 2019. A total of 299 interviews were completed.