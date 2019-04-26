202
Breakdown of Respondents

April 26, 2019
The Greater Washington Small Business Survey, a joint initiative of Sandy Spring Bank and the Washington Business Journal, evaluates perceptions of the economy and future needs among small business decision makers throughout the region. Survey design included a focus on Minority-Owned Businesses and Women-Owned Businesses. Qualified small business participants across market segments met the following criteria: offices in the Metro DC area, fewer than 500 employees, and organization annual revenue of $5 million or less. The non-partisan survey used online interviewing methodology to collect data from February 13 – 26, 2019. A total of 299 interviews were completed.

