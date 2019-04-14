Biden to campaign as extension of Obama’s political movement

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden is finalizing the framework for a White House campaign that would cast him as an extension of Barack Obama’s presidency and political movement. Biden is betting that the majority…

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden is finalizing the framework for a White House campaign that would cast him as an extension of Barack Obama’s presidency and political movement.

Biden is betting that the majority of Democratic voters are eager to return to the style and substance of that era and that they’ll view Biden as the best option to lead the way back.

The former vice president has begun testing the approach as he nears an expected campaign launch later this month.

After speaking at a recent labor union event, Biden said he was proud to be an “Obama-Biden Democrat.”

Biden’s strategy will test whether anyone other than Obama can recreate the coalition that delivered him to the White House twice.

