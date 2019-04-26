BID report: Downtown D.C. hits record high office vacancy rate, but sees plenty of new development

Downtown D.C. saw booms in development and tourism last year, but also notched a record-high office vacancy rate and sluggish employment growth, according to a new report. The Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District’s annual “State…

The Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District’s annual “State of Downtown” report for 2018 paints a largely rosy picture of the economic prospects for the District’s core. Even still, the report released Friday notes the neighborhood is coping with a “tenants’ market” in the office sector, while the retail vacancy rate ticked slightly upward and the apartment vacancy rate remained unchanged.

“Some difficulties are specific to Downtown DC, including businesses moving to other parts of the city for more amenities and lower rents, and other challenges are ones shared by the city, such as the increasing cost of doing business, regulatory uncertainty and significant competition from surrounding jurisdictions,” BID President and CEO Neil Albert and Board Chairman Randall Boe wrote in a letter introducing…