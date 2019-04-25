202
Best Residential Development: The Haven at National Harbor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:44 pm 04/25/2019 09:44pm
You’ve been able to eat, shop, stay, rent and work at National Harbor since it opened 11 years ago. Now you can own there, too.

The Haven started out in 2016 as an apartment community, but developer Peterson Cos. changed course just as the project was about to top off in July 2017 after crunching demographic and sales data for Greater Washington: It would be condominiums instead.

The full-scale conversion was not without difficulty, especially under a self-imposed deadline of completing the project just four months later. 

“We compressed what was normally an eight- or nine-month timeline,” says Stuart Prince, Peterson’s vice president of residential. The squeeze was designed so that Peterson “could leverage all the traffic that we generate at the National Harbor around the holiday season” and begin sales in December 2017. 

The scramble involved reworking the financing with lenders and renegotiating with agencies like Fannie Mae and the Federal Housing Administration on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

