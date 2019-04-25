Best Office Lease: Williams & Connolly at The Wharf

White-shoe law firm Williams & Connolly LLP sent shockwaves through Greater Washington’s commercial real estate market in December when it inked a deal to move from its longtime home by Metro Center to brand new…

The firm, a fixture in the District’s legal community, counts former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush among its past clients and Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh among its former practitioners. Many viewed its decision to anchor the next phase of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront’s multibillion-dollar mixed-use development as a strong statement about the area’s emergence as a viable alternative to the established downtown core.

But the storied law firm didn’t enter into the decision lightly. It had been based at 725 12th St. NW since 1992, and before selecting the waterfront location, it scrutinized everything from flood plains and grease traps to window glazing and commute…