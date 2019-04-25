Best New Development: Midtown Center

Every big development project comes with its fair share of pressure on its backers — but Carr Properties’ Midtown Center entailed a bit more stress than most. Start with the fact that the property was…

Start with the fact that the property was once home to one of D.C.’s most venerated institutions: The Washington Post.

Austen Holderness, Carr’s chief development officer, says his firm felt incredibly fortunate that Jeff Bezos decided to put the property on the market when he bought the newspaper and leased space for The Post. Carr had acquired a building on the corner of the site in 2007, but Holderness says they never expected to control the entire property just seven years later. They quickly snapped up the site at 1100 15th St. NW in 2014.

“Given the history of this site and its importance to the community … we really took that civic responsibility seriously to get this site right,” Holderness says.

Carr expected to have plenty of time to think about the property’s future, given that history. Instead, when…