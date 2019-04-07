Best Deals to Snag on Tax Day 2019

Whether you owed the IRS more than you expected this year, have a tax refund to splurge with or are an overworked tax accountant, Tax Day on April 15 is to be celebrated. Restaurants and…

Restaurants and stores are happy to help you do just that by offering free treats, discounting certain menu items and running sales that coincide with Tax Day. Details and participation may vary by franchise, so be sure to ask if your nearest location is participating. Here are some of the stores hosting the best Tax Day deals:

— Applebee’s

— Bruegger’s Bagels

— Cicis

— Firehouse Subs

— Great American Cookies

— Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

— Hot Dog on a Stick

— Noodles & Company

— Schlotzky’s

— Elizabeth Arden

— Home Depot

— Hotwire

— Macy’s

— Naturalizer

— Office Depot and OfficeMax

— Orbitz

Read on for more information on each Tax Day discount.

Applebee’s

While not specifically in honor of Tax Day, this drink special is especially well timed for those struggling with their tax returns and those who want to celebrate the end of tax season. For the entire month of April, get the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzlers straw for just $1.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Every year, the bagel chain offers a “Tax Relief” deal. This year, get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 ($3.50 off the usual price) April 10 through April 15. The bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. Get this offer at Brueggers.com or by joining the Inner Circle rewards program.

Cicis

The adult buffet will cost just $4.15 per person on April 15, with purchase of a large drink. Find the coupon on the Cicis website.

Firehouse Subs

April 15 through April 17, buy a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink and get a medium sub for free. The coupon is available here.

Great American Cookies

Stores will be giving away free original chocolate chip cookies (one per customer) on April 15. No purchase is required to get this freebie.

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

Traditional cheese pizzas will be priced at $10.40 all day on April 15. This offer will be available at locations nationwide while supplies last. The offer is not valid in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Hot Dog on a Stick

On April 15, get one free original turkey or veggie dog. No purchase is necessary.

Noodles & Company

Members of the Noodles Rewards program will get $4 off online and mobile orders over $10 from April 10 to April 15. You must sign up for the rewards program, which is free to join, by April 9 to receive this offer.

Schlotzky’s

Buy a medium drink and chips, and get a small The Original sandwich for free.

Elizabeth Arden

Make self care a priority after filing your taxes before the deadline and get a free seven-piece gift set when you place an order of more than $50 by April 15. Use promo code SPRING.

Home Depot

Put your refund toward a big-ticket purchase. Appliances are up to 35% off until April 17.

Hotwire

Get $15 off your Hot Rate hotel booking of $150 or more by using code TAXGETAWAY15. This promo runs April 11 to 16.

Macy’s

If shoes are your splurge of choice for your refund, Macy’s is offering 40% off with promo code GREAT when you buy two or more pairs of women’s shoes before April 15.

Naturalizer

Make it easier to justify buying new shoes with your refund. Use code NAT2PAIR by April 15, and get 20% off when you buy two pairs.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Stores will be providing free Workonomy shredding services for up to 5 pounds of paper through April 27. You’ll need to present this coupon. Most individuals need to keep only three years of tax returns, according to IRS recommendations, so celebrate Tax Day by ridding your home of clutter.

Orbitz

The travel retailer will be refunding taxes paid on bookings made April 15. Head to orbitz.com/taxday, which goes live when the promo begins, and sign up for the Orbitz Rewards program. Book a standalone hotel or vacation package, and Orbitz will “refund” any taxes paid on your booking in the form of Orbucks, which is a rewards currency that can be used for future travel, within 48 hours.

