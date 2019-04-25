202
Best Community Impact: The Commons at Stanton Square

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:49 pm 04/25/2019 09:49pm
When the Commons at Stanton Square opened its doors in June 2018, its staff and funders had a goal in mind: to fully support members of the surrounding community from birth through childhood and beyond.

Nestled within the 43,000-square-foot facility are D.C. nonprofits Martha’s Table, which offers food, education and family services, and Community of Hope, which aims to help low-income families maintain stability. Within the Commons’ education room, area organizations including D.C. Volunteer Lawyer’s Project, LIFT D.C., Ascension Health, Reading Partners and City Year have found space to meet, organize and act.

Each day, the Martha’s Table headquarters stays busy with visitors shopping for free, fresh food and pantry items at Martha’s Table Market. Teens and adults can make appointments for free screenings and support for anxiety, depression and other emotional wellness issues through Community of Hope. Parenting classes are held. Toddlers and children stream into classrooms…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

