Best Cinco de Mayo Deals and Specials for 2019

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In Mexico, it’s primarily celebrated in the state of Puebla, where it has the most historical significance. In the United States, it’s celebrated practically everywhere with parties, eating Mexican or Tex-Mex food and drinking.

Restaurants join in on the fiesta by offering specials on food and drinks and, in some cases, by throwing parties and events with live music. Check out the best restaurant deals and events for Cinco de Mayo 2019:

— Bahama Breeze

— Bar Louie

— Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

— California Pizza Kitchen

— Chevys Fresh Mex

— El Torito

— Joe’s Crab Shack

— Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

— On The Border

— Patron Tequila

— TGI Fridays

— Tijuana Flats

— Yard House

Because May 5 falls on a Sunday this year, get ready to party all weekend long.

Participation may vary by franchise and location. Be sure to call your restaurant of choice ahead of time to confirm the details.

Bahama Breeze

The tropical-themed chain is offering a weeklong “Fiesta Like There’s No Mañana” celebration at most locations. Classic margaritas will be $5, and create-your-own premium tequila and rum flights will be $10 April 28 to May 5. Most locations will continue the party until closing time, but these drink specials will end at 9 p.m. at Ohio and Virginia locations.

Bar Louie

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, select locations are throwing “Cabo de Mayo” parties that feature specials on Sammy Hagar’s Santo Mezquila, a combination of mezcal and tequila. The party lasts all weekend long, and drink and food specials will vary by location. Check your nearest Bar Louie’s Facebook page for details. Some locations are offering $5 Cinco Ritas and two-for-$5 taco specials.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Head to the bar and lounge area for $1 tacos and $4 bottles of Corona Extra. These specials run all day on May 5.

California Pizza Kitchen

The Fresh Agave Lime margarita will be priced at $5 all day on May 5 at locations that serve it.

Chevys Fresh Mex

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo, enjoy brunch, complete with bottomless mimosas. The rest of the day, get special pricing on margaritas, beer and shots. Drink specials vary by location.

El Torito

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a bottomless champagne brunch, plus $5 margaritas, bloody marys and micheladas. From 2 p.m. to close, get various drink specials, which vary by location, and $2.50 tacos.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s will be throwing an all-day Cinco de Mayo celebration, complete with $20 buckets of Modelo Especial.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Details vary by location, but the chain is celebrating Friday, Saturday and Sunday with daily all-you-can-eat specials, drink specials, raffles, tent parties and music. Check your nearest location for its official event schedule.

On The Border

On May 5, the Tex-Mex chain will celebrate with drink specials and live music. Drink specials include $5 Cinco ‘Ritas, $5 1800 Reposado tequila shots, $4 1800 Silver tequila shots and $3 Jose Cuervo Gold tequila shots.

Patron Tequila

The tequila brand has partnered with food and travel rewards app Hooch in honor of Cinco de Mayo. On May 5, order a margarita at a bar that carries Patron tequila. Upload a photo of your receipt via the app. You’ll receive enough reward dollars via the app to order a future drink with Patron tequila.

TGI Fridays

Get these drink specials on May 5: $5 Fridays ‘Ritas, $5 Patron shots and $5 23-ounce Dos Equis beers.

Tijuana Flats

Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Cinco de Mayo weekend, get a taco and a beer for $5 total. Or get two tacos or two beers for that same price. Plus, locations will offer music, games and prizes for those who dine in.

Yard House

All day, get house, salted watermelon and pomegranate margaritas for $5 each. The times these specials are offered may vary by location. Locations in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and the Atlantic Station location in Atlanta are not participating.

