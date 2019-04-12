Beltway widening in Maryland could claim up to 34 homes, 4 businesses

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s pitch to add toll lanes to Interstate 495 would call for demolishing up to 34 homes and four businesses, according to The Washington Post. The findings come from a preliminary study…

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s pitch to add toll lanes to Interstate 495 would call for demolishing up to 34 homes and four businesses, according to The Washington Post.

The findings come from a preliminary study investigating the Republican’s plan to add lanes to I-495 and I-270. The study found no homes or businesses would need to be razed to add lanes to I-270.

Roughly 1,500 properties along both highways would be affected, however, with impacts ranging from temporary or permanent loss of land to the closer placement of noise walls, according to the report. More than 4,500 properties would likely receive more noise because of the new lanes.

According to the Post, the construction of the Purple Line required the razing of 172 homes and businesses.

The Maryland study investigates the impacts of adding two to four toll lanes to the highways as laid out in seven alternatives under consideration. The addition of the lanes — either high-occupancy toll lanes or express toll lanes…