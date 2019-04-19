Beach Drive rehabilitation, shutdown entering final phase

The three-year effort to completely rehabilitate Beach Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to the Maryland line is entering its final phase. The National Park Service announced Thursday that Wise Road NW between Oregon Avenue and…

The three-year effort to completely rehabilitate Beach Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to the Maryland line is entering its final phase.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that Wise Road NW between Oregon Avenue and Beach Drive will close at 6 a.m. April 27 until the fall for resurfacing. The road will be shut down to all drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’re approaching the final stages of construction on Beach Drive. Visitors will soon have smooth rides throughout Rock Creek Park,” park service Superintendent Julia Washburn said in a release. “Working on Wise Road is one of the last steps to complete the full reconstruction of Beach Drive and the roads that connect to it in Rock Creek Park.”

The Beach Drive project involves excavation and total pavement reconstruction, improved pedestrian and bicycle trails, storm water rehabilitation, centerline rumble strips, parking area rehab, upgrades to six bridges and traffic signal and streetlight replacement. It has required…