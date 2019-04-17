BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 35789 21.19 20.93 20.94+.99 AKSteel 25996 2.61 2.51 2.59+.08 AT&TInc 2.04 90528 32.20 31.98 32.19—.07 AbbottLab…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 35789 21.19 20.93 20.94+.99 AKSteel 25996 2.61 2.51 2.59+.08 AT&TInc 2.04 90528 32.20 31.98 32.19—.07 AbbottLab 1.28 52047 76.29 73.12 73.40—2.98 AbbVie 4.28 28338 80.20 77.78 77.90—2.31 Alibaba 49752 188.20 185.78 186.08+.30 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 39187 10.10 10.04 10.05—.01 Ambev .05e 103213 4.47 4.29 4.30—.17 AmercldR .80 137724 30.20 29.70 29.90—.10 Anadarko 1.20 113333 64.51 63.42 63.77+.17 Annaly 1.20e 27306 10.03 10.00 10.01—.01 Anthem 3 36987 243.83 228.37 231.97—13.16 Aphrian 62355 8.50 8.21 8.25—.44 Arconic .08m 46303 20.18 19.68 19.99—.69 AuroraCn 126099 9.14 8.88 8.96+.08 BRFSA 28025 7.30 7.05 7.20+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 26202 6.44 6.35 6.37+.09 BcoBrads .06a 55669 8.90 8.53 8.54—.32 BcoSantSA .21e 64218 5.25 5.18 5.19+.07 BkofAm .60 379253 30.02 29.46 29.78—.10 BkNYMel 1.12 67685 50.00 48.21 48.23—5.21 BarrickGld 52782 13.38 13.10 13.14—.15 BauschHl 30654 24.27 23.12 23.31—.83 BostonSci 60694 35.47 35.22 35.24—.93 BrMySq 1.64 80626 46.20 45.43 45.71—.31 BristowGp .28 25865 .61 .54 .56—.06 CVSHealth 2 97836 54.15 52.00 52.20—1.70 CanopyGrn 26220 43.18 41.96 42.64+.96 Centenes 55650 50.07 47.64 47.82—2.25 ChesEng 130827 3.15 3.08 3.10+.01 Chevron 4.76f 61682 122.54 120.70 120.75—.42 ChinaMble 3.50e 25847 48.88 48.40 48.52—.26 Cigna .04 38429 151.76 141.95 144.03—7.02 CgpVelLCrd 35829 22.02 21.54 21.91—.03 CgpVelICrd 31669 5.53 5.40 5.43+.01 Citigroup 1.80 103521 70.66 69.56 69.98+.67 ClevCliffs .20 58827 9.87 9.46 9.75+.18 CocaCola 1.60f 51766 47.55 47.15 47.43+.48 ConocoPhil 1.22 32612 67.00 66.13 66.34+.50 CousPrp .29f 27975 9.39 9.25 9.30—.07 DenburyR 37667 2.38 2.26 2.28—.02 DeutschBk .12e 39383 8.98 8.84 8.87—.01 DxSOXBrrs 100596 4.78 4.48 4.72—.18 DxGBullrs 39780 18.31 17.59 17.60—.50 DrGMBllrs .09e 51764 8.54 8.25 8.26—.18 DxSPOGBrrs 33233 8.26 7.98 8.22+.01 DirDGlBrrs 27545 20.00 19.21 19.98+.54 DxBiotBllrs 42081 57.07 48.52 48.98—7.29 DxSPOGBls 31343 13.01 12.59 12.64 DxSCBearrs 62213 9.34 8.94 9.31+.28 Disney 1.76f 64672 132.14 129.28 132.07+2.17 DowIncn .70p 26154 59.05 58.20 58.25—.25 DowDuPnt 1.52 26887 39.56 39.04 39.17+.02 EliLilly 2.58f 52702 120.06 116.39 116.78—3.19 EnCanag .06 73849 7.41 7.20 7.21—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 30467 15.55 15.37 15.48+.13 EnscoRrs 27453 15.60 14.97 14.97—.29 ExxonMbl 3.28 29119 81.65 81.08 81.45+.25 FstHorizon .56f 28218 15.19 14.66 14.96+.22 FordM .60a 130971 9.58 9.39 9.46+.10 FrptMcM .20 154339 14.68 14.09 14.23+.07 GenElec .04 155055 9.18 9.06 9.09—.06 GenMotors 1.52 31398 40.26 39.88 40.03+.37 Gerdau .02e 52942 3.96 3.76 3.77—.12 Goldcrpg .24 91428 11.49 11.32 11.32—.10 HPInc .64 30404 20.65 20.44 20.60+.03 Hallibrtn .72 39681 32.21 31.77 31.93+.12 HPEntn .45e 38197 16.69 16.43 16.59—.02 iShGold 45141 12.22 12.19 12.20—.03 iShBrazil .67e 176955 41.08 39.51 39.54—1.25 iShSilver 34232 14.11 14.02 14.03—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 84947 45.95 45.65 45.67+.07 iShEMkts .59e 244989 44.84 44.48 44.51+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 30441 122.57 122.11 122.43+.22 iSEafe 1.66e 91476 66.87 66.62 66.63+.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 33920 86.94 86.75 86.80—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 66587 158.11 155.78 155.97—1.57 iShREst 2.76e 43947 86.22 84.80 85.03—.81 Infosyss 34789 10.46 10.37 10.42+.05 IBM 6.28 74045 141.98 136.26 140.81—4.33 iShCorEM .95e 32508 53.95 53.54 53.57+.01 ItauUnHs 94001 8.51 8.13 8.16—.30 JPMorgCh 3.20 58447 112.75 111.01 112.47+1.37 JohnJn 3.60 34750 139.73 137.67 139.33+1.31 Keycorp .56 37363 17.10 16.87 16.93—.05 KindMorg .80 41230 19.87 19.73 19.73—.08 Kinrossg 34128 3.48 3.39 3.39—.07 Macys 1.51 32667 25.39 24.66 25.05+.40 MarathnO .20 41395 17.74 17.56 17.62+.15 Medtrnic 2 30881 86.42 84.96 85.16—.99 Merck 2.20 106760 77.62 75.33 75.37—2.19 MorgStan 1.20 91036 48.55 47.13 47.93+.91 NRGEgy .12 28869 42.09 40.79 40.98—1.05 Nabors .24 29137 3.98 3.88 3.95+.08 NYCmtyB .68 57294 11.83 11.34 11.40—.54 NewmtM .56 42470 34.96 34.45 34.48—.32 NokiaCp .19e 119677 5.82 5.75 5.81+.13 OasisPet 27541 6.73 6.59 6.63+.01 ParsleyEn 31464 21.29 20.55 21.16+.71 Penney 42769 1.35 1.24 1.34+.09 PetrbrsA 55509 13.100 13.30 13.31—.38 Petrobras 91493 15.64 15.03 15.03—.34 Pfizer 1.44f 146233 41.00 39.92 39.97—.95 ProctGam 2.87 x26000 106.51 105.35 106.17+.50 Qudiann 126138 6.10 5.83 6.09+.35 RegionsFn .56 51338 15.76 15.52 15.63+.07 RiteAid 173190 .46 .43 .46+.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 225261 291.43 289.35 289.55—.61 SpdrBiots .44e 68689 89.47 84.88 85.09—3.90 SpdrOGEx .73e 66451 32.59 32.22 32.27 STMicro .40 32548 18.80 18.55 18.58+.21 Schlmbrg 2 30250 47.96 47.15 47.28—.06 SibanyeG .14r 36060 4.22 3.97 4.15+.31 Smart&Fnl 131151 6.50 6.47 6.49+1.10 SnapIncAn 68914 11.83 11.54 11.56—.13 SwstnEngy 50268 4.62 4.46 4.47—.12 Sprint 272536 5.95 5.63 5.72—.30 Squaren 28954 73.90 72.21 73.30—.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 151358 88.64 86.07 86.10—2.23 SPCnSt 1.28e 37182 56.85 56.56 56.81+.27 SPEngy 2.04e 53164 68.16 67.68 67.73+.13 SPDRFncl .46e 244667 27.46 27.20 27.25—.10 SPInds 1.12e 29205 77.99 77.43 77.53+.21 SPTech .78e 58420 77.70 77.22 77.48+.31 SPUtil 1.55e 61359 57.57 57.21 57.55+.07 TaiwSemi .73e 66426 44.30 43.86 44.26+1.25 TenetHlth 33671 25.69 22.16 22.72—2.88 TevaPhrm .73e 43143 14.75 14.21 14.40—.29 Textron .08 26103 58.00 55.00 55.27+3.13 Transocn 43145 8.95 8.75 8.77+.07 Twitter 38300 34.90 34.36 34.43—.03 USBancrp 1.48 27266 50.84 49.02 50.46+.18 USOilFd 81927 13.39 13.29 13.37—.01 USSteel .20 81258 17.42 16.82 16.87+.11 UtdhlthGp 3.60 115311 224.24 208.07 212.21—8.76 ValeSA .29e 76194 13.77 13.17 13.19—.39 VanEGold .06e 115903 21.92 21.62 21.63—.18 VnEkRus .01e 34070 21.83 21.68 21.75+.06 VnEkSemi .58e 50253 118.83 116.89 117.24+1.39 VEckOilSvc .47e 27291 18.51 18.28 18.31+.01 VangREIT 3.08e 33971 86.03 84.56 84.80—.82 VangEmg 1.10e 35447 44.19 43.85 43.87+.02 Vereit .55 29405 8.19 7.95 7.98—.16 VerizonCm 2.41 66260 58.46 57.64 57.96—.83 WashPrGp 1 26983 4.86 4.54 4.65—.16 WeathfIntl 66636 .65 .61 .61—.00 WellsFargo 1.80f 103194 47.96 46.98 47.00—.65 Weyerhsr 1.36 27199 26.86 26.09 26.46—.36 Yamanag .02 58340 2.32 2.26 2.26—.03 iPtShFutn 122785 26.19 25.24 26.16+.45 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.