BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 35789 21.19 20.93 20.94+.99 AKSteel 25996 2.61 2.51 2.59+.08 AT&TInc 2.04 90528 32.20 31.98 32.19—.07 AbbottLab…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|35789
|21.19
|20.93
|20.94+.99
|AKSteel
|25996
|2.61
|2.51
|2.59+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|90528
|32.20
|31.98
|32.19—.07
|AbbottLab 1.28
|52047
|76.29
|73.12
|73.40—2.98
|AbbVie 4.28
|28338
|80.20
|77.78
|77.90—2.31
|Alibaba
|49752
|188.20
|185.78
|186.08+.30
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|39187
|10.10
|10.04
|10.05—.01
|Ambev .05e
|103213
|4.47
|4.29
|4.30—.17
|AmercldR .80
|137724
|30.20
|29.70
|29.90—.10
|Anadarko 1.20
|113333
|64.51
|63.42
|63.77+.17
|Annaly 1.20e
|27306
|10.03
|10.00
|10.01—.01
|Anthem 3
|36987
|243.83
|228.37
|231.97—13.16
|Aphrian
|62355
|8.50
|8.21
|8.25—.44
|Arconic .08m
|46303
|20.18
|19.68
|19.99—.69
|AuroraCn
|126099
|9.14
|8.88
|8.96+.08
|BRFSA
|28025
|7.30
|7.05
|7.20+.07
|BcBilVArg .27e
|26202
|6.44
|6.35
|6.37+.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|55669
|8.90
|8.53
|8.54—.32
|BcoSantSA .21e
|64218
|5.25
|5.18
|5.19+.07
|BkofAm .60
|379253
|30.02
|29.46
|29.78—.10
|BkNYMel 1.12
|67685
|50.00
|48.21
|48.23—5.21
|BarrickGld
|52782
|13.38
|13.10
|13.14—.15
|BauschHl
|30654
|24.27
|23.12
|23.31—.83
|BostonSci
|60694
|35.47
|35.22
|35.24—.93
|BrMySq 1.64
|80626
|46.20
|45.43
|45.71—.31
|BristowGp .28
|25865
|.61
|.54
|.56—.06
|CVSHealth 2
|97836
|54.15
|52.00
|52.20—1.70
|CanopyGrn
|26220
|43.18
|41.96
|42.64+.96
|Centenes
|55650
|50.07
|47.64
|47.82—2.25
|ChesEng
|130827
|3.15
|3.08
|3.10+.01
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|61682
|122.54
|120.70
|120.75—.42
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|25847
|48.88
|48.40
|48.52—.26
|Cigna .04
|38429
|151.76
|141.95
|144.03—7.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|35829
|22.02
|21.54
|21.91—.03
|CgpVelICrd
|31669
|5.53
|5.40
|5.43+.01
|Citigroup 1.80
|103521
|70.66
|69.56
|69.98+.67
|ClevCliffs .20
|58827
|9.87
|9.46
|9.75+.18
|CocaCola 1.60f
|51766
|47.55
|47.15
|47.43+.48
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|32612
|67.00
|66.13
|66.34+.50
|CousPrp .29f
|27975
|9.39
|9.25
|9.30—.07
|DenburyR
|37667
|2.38
|2.26
|2.28—.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|39383
|8.98
|8.84
|8.87—.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|100596
|4.78
|4.48
|4.72—.18
|DxGBullrs
|39780
|18.31
|17.59
|17.60—.50
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|51764
|8.54
|8.25
|8.26—.18
|DxSPOGBrrs
|33233
|8.26
|7.98
|8.22+.01
|DirDGlBrrs
|27545
|20.00
|19.21
|19.98+.54
|DxBiotBllrs
|42081
|57.07
|48.52
|48.98—7.29
|DxSPOGBls
|31343
|13.01
|12.59
|12.64
|DxSCBearrs
|62213
|9.34
|8.94
|9.31+.28
|Disney 1.76f
|64672
|132.14
|129.28
|132.07+2.17
|DowIncn .70p
|26154
|59.05
|58.20
|58.25—.25
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|26887
|39.56
|39.04
|39.17+.02
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|52702
|120.06
|116.39
|116.78—3.19
|EnCanag .06
|73849
|7.41
|7.20
|7.21—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|30467
|15.55
|15.37
|15.48+.13
|EnscoRrs
|27453
|15.60
|14.97
|14.97—.29
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|29119
|81.65
|81.08
|81.45+.25
|FstHorizon .56f
|28218
|15.19
|14.66
|14.96+.22
|FordM .60a
|130971
|9.58
|9.39
|9.46+.10
|FrptMcM .20
|154339
|14.68
|14.09
|14.23+.07
|GenElec .04
|155055
|9.18
|9.06
|9.09—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|31398
|40.26
|39.88
|40.03+.37
|Gerdau .02e
|52942
|3.96
|3.76
|3.77—.12
|Goldcrpg .24
|91428
|11.49
|11.32
|11.32—.10
|HPInc .64
|30404
|20.65
|20.44
|20.60+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|39681
|32.21
|31.77
|31.93+.12
|HPEntn .45e
|38197
|16.69
|16.43
|16.59—.02
|iShGold
|45141
|12.22
|12.19
|12.20—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|176955
|41.08
|39.51
|39.54—1.25
|iShSilver
|34232
|14.11
|14.02
|14.03—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|84947
|45.95
|45.65
|45.67+.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|244989
|44.84
|44.48
|44.51+.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|30441
|122.57
|122.11
|122.43+.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|91476
|66.87
|66.62
|66.63+.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|33920
|86.94
|86.75
|86.80—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|66587
|158.11
|155.78
|155.97—1.57
|iShREst 2.76e
|43947
|86.22
|84.80
|85.03—.81
|Infosyss
|34789
|10.46
|10.37
|10.42+.05
|IBM 6.28
|74045
|141.98
|136.26
|140.81—4.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|32508
|53.95
|53.54
|53.57+.01
|ItauUnHs
|94001
|8.51
|8.13
|8.16—.30
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|58447
|112.75
|111.01
|112.47+1.37
|JohnJn 3.60
|34750
|139.73
|137.67
|139.33+1.31
|Keycorp .56
|37363
|17.10
|16.87
|16.93—.05
|KindMorg .80
|41230
|19.87
|19.73
|19.73—.08
|Kinrossg
|34128
|3.48
|3.39
|3.39—.07
|Macys 1.51
|32667
|25.39
|24.66
|25.05+.40
|MarathnO .20
|41395
|17.74
|17.56
|17.62+.15
|Medtrnic 2
|30881
|86.42
|84.96
|85.16—.99
|Merck 2.20
|106760
|77.62
|75.33
|75.37—2.19
|MorgStan 1.20
|91036
|48.55
|47.13
|47.93+.91
|NRGEgy .12
|28869
|42.09
|40.79
|40.98—1.05
|Nabors .24
|29137
|3.98
|3.88
|3.95+.08
|NYCmtyB .68
|57294
|11.83
|11.34
|11.40—.54
|NewmtM .56
|42470
|34.96
|34.45
|34.48—.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|119677
|5.82
|5.75
|5.81+.13
|OasisPet
|27541
|6.73
|6.59
|6.63+.01
|ParsleyEn
|31464
|21.29
|20.55
|21.16+.71
|Penney
|42769
|1.35
|1.24
|1.34+.09
|PetrbrsA
|55509
|13.100
|13.30
|13.31—.38
|Petrobras
|91493
|15.64
|15.03
|15.03—.34
|Pfizer 1.44f
|146233
|41.00
|39.92
|39.97—.95
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|x26000
|106.51
|105.35
|106.17+.50
|Qudiann
|126138
|6.10
|5.83
|6.09+.35
|RegionsFn .56
|51338
|15.76
|15.52
|15.63+.07
|RiteAid
|173190
|.46
|.43
|.46+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|225261
|291.43
|289.35
|289.55—.61
|SpdrBiots .44e
|68689
|89.47
|84.88
|85.09—3.90
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|66451
|32.59
|32.22
|32.27
|STMicro .40
|32548
|18.80
|18.55
|18.58+.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|30250
|47.96
|47.15
|47.28—.06
|SibanyeG .14r
|36060
|4.22
|3.97
|4.15+.31
|Smart&Fnl
|131151
|6.50
|6.47
|6.49+1.10
|SnapIncAn
|68914
|11.83
|11.54
|11.56—.13
|SwstnEngy
|50268
|4.62
|4.46
|4.47—.12
|Sprint
|272536
|5.95
|5.63
|5.72—.30
|Squaren
|28954
|73.90
|72.21
|73.30—.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|151358
|88.64
|86.07
|86.10—2.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37182
|56.85
|56.56
|56.81+.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|53164
|68.16
|67.68
|67.73+.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|244667
|27.46
|27.20
|27.25—.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|29205
|77.99
|77.43
|77.53+.21
|SPTech .78e
|58420
|77.70
|77.22
|77.48+.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|61359
|57.57
|57.21
|57.55+.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|66426
|44.30
|43.86
|44.26+1.25
|TenetHlth
|33671
|25.69
|22.16
|22.72—2.88
|TevaPhrm .73e
|43143
|14.75
|14.21
|14.40—.29
|Textron .08
|26103
|58.00
|55.00
|55.27+3.13
|Transocn
|43145
|8.95
|8.75
|8.77+.07
|Twitter
|38300
|34.90
|34.36
|34.43—.03
|USBancrp 1.48
|27266
|50.84
|49.02
|50.46+.18
|USOilFd
|81927
|13.39
|13.29
|13.37—.01
|USSteel .20
|81258
|17.42
|16.82
|16.87+.11
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|115311
|224.24
|208.07
|212.21—8.76
|ValeSA .29e
|76194
|13.77
|13.17
|13.19—.39
|VanEGold .06e
|115903
|21.92
|21.62
|21.63—.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|34070
|21.83
|21.68
|21.75+.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|50253
|118.83
|116.89
|117.24+1.39
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|27291
|18.51
|18.28
|18.31+.01
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|33971
|86.03
|84.56
|84.80—.82
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35447
|44.19
|43.85
|43.87+.02
|Vereit .55
|29405
|8.19
|7.95
|7.98—.16
|VerizonCm 2.41
|66260
|58.46
|57.64
|57.96—.83
|WashPrGp 1
|26983
|4.86
|4.54
|4.65—.16
|WeathfIntl
|66636
|.65
|.61
|.61—.00
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|103194
|47.96
|46.98
|47.00—.65
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|27199
|26.86
|26.09
|26.46—.36
|Yamanag .02
|58340
|2.32
|2.26
|2.26—.03
|iPtShFutn
|122785
|26.19
|25.24
|26.16+.45
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.