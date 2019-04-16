202
BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 12:10 pm 04/16/2019 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.04 92648 32.17 31.94 32.04+.02
AdvDispn 59082 32.33 32.16 32.24+.25
Alibaba 43324 184.22 183.40 183.85+.78
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
63145 10.17 10.06 10.09—.05
Ambev .05e 86505 4.54 4.44 4.50+.02
Anadarko 1.20 90177 63.62 62.25 63.45+1.19
Annaly 1.20e 36517 10.04 10.00 10.01—.01
Anthem 3 25417 267.49 243.38 248.08—14.80
AuroraCn 132614 8.91 8.46 8.85+.34
BRFSA 42811 7.22 6.86 7.15+.40
BcoBrads .06a 40663 9.03 8.85 8.94—.01
BcoSantSA .21e 82271 5.12 5.08 5.10+.01
BkofAm .60 504022 29.56 29.00 29.42—.43
BarrickGld 51482 13.55 13.21 13.23—.40
BostonSci 58994 38.25 36.67 36.69—1.12
BrMySq 1.64 104845 46.89 46.00 46.03—.47
BristowGp .28 189274 .69 .45 .57—.50
CVSHealth 2 63253 54.83 53.34 53.65—.57
CanopyGrn 51987 43.17 40.96 42.39+1.66
CenovusE .20 25294 9.99 9.82 9.90+.12
Centenes 39775 52.32 50.89 50.99—2.23
CntryLink 1m 46573 12.00 11.85 11.93—.04
ChesEng 152486 3.12 3.05 3.09+.02
Chevron 4.76f
47648 121.32 120.06 121.01+.87
Cigna .04 27744 167.26 155.07 156.00—7.82
CgpVelLCrd 33066 21.46 20.78 21.45+.16
CgpVelICrd 33523 5.73 5.55 5.55—.05
Citigroup 1.80 73379 68.69 67.39 68.63+1.25
CitizFincl 1.78f 30714 34.62 33.88 34.51+.06
CocaCola 1.60f 31340 47.10 46.70 46.90—.11
Coty .50 36872 11.23 11.09 11.19—.01
DRHorton .50 26572 45.86 45.45 45.66+.24
DenburyR 39384 2.31 2.23 2.28+.02
DBXHvChiA .29e
45239 30.52 30.23 30.24+.73
DxSOXBrrs 38016 5.32 5.15 5.20—.21
DxGBullrs 53375 18.55 18.17 18.32—.86
DrGMBllrs .09e 78830 8.68 8.49 8.57—.42
DxSPOGBrrs 27665 8.59 8.23 8.37—.01
DirDGlBrrs 38086 19.39 18.99 19.24+.85
DxSPOGBls 29993 12.61 12.11 12.43+.01
DxSCBearrs 53553 9.13 8.97 9.05—.04
Disney 1.76f 78024 132.13 130.06 130.64—1.40
DowDuPnt 1.52 38325 38.99 38.61 38.99+.09
EnCanag .06 69781 7.42 7.23 7.30—.05
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 33354 15.60 15.40 15.47+.06
EnscoRrs 30620 15.13 14.58 15.01+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28 25376 81.35 80.69 81.17+.52
FstDatan 53453 25.60 25.10 25.16—.39
FstHorizon .56f 63974 14.70 13.83 14.56+.24
FordM .60a 149656 9.36 9.24 9.33—.01
FrptMcM .20 69353 14.00 13.65 13.97+.28
GenElec .04 258654 9.13 8.99 9.13+.15
Gerdau .02e 90348 3.93 3.77 3.91+.08
Goldcrpg .24 85339 11.57 11.43 11.47—.14
GoldmanS 3.20f
25462 201.92 199.24 200.95+1.04
GraphPkg .30 30009 12.96 12.59 12.74—.39
HPInc .64 38424 20.58 20.20 20.57+.37
HPEntn .45e 56274 16.68 16.48 16.61+.12
IAMGldg 1.52f 26549 3.20 3.15 3.16—.09
ICICIBk .16e 31750 11.68 11.53 11.62+.35
ING .14e 43315 13.70 13.58 13.68+.18
iShGold 154447 12.23 12.19 12.22—.12
iShBrazil .67e 136505 41.29 40.39 40.93+.31
iShSilver 93056 14.07 13.97 14.05—.02
iShChinaLC .87e
111363 45.62 45.44 45.50+.57
iShEMkts .59e 185811 44.48 44.32 44.42+.29
iShiBoxIG 3.87
39256 118.79 118.67 118.75—.08
iSh20yrT 3.05
35843 122.63 122.23 122.33—.66
iSEafe 1.66e 82923 66.74 66.47 66.65+.18
iShiBxHYB 5.09 28724 86.97 86.88 86.90—.01
iShR2K 1.77e 44780 157.90 156.98 157.41+.24
iShREst 2.76e 50840 87.79 86.33 86.39—1.33
Infosyss 93573 10.57 10.39 10.44—.14
IntPap 1.90 45111 45.39 43.87 44.44—2.64
Interpublic .94f 29260 22.70 22.16 22.38+.44
iShCorEM .95e 38298 53.54 53.36 53.48+.33
ItauUnHs 136119 8.62 8.44 8.49—.04
JBGSmthn .90 27161 42.40 41.65 41.68—1.18
JPMorgCh 3.20
47556 110.97 109.86 110.93+.99
JohnJn 3.60 53043 140.70 138.27 138.88+2.36
Keycorp .56 38426 16.80 16.56 16.78+.12
KindMorg .80 33273 19.89 19.72 19.89+.10
Kinrossg 37848 3.48 3.40 3.46—.04
LloydBkg .47a 36737 3.43 3.40 3.40—.01
Macys 1.51 25255 24.77 24.48 24.59—.01
MarathnO .20 62858 17.59 17.25 17.39+.01
MarathPts 2.12 34395 60.60 59.49 60.13—.41
McDerIrs 56554 10.31 9.30 10.31+1.17
Merck 2.20 29945 79.29 78.48 78.49—.04
MorgStan 1.20 36751 46.67 46.19 46.58+.50
Nabors .24 26865 3.80 3.66 3.80+.12
NewmtM .56 x44252 35.22 34.76 34.86—.44
NokiaCp .19e 133048 5.72 5.66 5.69+.05
OasisPet 29113 6.59 6.46 6.55+.02
OcciPet 3.12 36218 64.41 63.18 64.32+.96
Omnicom 2.60f 36794 82.32 78.50 80.36+3.46
Oracle .96f 26379 54.91 54.59 54.78+.15
PG&ECp 2.12f 31639 23.75 22.78 22.92—.80
PennaRE .84 26255 5.82 5.54 5.65—.21
PetrbrsA 84554 13.94 13.25 13.68+.32
Petrobras 137700 15.49 14.91 15.42+.40
Pfizer 1.44f 61688 42.30 41.57 41.58—.52
ProctGam 2.87
27560 106.44 105.86 105.92+.19
ProgsvCp .10e 31484 77.06 74.22 76.85+4.59
Qudiann 50612 5.76 5.62 5.73+.18
RangeRs .08 28267 10.21 9.91 10.17+.01
RegionsFn .56 37813 15.39 15.18 15.36+.10
RiteAid 126508 .48 .44 .46+.02
SpdrGold 53693 120.59 120.24 120.45—1.16
S&P500ETF 4.13e
178954 291.01 290.17 290.30+.33
SpdrS&PRB .74e
48661 54.41 53.75 54.31+.38
SpdrOGEx .73e 83539 32.20 31.79 32.08
Schlmbrg 2 28709 47.13 46.61 46.87+.47
SchwUSLgC .98e
36000 69.65 69.46 69.49+.07
SchwLCVal 1.14e
45270 56.19 56.07 56.14+.16
SibanyeG .14r 26077 3.96 3.76 3.87—.03
SnapIncAn 71947 11.85 11.61 11.75—.11
SwstnEngy 44617 4.60 4.51 4.56—.01
Squaren 25211 75.18 74.25 74.67+.28
SPHlthC 1.01e 47233 91.03 89.32 89.32—.85
SPCnSt 1.28e 34592 56.73 56.32 56.41—.12
SPEngy 2.04e 34550 67.49 67.16 67.49+.33
SPDRFncl .46e
175887 27.23 27.01 27.21+.24
SPTech .78e 41860 77.25 76.93 77.10+.32
SPUtil 1.55e 65643 58.33 57.80 57.85—.35
SumitMitsu 45894 7.18 7.14 7.16+.06
TaiwSemi .73e 28199 43.08 42.75 42.99+.38
TevaPhrm .73e 48468 14.80 14.60 14.66+.09
Transocn 46529 8.70 8.42 8.51—.09
TurqHillRs 37602 1.62 1.57 1.60
Twitter 35014 34.99 34.35 34.60—.11
USBancrp 1.48 29183 50.07 49.38 50.00+.11
USOilFd 77991 13.27 13.13 13.27+.03
USSteel .20 33541 16.92 16.55 16.73+.02
UtdhlthGp 3.60
120173 238.01 219.19 221.41—8.79
ValeSA .29e 67134 13.42 13.10 13.38+.10
VanEGold .06e 148705 22.01 21.84 21.91—.31
VnEkRus .01e 35277 21.63 21.38 21.63+.19
VanEJrGld 33894 30.60 30.38 30.47—.46
VangREIT 3.08e
26593 87.66 86.15 86.19—1.41
VangEmg 1.10e 49346 43.83 43.66 43.78+.28
VangFTSE 1.10e
25033 42.13 42.03 42.07+.11
VerizonCm 2.41 37688 58.98 58.66 58.83+.12
WPXEngy 29017 14.65 14.39 14.58+.08
WeathfIntl 54328 .60 .56 .60+.03
WellsFargo 1.80f
94778 47.45 46.87 47.37+.60
WestRck 1.82 39919 37.22 35.21 36.18—2.56
WhitngPetrs 40693 29.51 28.11 28.82—1.25
Yamanag .02 155758 2.45 2.32 2.32—.17
iPtShFutn 84727 25.84 25.42 25.60—.32
