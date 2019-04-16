BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 92648 32.17 31.94 32.04+.02 AdvDispn 59082 32.33 32.16 32.24+.25 Alibaba 43324 184.22 183.40 183.85+.78 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|92648
|32.17
|31.94
|32.04+.02
|AdvDispn
|59082
|32.33
|32.16
|32.24+.25
|Alibaba
|43324
|184.22
|183.40
|183.85+.78
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|63145
|10.17
|10.06
|10.09—.05
|Ambev .05e
|86505
|4.54
|4.44
|4.50+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|90177
|63.62
|62.25
|63.45+1.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|36517
|10.04
|10.00
|10.01—.01
|Anthem 3
|25417
|267.49
|243.38
|248.08—14.80
|AuroraCn
|132614
|8.91
|8.46
|8.85+.34
|BRFSA
|42811
|7.22
|6.86
|7.15+.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|40663
|9.03
|8.85
|8.94—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|82271
|5.12
|5.08
|5.10+.01
|BkofAm .60
|504022
|29.56
|29.00
|29.42—.43
|BarrickGld
|51482
|13.55
|13.21
|13.23—.40
|BostonSci
|58994
|38.25
|36.67
|36.69—1.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|104845
|46.89
|46.00
|46.03—.47
|BristowGp .28
|189274
|.69
|.45
|.57—.50
|CVSHealth 2
|63253
|54.83
|53.34
|53.65—.57
|CanopyGrn
|51987
|43.17
|40.96
|42.39+1.66
|CenovusE .20
|25294
|9.99
|9.82
|9.90+.12
|Centenes
|39775
|52.32
|50.89
|50.99—2.23
|CntryLink 1m
|46573
|12.00
|11.85
|11.93—.04
|ChesEng
|152486
|3.12
|3.05
|3.09+.02
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|47648
|121.32
|120.06
|121.01+.87
|Cigna .04
|27744
|167.26
|155.07
|156.00—7.82
|CgpVelLCrd
|33066
|21.46
|20.78
|21.45+.16
|CgpVelICrd
|33523
|5.73
|5.55
|5.55—.05
|Citigroup 1.80
|73379
|68.69
|67.39
|68.63+1.25
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|30714
|34.62
|33.88
|34.51+.06
|CocaCola 1.60f
|31340
|47.10
|46.70
|46.90—.11
|Coty .50
|36872
|11.23
|11.09
|11.19—.01
|DRHorton .50
|26572
|45.86
|45.45
|45.66+.24
|DenburyR
|39384
|2.31
|2.23
|2.28+.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|45239
|30.52
|30.23
|30.24+.73
|DxSOXBrrs
|38016
|5.32
|5.15
|5.20—.21
|DxGBullrs
|53375
|18.55
|18.17
|18.32—.86
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|78830
|8.68
|8.49
|8.57—.42
|DxSPOGBrrs
|27665
|8.59
|8.23
|8.37—.01
|DirDGlBrrs
|38086
|19.39
|18.99
|19.24+.85
|DxSPOGBls
|29993
|12.61
|12.11
|12.43+.01
|DxSCBearrs
|53553
|9.13
|8.97
|9.05—.04
|Disney 1.76f
|78024
|132.13
|130.06
|130.64—1.40
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|38325
|38.99
|38.61
|38.99+.09
|EnCanag .06
|69781
|7.42
|7.23
|7.30—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|33354
|15.60
|15.40
|15.47+.06
|EnscoRrs
|30620
|15.13
|14.58
|15.01+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|25376
|81.35
|80.69
|81.17+.52
|FstDatan
|53453
|25.60
|25.10
|25.16—.39
|FstHorizon .56f
|63974
|14.70
|13.83
|14.56+.24
|FordM .60a
|149656
|9.36
|9.24
|9.33—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|69353
|14.00
|13.65
|13.97+.28
|GenElec .04
|258654
|9.13
|8.99
|9.13+.15
|Gerdau .02e
|90348
|3.93
|3.77
|3.91+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|85339
|11.57
|11.43
|11.47—.14
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|25462
|201.92
|199.24
|200.95+1.04
|GraphPkg .30
|30009
|12.96
|12.59
|12.74—.39
|HPInc .64
|38424
|20.58
|20.20
|20.57+.37
|HPEntn .45e
|56274
|16.68
|16.48
|16.61+.12
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|26549
|3.20
|3.15
|3.16—.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|31750
|11.68
|11.53
|11.62+.35
|ING .14e
|43315
|13.70
|13.58
|13.68+.18
|iShGold
|154447
|12.23
|12.19
|12.22—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|136505
|41.29
|40.39
|40.93+.31
|iShSilver
|93056
|14.07
|13.97
|14.05—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|111363
|45.62
|45.44
|45.50+.57
|iShEMkts .59e
|185811
|44.48
|44.32
|44.42+.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|39256
|118.79
|118.67
|118.75—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|35843
|122.63
|122.23
|122.33—.66
|iSEafe 1.66e
|82923
|66.74
|66.47
|66.65+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|28724
|86.97
|86.88
|86.90—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|44780
|157.90
|156.98
|157.41+.24
|iShREst 2.76e
|50840
|87.79
|86.33
|86.39—1.33
|Infosyss
|93573
|10.57
|10.39
|10.44—.14
|IntPap 1.90
|45111
|45.39
|43.87
|44.44—2.64
|Interpublic .94f
|29260
|22.70
|22.16
|22.38+.44
|iShCorEM .95e
|38298
|53.54
|53.36
|53.48+.33
|ItauUnHs
|136119
|8.62
|8.44
|8.49—.04
|JBGSmthn .90
|27161
|42.40
|41.65
|41.68—1.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|47556
|110.97
|109.86
|110.93+.99
|JohnJn 3.60
|53043
|140.70
|138.27
|138.88+2.36
|Keycorp .56
|38426
|16.80
|16.56
|16.78+.12
|KindMorg .80
|33273
|19.89
|19.72
|19.89+.10
|Kinrossg
|37848
|3.48
|3.40
|3.46—.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|36737
|3.43
|3.40
|3.40—.01
|Macys 1.51
|25255
|24.77
|24.48
|24.59—.01
|MarathnO .20
|62858
|17.59
|17.25
|17.39+.01
|MarathPts 2.12
|34395
|60.60
|59.49
|60.13—.41
|McDerIrs
|56554
|10.31
|9.30
|10.31+1.17
|Merck 2.20
|29945
|79.29
|78.48
|78.49—.04
|MorgStan 1.20
|36751
|46.67
|46.19
|46.58+.50
|Nabors .24
|26865
|3.80
|3.66
|3.80+.12
|NewmtM .56
|x44252
|35.22
|34.76
|34.86—.44
|NokiaCp .19e
|133048
|5.72
|5.66
|5.69+.05
|OasisPet
|29113
|6.59
|6.46
|6.55+.02
|OcciPet 3.12
|36218
|64.41
|63.18
|64.32+.96
|Omnicom 2.60f
|36794
|82.32
|78.50
|80.36+3.46
|Oracle .96f
|26379
|54.91
|54.59
|54.78+.15
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|31639
|23.75
|22.78
|22.92—.80
|PennaRE .84
|26255
|5.82
|5.54
|5.65—.21
|PetrbrsA
|84554
|13.94
|13.25
|13.68+.32
|Petrobras
|137700
|15.49
|14.91
|15.42+.40
|Pfizer 1.44f
|61688
|42.30
|41.57
|41.58—.52
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|27560
|106.44
|105.86
|105.92+.19
|ProgsvCp .10e
|31484
|77.06
|74.22
|76.85+4.59
|Qudiann
|50612
|5.76
|5.62
|5.73+.18
|RangeRs .08
|28267
|10.21
|9.91
|10.17+.01
|RegionsFn .56
|37813
|15.39
|15.18
|15.36+.10
|RiteAid
|126508
|.48
|.44
|.46+.02
|SpdrGold
|53693
|120.59
|120.24
|120.45—1.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|178954
|291.01
|290.17
|290.30+.33
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|48661
|54.41
|53.75
|54.31+.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|83539
|32.20
|31.79
|32.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|28709
|47.13
|46.61
|46.87+.47
|SchwUSLgC .98e
|
|36000
|69.65
|69.46
|69.49+.07
|SchwLCVal 1.14e
|
|45270
|56.19
|56.07
|56.14+.16
|SibanyeG .14r
|26077
|3.96
|3.76
|3.87—.03
|SnapIncAn
|71947
|11.85
|11.61
|11.75—.11
|SwstnEngy
|44617
|4.60
|4.51
|4.56—.01
|Squaren
|25211
|75.18
|74.25
|74.67+.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|47233
|91.03
|89.32
|89.32—.85
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|34592
|56.73
|56.32
|56.41—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|34550
|67.49
|67.16
|67.49+.33
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|175887
|27.23
|27.01
|27.21+.24
|SPTech .78e
|41860
|77.25
|76.93
|77.10+.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|65643
|58.33
|57.80
|57.85—.35
|SumitMitsu
|45894
|7.18
|7.14
|7.16+.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28199
|43.08
|42.75
|42.99+.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|48468
|14.80
|14.60
|14.66+.09
|Transocn
|46529
|8.70
|8.42
|8.51—.09
|TurqHillRs
|37602
|1.62
|1.57
|1.60
|Twitter
|35014
|34.99
|34.35
|34.60—.11
|USBancrp 1.48
|29183
|50.07
|49.38
|50.00+.11
|USOilFd
|77991
|13.27
|13.13
|13.27+.03
|USSteel .20
|33541
|16.92
|16.55
|16.73+.02
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|120173
|238.01
|219.19
|221.41—8.79
|ValeSA .29e
|67134
|13.42
|13.10
|13.38+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|148705
|22.01
|21.84
|21.91—.31
|VnEkRus .01e
|35277
|21.63
|21.38
|21.63+.19
|VanEJrGld
|33894
|30.60
|30.38
|30.47—.46
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|26593
|87.66
|86.15
|86.19—1.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|49346
|43.83
|43.66
|43.78+.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|25033
|42.13
|42.03
|42.07+.11
|VerizonCm 2.41
|37688
|58.98
|58.66
|58.83+.12
|WPXEngy
|29017
|14.65
|14.39
|14.58+.08
|WeathfIntl
|54328
|.60
|.56
|.60+.03
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|94778
|47.45
|46.87
|47.37+.60
|WestRck 1.82
|39919
|37.22
|35.21
|36.18—2.56
|WhitngPetrs
|40693
|29.51
|28.11
|28.82—1.25
|Yamanag .02
|155758
|2.45
|2.32
|2.32—.17
|iPtShFutn
|84727
|25.84
|25.42
|25.60—.32
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.