BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 370836 31.59 30.71 30.76—1.35 AbbVie 4.28 25115 79.59 78.52 78.91+.25 Alibaba 45128 186.90 184.58 186.07—1.22 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 39606 10.10 9.98 9.99—.10 Altria 3.20 29909 55.03 54.36 54.55—.27 Ambev .05e 114097 4.44 4.35 4.39—.12 Anadarko 1.20 277842 72.00 70.77 71.94+7.95 Annaly 1.20e 30900 10.15 10.09 10.15+.07 AnteroRes 1 28154 7.97 7.70 7.75—.15 AuroraCn 66873 9.14 8.96 9.12+.06 Avon 41732 2.89 2.73 2.87—.05 BPPLC 2.38 27328 44.69 44.21 44.28—.74 BRFSA 34857 7.69 7.44 7.51—.10 BcoBrads .06a 56457 9.02 8.79 8.83—.25 BcoSantSA .21e 40937 5.00 4.93 4.97—.09 BkofAm .60 156758 30.10 29.85 30.07 BarrickGld 48149 12.99 12.62 12.89+.08 Boeing 8.22f 52799 381.15 375.25 377.98+3.96 BostonSci 124932 36.14 34.79 35.98+.09 BrMySq 1.64 54577 45.55 44.72 44.86—.46 CVSHealth 2 37210 53.11 52.61 53.01+.05 CanopyGrn 35758 48.66 46.64 48.61+1.20 Caterpillar 3.44 56761 140.30 136.56 138.60—3.43 Cemex .29t 30741 4.80 4.73 4.79+.01 CenovusE .20 69556 10.60 10.13 10.29—.16 Centenes 35285 50.71 49.77 50.33+.02 CntryLink 1m 28699 11.93 11.66 11.67—.20 ChesEng 163064 3.18 3.05 3.10—.08 Chevron 4.76f 122717 121.43 118.70 118.74—3.28 CgpVelLCrd 37692 24.14 23.30 23.50—.51 CgpVelICrd 47144 5.08 4.90 5.03+.11 Citigroup 1.80 39134 69.18 68.40 69.07—.13 ClevCliffs .20 58503 9.61 9.42 9.58+.09 CocaCola 1.60f 48131 48.23 47.92 47.94—.27 ConocoPhil 1.22 28704 67.00 65.38 65.48—.97 Coty .50 36976 11.30 11.22 11.26+.04 DenburyR 123771 2.63 2.37 2.39—.23 DeutschBk .12e 27258 8.57 8.42 8.57+.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 28058 29.81 29.65 29.66—.18 DevonE .32 37318 35.17 34.45 34.59—.01 DxSOXBrrs 59051 4.54 4.26 4.39—.15 DxGBullrs 49062 16.33 15.33 16.18+.51 DrGMBllrs .09e 107758 7.78 7.11 7.71+.51 DxSPOGBrrs 35332 8.07 7.55 7.97+.27 DirDGlBrrs 34006 22.84 21.39 21.61—.77 DxSPOGBls 43060 13.59 12.68 12.87—.49 DxSCBearrs 54611 9.06 8.83 8.92—.09 DirxChiBull .38e 26128 25.25 24.82 24.85—.85 Disney 1.76f 41147 134.94 132.72 134.38+1.02 EmergeES 2.68m 29929 .38 .29 .32—.06 EnCanag .06 131064 7.70 7.48 7.51—.12 EnscoRrs 27730 17.35 16.80 17.10—.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 37539 83.08 82.12 82.19—1.19 FordM .60a 122908 9.55 9.40 9.51+.01 FrptMcM .20 89766 13.61 13.18 13.34—.13 GenElec .04 114103 9.32 9.21 9.26—.07 Gerdau .02e 45324 3.73 3.62 3.64—.10 GraphPkg .30 28343 14.04 13.68 13.70—.14 Guess .90 68388 19.80 19.06 19.73+.98 HPInc .64 28780 20.26 20.01 20.07—.03 Hallibrtn .72 46313 31.00 30.29 30.37—.78 HostHotls 1a 26754 19.09 18.91 18.92 IAMGldg 1.52f 27583 3.11 2.92 3.06+.10 ING .14e 29431 13.26 13.12 13.22—.18 iShGold 29495 12.24 12.17 12.23+.05 iShBrazil .67e 148811 40.84 39.93 40.08—1.07 iShSilver 25722 14.05 13.92 14.03+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 117299 45.03 44.80 44.82—.49 iShEMkts .59e 327141 44.08 43.75 43.87—.50 iShiBoxIG 3.87 34018 119.40 119.13 119.35+.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 27995 123.51 123.09 123.37+.80 iSEafe 1.66e 95422 66.40 66.21 66.30—.40 iShR2K 1.77e 72279 158.69 157.37 158.16+.59 iShChina .61e 31697 64.23 63.73 63.83—.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 30904 62.25 62.08 62.15—.40 Infosyss 55514 10.70 10.60 10.63+.10 iShJapanrs 29227 54.94 54.81 54.84—.63 iSTaiwnrs 27855 35.92 35.75 35.86—.25 iShCorEM .95e 70737 53.07 52.69 52.82—.62 ItauUnHs 79313 8.40 8.24 8.31—.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 31279 113.70 112.81 113.60—.15 Keycorp .56 45590 17.09 16.87 17.04—.14 KindMorg 1f 50257 20.09 19.95 20.04—.04 Kinrossg 48956 3.27 3.15 3.26+.11 Kohls 2.68f 30993 75.80 73.49 73.79—1.69 LBrands 1.20m 25204 26.25 25.22 25.88+.57 LloydBkg .47a 58166 3.35 3.31 3.34—.04 Macys 1.51 34103 24.94 24.20 24.73+.08 MarathnO .20 54700 18.89 18.16 18.24—.44 MarathPts 2.12 28795 61.35 59.85 60.01—1.06 Merck 2.20 47024 75.11 73.98 75.04+.44 MorgStan 1.20 33389 47.45 47.05 47.35 NewmtM .56 37711 32.60 32.08 32.44+.07 NikeB s .88 41102 88.72 87.43 88.54+1.11 NobleEngy .44 25093 28.40 27.75 27.84—.03 NokiaCp .19e 74037 5.84 5.78 5.81+.01 OasisPet 39840 6.98 6.62 6.67—.27 OcciPet 3.12 170106 61.25 59.76 61.06—1.30 Oracle .96f 32284 55.53 54.96 55.26+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 63939 23.45 22.05 22.96+1.43 PetrbrsA 41860 14.07 13.74 13.79—.34 Petrobras 64966 15.74 15.27 15.32—.48 Pfizer 1.44f 56938 39.64 39.16 39.58+.16 Pier1 .28 37834 .62 .48 .54+.09 PrUShCrds 25684 14.04 13.76 13.98+.18 ProctGam 2.87 41571 104.65 102.79 103.91+.75 Qudiann 63995 6.71 6.32 6.39—.31 RPC .20m 37293 11.82 10.91 11.10—1.79 RangeRs .08 42941 10.02 9.68 9.81+.13 RegionsFn .56 55499 15.28 15.04 15.20—.18 SAPSE 1.31e 28443 130.16 125.61 128.42+13.62 S&P500ETF 4.13e 161880 293.16 292.31 292.68—.20 SpdrBiots .44e 28217 87.25 85.32 86.65—.27 SpdrS&PRB .74e 29566 54.82 54.35 54.77—.21 SpdrOGEx .73e 121546 33.11 32.35 32.51—.43 STMicro .40 32916 18.87 18.40 18.73+.55 Schlmbrg 2 31045 45.81 44.64 44.84—1.06 SnapIncAn 633328 12.42 11.06 11.40—.59 SwstnEngy 73319 4.22 4.12 4.17+.02 Sprint 104281 5.73 5.49 5.52—.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 79814 87.54 86.84 87.47+.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 37518 57.04 56.70 56.84+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 44044 68.60 67.69 67.74—.76 SPDRFncl .46e 145496 27.43 27.28 27.40—.03 SPInds 1.12e 41516 78.95 78.55 78.64—.11 SPTech .78e 46503 79.24 78.76 79.01+.16 SPUtil 1.55e 54577 57.86 57.46 57.61+.21 SupEnrgy .32 30877 4.88 4.23 4.28—.68 TaiwSemi .73e 53602 45.59 44.94 45.35—.07 TevaPhrm .73e 28560 15.13 14.85 15.01+.10 Transocn 50920 9.69 9.20 9.30—.35 Twitter 180422 39.95 38.80 39.65—.13 USOilFd 96508 13.82 13.67 13.70—.09 USSteel .20 37942 16.17 15.94 16.01—.14 UtdhlthGp 3.60 26789 231.63 227.75 228.72—1.86 ValeSA .29e 105617 13.02 12.67 12.67—.50 VanEGold .06e 148166 21.13 20.67 21.06+.24 VnEkRus .01e 35376 21.78 21.61 21.63—.34 VnEkSemi .58e 31083 120.71 118.47 119.75+1.16 VEckOilSvc .47e 27931 18.50 18.02 18.06—.50 VanEJrGld 60050 29.58 28.69 29.48+.67 VangEmg 1.10e 46691 43.66 43.36 43.46—.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 28992 41.84 41.74 41.77—.31 VerizonCm 2.41 54621 57.57 56.86 56.96—.19 Visa s 1 31082 162.03 160.65 161.74+.08 WPXEngy 32780 15.15 14.82 14.93—.16 WeathfIntl 53968 .65 .63 .63—.00 WellsFargo 1.80 52823 47.41 47.03 47.40+.05 Yamanag .02 75400 2.26 2.13 2.24+.07 iPtShFutn 89977 25.27 25.04 25.26+.21 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 