BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 370836 31.59 30.71 30.76—1.35 AbbVie 4.28 25115 79.59 78.52 78.91+.25 Alibaba 45128 186.90 184.58 186.07—1.22 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|370836
|31.59
|30.71
|30.76—1.35
|AbbVie 4.28
|25115
|79.59
|78.52
|78.91+.25
|Alibaba
|45128
|186.90
|184.58
|186.07—1.22
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|39606
|10.10
|9.98
|9.99—.10
|Altria 3.20
|29909
|55.03
|54.36
|54.55—.27
|Ambev .05e
|114097
|4.44
|4.35
|4.39—.12
|Anadarko 1.20
|277842
|72.00
|70.77
|71.94+7.95
|Annaly 1.20e
|30900
|10.15
|10.09
|10.15+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|28154
|7.97
|7.70
|7.75—.15
|AuroraCn
|66873
|9.14
|8.96
|9.12+.06
|Avon
|41732
|2.89
|2.73
|2.87—.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|27328
|44.69
|44.21
|44.28—.74
|BRFSA
|34857
|7.69
|7.44
|7.51—.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|56457
|9.02
|8.79
|8.83—.25
|BcoSantSA .21e
|40937
|5.00
|4.93
|4.97—.09
|BkofAm .60
|156758
|30.10
|29.85
|30.07
|BarrickGld
|48149
|12.99
|12.62
|12.89+.08
|Boeing 8.22f
|52799
|381.15
|375.25
|377.98+3.96
|BostonSci
|124932
|36.14
|34.79
|35.98+.09
|BrMySq 1.64
|54577
|45.55
|44.72
|44.86—.46
|CVSHealth 2
|37210
|53.11
|52.61
|53.01+.05
|CanopyGrn
|35758
|48.66
|46.64
|48.61+1.20
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|56761
|140.30
|136.56
|138.60—3.43
|Cemex .29t
|30741
|4.80
|4.73
|4.79+.01
|CenovusE .20
|69556
|10.60
|10.13
|10.29—.16
|Centenes
|35285
|50.71
|49.77
|50.33+.02
|CntryLink 1m
|28699
|11.93
|11.66
|11.67—.20
|ChesEng
|163064
|3.18
|3.05
|3.10—.08
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|122717
|121.43
|118.70
|118.74—3.28
|CgpVelLCrd
|37692
|24.14
|23.30
|23.50—.51
|CgpVelICrd
|47144
|5.08
|4.90
|5.03+.11
|Citigroup 1.80
|39134
|69.18
|68.40
|69.07—.13
|ClevCliffs .20
|58503
|9.61
|9.42
|9.58+.09
|CocaCola 1.60f
|48131
|48.23
|47.92
|47.94—.27
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|28704
|67.00
|65.38
|65.48—.97
|Coty .50
|36976
|11.30
|11.22
|11.26+.04
|DenburyR
|123771
|2.63
|2.37
|2.39—.23
|DeutschBk .12e
|27258
|8.57
|8.42
|8.57+.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|28058
|29.81
|29.65
|29.66—.18
|DevonE .32
|37318
|35.17
|34.45
|34.59—.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|59051
|4.54
|4.26
|4.39—.15
|DxGBullrs
|49062
|16.33
|15.33
|16.18+.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|107758
|7.78
|7.11
|7.71+.51
|DxSPOGBrrs
|35332
|8.07
|7.55
|7.97+.27
|DirDGlBrrs
|34006
|22.84
|21.39
|21.61—.77
|DxSPOGBls
|43060
|13.59
|12.68
|12.87—.49
|DxSCBearrs
|54611
|9.06
|8.83
|8.92—.09
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|26128
|25.25
|24.82
|24.85—.85
|Disney 1.76f
|41147
|134.94
|132.72
|134.38+1.02
|EmergeES 2.68m
|29929
|.38
|.29
|.32—.06
|EnCanag .06
|131064
|7.70
|7.48
|7.51—.12
|EnscoRrs
|27730
|17.35
|16.80
|17.10—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|37539
|83.08
|82.12
|82.19—1.19
|FordM .60a
|122908
|9.55
|9.40
|9.51+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|89766
|13.61
|13.18
|13.34—.13
|GenElec .04
|114103
|9.32
|9.21
|9.26—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|45324
|3.73
|3.62
|3.64—.10
|GraphPkg .30
|28343
|14.04
|13.68
|13.70—.14
|Guess .90
|68388
|19.80
|19.06
|19.73+.98
|HPInc .64
|28780
|20.26
|20.01
|20.07—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|46313
|31.00
|30.29
|30.37—.78
|HostHotls 1a
|26754
|19.09
|18.91
|18.92
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|27583
|3.11
|2.92
|3.06+.10
|ING .14e
|29431
|13.26
|13.12
|13.22—.18
|iShGold
|29495
|12.24
|12.17
|12.23+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|148811
|40.84
|39.93
|40.08—1.07
|iShSilver
|25722
|14.05
|13.92
|14.03+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|117299
|45.03
|44.80
|44.82—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|327141
|44.08
|43.75
|43.87—.50
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|34018
|119.40
|119.13
|119.35+.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|27995
|123.51
|123.09
|123.37+.80
|iSEafe 1.66e
|95422
|66.40
|66.21
|66.30—.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|72279
|158.69
|157.37
|158.16+.59
|iShChina .61e
|31697
|64.23
|63.73
|63.83—.59
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|30904
|62.25
|62.08
|62.15—.40
|Infosyss
|55514
|10.70
|10.60
|10.63+.10
|iShJapanrs
|29227
|54.94
|54.81
|54.84—.63
|iSTaiwnrs
|27855
|35.92
|35.75
|35.86—.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|70737
|53.07
|52.69
|52.82—.62
|ItauUnHs
|79313
|8.40
|8.24
|8.31—.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|31279
|113.70
|112.81
|113.60—.15
|Keycorp .56
|45590
|17.09
|16.87
|17.04—.14
|KindMorg 1f
|50257
|20.09
|19.95
|20.04—.04
|Kinrossg
|48956
|3.27
|3.15
|3.26+.11
|Kohls 2.68f
|30993
|75.80
|73.49
|73.79—1.69
|LBrands 1.20m
|25204
|26.25
|25.22
|25.88+.57
|LloydBkg .47a
|58166
|3.35
|3.31
|3.34—.04
|Macys 1.51
|34103
|24.94
|24.20
|24.73+.08
|MarathnO .20
|54700
|18.89
|18.16
|18.24—.44
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|28795
|61.35
|59.85
|60.01—1.06
|Merck 2.20
|47024
|75.11
|73.98
|75.04+.44
|MorgStan 1.20
|33389
|47.45
|47.05
|47.35
|NewmtM .56
|37711
|32.60
|32.08
|32.44+.07
|NikeB s .88
|41102
|88.72
|87.43
|88.54+1.11
|NobleEngy .44
|25093
|28.40
|27.75
|27.84—.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|74037
|5.84
|5.78
|5.81+.01
|OasisPet
|39840
|6.98
|6.62
|6.67—.27
|OcciPet 3.12
|170106
|61.25
|59.76
|61.06—1.30
|Oracle .96f
|32284
|55.53
|54.96
|55.26+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|63939
|23.45
|22.05
|22.96+1.43
|PetrbrsA
|41860
|14.07
|13.74
|13.79—.34
|Petrobras
|64966
|15.74
|15.27
|15.32—.48
|Pfizer 1.44f
|56938
|39.64
|39.16
|39.58+.16
|Pier1 .28
|37834
|.62
|.48
|.54+.09
|PrUShCrds
|25684
|14.04
|13.76
|13.98+.18
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|41571
|104.65
|102.79
|103.91+.75
|Qudiann
|63995
|6.71
|6.32
|6.39—.31
|RPC .20m
|37293
|11.82
|10.91
|11.10—1.79
|RangeRs .08
|42941
|10.02
|9.68
|9.81+.13
|RegionsFn .56
|55499
|15.28
|15.04
|15.20—.18
|SAPSE 1.31e
|
|28443
|130.16
|125.61
|128.42+13.62
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|161880
|293.16
|292.31
|292.68—.20
|SpdrBiots .44e
|28217
|87.25
|85.32
|86.65—.27
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|29566
|54.82
|54.35
|54.77—.21
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|121546
|33.11
|32.35
|32.51—.43
|STMicro .40
|32916
|18.87
|18.40
|18.73+.55
|Schlmbrg 2
|31045
|45.81
|44.64
|44.84—1.06
|SnapIncAn
|633328
|12.42
|11.06
|11.40—.59
|SwstnEngy
|73319
|4.22
|4.12
|4.17+.02
|Sprint
|104281
|5.73
|5.49
|5.52—.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|79814
|87.54
|86.84
|87.47+.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37518
|57.04
|56.70
|56.84+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|44044
|68.60
|67.69
|67.74—.76
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|145496
|27.43
|27.28
|27.40—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|41516
|78.95
|78.55
|78.64—.11
|SPTech .78e
|46503
|79.24
|78.76
|79.01+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|54577
|57.86
|57.46
|57.61+.21
|SupEnrgy .32
|30877
|4.88
|4.23
|4.28—.68
|TaiwSemi .73e
|53602
|45.59
|44.94
|45.35—.07
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28560
|15.13
|14.85
|15.01+.10
|Transocn
|50920
|9.69
|9.20
|9.30—.35
|Twitter
|180422
|39.95
|38.80
|39.65—.13
|USOilFd
|96508
|13.82
|13.67
|13.70—.09
|USSteel .20
|37942
|16.17
|15.94
|16.01—.14
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|26789
|231.63
|227.75
|228.72—1.86
|ValeSA .29e
|105617
|13.02
|12.67
|12.67—.50
|VanEGold .06e
|148166
|21.13
|20.67
|21.06+.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|35376
|21.78
|21.61
|21.63—.34
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|31083
|120.71
|118.47
|119.75+1.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|27931
|18.50
|18.02
|18.06—.50
|VanEJrGld
|60050
|29.58
|28.69
|29.48+.67
|VangEmg 1.10e
|46691
|43.66
|43.36
|43.46—.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|28992
|41.84
|41.74
|41.77—.31
|VerizonCm 2.41
|54621
|57.57
|56.86
|56.96—.19
|Visa s 1
|31082
|162.03
|160.65
|161.74+.08
|WPXEngy
|32780
|15.15
|14.82
|14.93—.16
|WeathfIntl
|53968
|.65
|.63
|.63—.00
|WellsFargo 1.80
|52823
|47.41
|47.03
|47.40+.05
|Yamanag .02
|75400
|2.26
|2.13
|2.24+.07
|iPtShFutn
|89977
|25.27
|25.04
|25.26+.21
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.