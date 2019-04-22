BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26720 2.48 2.39 2.48+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 85872 32.18 31.92 32.16+.13 AlcoaCp 23666 27.91 26.52 27.76+1.10 Alibaba 34276…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|26720
|2.48
|2.39
|2.48+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|85872
|32.18
|31.92
|32.16+.13
|AlcoaCp
|23666
|27.91
|26.52
|27.76+1.10
|Alibaba
|34276
|185.93
|183.61
|185.74—1.21
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|33100
|10.05
|9.97
|10.03+.09
|Altria 3.20
|27757
|54.95
|53.71
|54.53+.16
|Ambev .05e
|148778
|4.45
|4.33
|4.43+.07
|AmercldR .80
|23127
|31.29
|30.74
|30.78—.15
|Anadarko 1.20
|45699
|64.75
|63.59
|64.06—.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|21268
|10.04
|9.98
|10.03+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|31848
|8.17
|7.78
|7.88—.22
|Aphrian
|32455
|7.80
|7.58
|7.77+.12
|AuroraCn
|88456
|9.14
|8.93
|9.08+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|24731
|8.84
|8.71
|8.72—.10
|BkofAm .60
|153386
|30.09
|29.78
|30.04+.01
|BkNYMel 1.12
|20035
|48.58
|47.89
|48.55+.14
|BarrickGld
|30612
|13.28
|13.04
|13.04—.18
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|64741
|40.27
|38.49
|39.84+1.22
|BostonSci
|25766
|35.43
|34.76
|34.85—.26
|BrMySq 1.64
|53913
|45.65
|44.96
|45.11—.41
|CVSHealth 2
|x43018
|52.76
|52.18
|52.40+.27
|CanopyGrn
|52835
|47.17
|45.07
|46.90+2.34
|Centenes
|33703
|49.24
|47.71
|48.26+.06
|CntryLink 1m
|45731
|12.13
|11.86
|11.91—.24
|ChesEng
|180358
|3.08
|2.98
|3.08+.17
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|36563
|121.90
|120.45
|121.73+1.87
|CgpVelLCrd
|39437
|23.61
|23.08
|23.59+1.88
|CgpVelICrd
|61365
|5.14
|5.00
|5.00—.48
|Citigroup 1.80
|42739
|69.71
|69.11
|69.39—.28
|CitizFincl 1.28
|28456
|35.88
|35.06
|35.54+.18
|ClevCliffs .20
|41280
|9.45
|9.13
|9.35—.03
|CocaCola 1.60f
|30857
|47.61
|47.02
|47.50+.02
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|20796
|67.14
|66.33
|67.10+1.20
|DRHorton .50
|20983
|46.35
|45.20
|45.76—.66
|DeltaAir 1.40
|21884
|57.94
|57.28
|57.88—.29
|DenburyR
|101459
|2.50
|2.30
|2.50+.29
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|29696
|29.98
|29.83
|29.94—.48
|DevonE .32
|34264
|34.80
|33.50
|34.80+1.25
|DxSOXBrrs
|31131
|4.79
|4.66
|4.69+.03
|DxGBullrs
|23813
|17.08
|16.46
|16.47—.42
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|50178
|7.93
|7.57
|7.57—.26
|DxSPOGBrrs
|28491
|8.32
|7.88
|7.89—.71
|DirDGlBrrs
|20497
|21.33
|20.56
|21.33+.53
|DxSPOGBls
|41583
|13.10
|12.47
|13.08+.98
|DxSCBearrs
|43348
|9.54
|9.34
|9.51+.14
|Disney 1.76f
|36495
|132.20
|131.33
|131.68—.77
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|24789
|38.72
|38.30
|38.43—.58
|EliLilly 2.58f
|30324
|115.57
|113.65
|114.31—.89
|EnCanag .06
|97078
|7.42
|7.27
|7.42+.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|26975
|15.55
|15.35
|15.48+.20
|EnscoRrs
|28345
|16.03
|15.39
|15.99+.71
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|36424
|82.86
|81.64
|82.80+1.67
|FstDatan
|62644
|25.26
|24.97
|25.22+.10
|FordM .60a
|140436
|9.58
|9.46
|9.49—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|133613
|13.91
|13.25
|13.55—.45
|GameStop 1.52
|31150
|8.82
|8.53
|8.69—.08
|GenElec .04
|221527
|9.32
|9.18
|9.26—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|24197
|40.10
|39.57
|39.62—.68
|Gerdau .02e
|28550
|3.85
|3.76
|3.78—.03
|HPInc .64
|27473
|20.48
|20.07
|20.08—.45
|Hallibrtn .72
|91864
|32.09
|30.64
|31.17+.04
|HeclaM .01e
|24889
|2.17
|2.06
|2.09—.07
|iShGold
|35571
|12.22
|12.20
|12.20—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|92391
|40.63
|40.17
|40.30—.16
|iShSilver
|22502
|14.10
|14.05
|14.06—.01
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|
|67801
|112.69
|112.58
|112.60—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|70068
|45.30
|45.03
|45.25—.49
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|43010
|108.16
|108.07
|108.09—.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|169930
|44.27
|44.06
|44.21—.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|88825
|66.67
|66.42
|66.56—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|76440
|86.66
|86.54
|86.61—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|44519
|155.81
|154.73
|154.88—.76
|iShREst 2.76e
|36395
|85.68
|84.24
|84.26—1.38
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|44057
|62.48
|62.16
|62.38—.08
|Infosyss
|31147
|10.47
|10.39
|10.45+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|78482
|53.29
|53.04
|53.23—.39
|iShCHEmu .64e
|47121
|30.83
|30.72
|30.74—.06
|ItauUnHs
|40309
|8.39
|8.26
|8.29—.11
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|26257
|113.79
|112.66
|113.56+.10
|Keycorp .56
|45148
|16.97
|16.60
|16.79
|KimbClk 4.12
|
|30266
|132.47
|127.93
|130.57+7.02
|KindMorg .80
|73853
|19.97
|19.52
|19.95+.56
|LaredoPet
|31333
|3.23
|3.14
|3.22+.08
|Macys 1.51
|41671
|25.12
|24.27
|24.39—.69
|MarathnO .20
|59736
|18.55
|17.89
|18.55+.93
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|25917
|61.05
|60.27
|60.81+1.00
|Merck 2.20
|50225
|73.81
|72.74
|73.06—.13
|MorgStan 1.20
|30589
|47.42
|46.98
|47.26—.29
|Nabors .24
|35865
|3.98
|3.85
|3.97+.17
|NewmtM .56
|40418
|33.25
|32.61
|32.62—.42
|NobleCorp .08
|42421
|2.95
|2.85
|2.94+.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|56693
|5.84
|5.78
|5.81—.01
|Novartis 2.75e
|36710
|76.00
|74.97
|75.06—1.35
|OasisPet
|62980
|6.89
|6.69
|6.89+.29
|Oracle .96f
|23322
|54.67
|54.20
|54.56+.04
|ParsleyEn
|36781
|22.10
|21.50
|21.90+.60
|Penney
|26647
|1.32
|1.26
|1.32+.05
|PetrbrsA
|24963
|14.18
|13.98
|14.04+.02
|Petrobras
|49472
|15.83
|15.61
|15.73+.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|111823
|39.50
|38.81
|38.90—.48
|Pinterestn
|122318
|24.78
|23.57
|24.28—.12
|PrUShCrds
|30166
|14.16
|13.95
|13.95—.82
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|33494
|107.20
|106.05
|106.38+.33
|QEPRes .08
|28581
|8.28
|8.01
|8.05+.02
|Qudiann
|53244
|6.77
|6.52
|6.67+.07
|RangeRs .08
|40073
|9.94
|9.57
|9.65—.10
|RegionsFn .56
|44768
|15.29
|15.06
|15.11—.15
|RestBrnds 2f
|23600
|67.89
|65.41
|65.60—2.16
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|79040
|38.40
|38.28
|38.29—.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|159325
|290.23
|289.07
|290.06+.04
|SpdrBiots .44e
|29987
|85.39
|83.77
|83.91—.72
|SpdShTBd .40e
|32850
|30.47
|30.45
|30.45—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|127463
|32.69
|32.13
|32.67+.86
|Schlmbrg 2
|29351
|45.90
|45.21
|45.89+.33
|Skecherss
|24409
|31.45
|29.92
|29.94—1.67
|SnapIncAn
|100565
|11.70
|11.23
|11.47—.20
|SwstnEngy
|119733
|4.29
|4.04
|4.09—.06
|Sprint
|50079
|5.89
|5.71
|5.86+.09
|Squaren
|29710
|72.12
|70.00
|72.06+1.32
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|107325
|86.47
|85.51
|85.67—.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41031
|57.20
|56.80
|56.96+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|54690
|68.38
|67.62
|68.37+1.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|113783
|27.34
|27.17
|27.30—.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|30719
|78.25
|77.69
|78.21—.10
|SPTech .78e
|28794
|78.03
|77.39
|77.90+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|36583
|57.46
|57.12
|57.13—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|52375
|45.15
|44.59
|44.98—.42
|Transocn
|101427
|9.48
|8.97
|9.48+.64
|Twitter
|78847
|34.55
|33.82
|34.49+.09
|UnionPac 3.52f
|
|21308
|179.54
|176.12
|178.69+2.03
|USBancrp 1.48
|22273
|51.61
|50.88
|51.60+.39
|USOilFd
|110370
|13.72
|13.60
|13.72+.40
|USSteel .20
|54617
|16.48
|15.87
|16.30—.12
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|50385
|226.98
|221.50
|224.47+2.72
|ValeSA .29e
|62510
|13.21
|12.93
|13.01—.32
|VanEGold .06e
|48351
|21.42
|21.16
|21.16—.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|26054
|117.57
|116.80
|117.35—.38
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|23007
|18.40
|18.06
|18.40+.39
|VanEJrGld
|25935
|29.70
|29.28
|29.28—.30
|VangSTBd 1.08e
|
|165092
|79.28
|79.22
|79.25—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|38907
|43.75
|43.54
|43.70—.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|25615
|42.03
|41.85
|41.98—.04
|Vereit .55
|25053
|8.07
|7.97
|7.99—.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|40855
|58.28
|57.89
|58.20+.16
|WPXEngy
|36755
|15.10
|14.76
|15.07+.33
|WeathfIntl
|54040
|.61
|.57
|.59+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|57394
|47.50
|47.10
|47.31—.27
|WhitngPetrs
|33913
|29.07
|28.05
|28.100+1.57
|Yamanag .02
|39580
|2.24
|2.19
|2.19—.04
|iPtShFutn
|63067
|25.96
|25.60
|25.68+.20
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.