BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26720 2.48 2.39 2.48+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 85872 32.18 31.92 32.16+.13 AlcoaCp 23666 27.91 26.52 27.76+1.10 Alibaba 34276 185.93 183.61 185.74—1.21 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33100 10.05 9.97 10.03+.09 Altria 3.20 27757 54.95 53.71 54.53+.16 Ambev .05e 148778 4.45 4.33 4.43+.07 AmercldR .80 23127 31.29 30.74 30.78—.15 Anadarko 1.20 45699 64.75 63.59 64.06—.12 Annaly 1.20e 21268 10.04 9.98 10.03+.04 AnteroRes 1 31848 8.17 7.78 7.88—.22 Aphrian 32455 7.80 7.58 7.77+.12 AuroraCn 88456 9.14 8.93 9.08+.08 BcoBrads .06a 24731 8.84 8.71 8.72—.10 BkofAm .60 153386 30.09 29.78 30.04+.01 BkNYMel 1.12 20035 48.58 47.89 48.55+.14 BarrickGld 30612 13.28 13.04 13.04—.18 Blackstone 2.19e 64741 40.27 38.49 39.84+1.22 BostonSci 25766 35.43 34.76 34.85—.26 BrMySq 1.64 53913 45.65 44.96 45.11—.41 CVSHealth 2 x43018 52.76 52.18 52.40+.27 CanopyGrn 52835 47.17 45.07 46.90+2.34 Centenes 33703 49.24 47.71 48.26+.06 CntryLink 1m 45731 12.13 11.86 11.91—.24 ChesEng 180358 3.08 2.98 3.08+.17 Chevron 4.76f 36563 121.90 120.45 121.73+1.87 CgpVelLCrd 39437 23.61 23.08 23.59+1.88 CgpVelICrd 61365 5.14 5.00 5.00—.48 Citigroup 1.80 42739 69.71 69.11 69.39—.28 CitizFincl 1.28 28456 35.88 35.06 35.54+.18 ClevCliffs .20 41280 9.45 9.13 9.35—.03 CocaCola 1.60f 30857 47.61 47.02 47.50+.02 ConocoPhil 1.22 20796 67.14 66.33 67.10+1.20 DRHorton .50 20983 46.35 45.20 45.76—.66 DeltaAir 1.40 21884 57.94 57.28 57.88—.29 DenburyR 101459 2.50 2.30 2.50+.29 DBXHvChiA .29e 29696 29.98 29.83 29.94—.48 DevonE .32 34264 34.80 33.50 34.80+1.25 DxSOXBrrs 31131 4.79 4.66 4.69+.03 DxGBullrs 23813 17.08 16.46 16.47—.42 DrGMBllrs .09e 50178 7.93 7.57 7.57—.26 DxSPOGBrrs 28491 8.32 7.88 7.89—.71 DirDGlBrrs 20497 21.33 20.56 21.33+.53 DxSPOGBls 41583 13.10 12.47 13.08+.98 DxSCBearrs 43348 9.54 9.34 9.51+.14 Disney 1.76f 36495 132.20 131.33 131.68—.77 DowDuPnt 1.52 24789 38.72 38.30 38.43—.58 EliLilly 2.58f 30324 115.57 113.65 114.31—.89 EnCanag .06 97078 7.42 7.27 7.42+.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 26975 15.55 15.35 15.48+.20 EnscoRrs 28345 16.03 15.39 15.99+.71 ExxonMbl 3.28 36424 82.86 81.64 82.80+1.67 FstDatan 62644 25.26 24.97 25.22+.10 FordM .60a 140436 9.58 9.46 9.49—.06 FrptMcM .20 133613 13.91 13.25 13.55—.45 GameStop 1.52 31150 8.82 8.53 8.69—.08 GenElec .04 221527 9.32 9.18 9.26—.10 GenMotors 1.52 24197 40.10 39.57 39.62—.68 Gerdau .02e 28550 3.85 3.76 3.78—.03 HPInc .64 27473 20.48 20.07 20.08—.45 Hallibrtn .72 91864 32.09 30.64 31.17+.04 HeclaM .01e 24889 2.17 2.06 2.09—.07 iShGold 35571 12.22 12.20 12.20—.02 iShBrazil .67e 92391 40.63 40.17 40.30—.16 iShSilver 22502 14.10 14.05 14.06—.01 iShTIPS 1.69e 67801 112.69 112.58 112.60—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 70068 45.30 45.03 45.25—.49 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 43010 108.16 108.07 108.09—.10 iShEMkts .59e 169930 44.27 44.06 44.21—.35 iSEafe 1.66e 88825 66.67 66.42 66.56—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 76440 86.66 86.54 86.61—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 44519 155.81 154.73 154.88—.76 iShREst 2.76e 36395 85.68 84.24 84.26—1.38 iShCorEafe 1.56e 44057 62.48 62.16 62.38—.08 Infosyss 31147 10.47 10.39 10.45+.06 iShCorEM .95e 78482 53.29 53.04 53.23—.39 iShCHEmu .64e 47121 30.83 30.72 30.74—.06 ItauUnHs 40309 8.39 8.26 8.29—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 26257 113.79 112.66 113.56+.10 Keycorp .56 45148 16.97 16.60 16.79 KimbClk 4.12 30266 132.47 127.93 130.57+7.02 KindMorg .80 73853 19.97 19.52 19.95+.56 LaredoPet 31333 3.23 3.14 3.22+.08 Macys 1.51 41671 25.12 24.27 24.39—.69 MarathnO .20 59736 18.55 17.89 18.55+.93 MarathPts 2.12 25917 61.05 60.27 60.81+1.00 Merck 2.20 50225 73.81 72.74 73.06—.13 MorgStan 1.20 30589 47.42 46.98 47.26—.29 Nabors .24 35865 3.98 3.85 3.97+.17 NewmtM .56 40418 33.25 32.61 32.62—.42 NobleCorp .08 42421 2.95 2.85 2.94+.13 NokiaCp .19e 56693 5.84 5.78 5.81—.01 Novartis 2.75e 36710 76.00 74.97 75.06—1.35 OasisPet 62980 6.89 6.69 6.89+.29 Oracle .96f 23322 54.67 54.20 54.56+.04 ParsleyEn 36781 22.10 21.50 21.90+.60 Penney 26647 1.32 1.26 1.32+.05 PetrbrsA 24963 14.18 13.98 14.04+.02 Petrobras 49472 15.83 15.61 15.73+.11 Pfizer 1.44f 111823 39.50 38.81 38.90—.48 Pinterestn 122318 24.78 23.57 24.28—.12 PrUShCrds 30166 14.16 13.95 13.95—.82 ProctGam 2.87 33494 107.20 106.05 106.38+.33 QEPRes .08 28581 8.28 8.01 8.05+.02 Qudiann 53244 6.77 6.52 6.67+.07 RangeRs .08 40073 9.94 9.57 9.65—.10 RegionsFn .56 44768 15.29 15.06 15.11—.15 RestBrnds 2f 23600 67.89 65.41 65.60—2.16 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 79040 38.40 38.28 38.29—.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 159325 290.23 289.07 290.06+.04 SpdrBiots .44e 29987 85.39 83.77 83.91—.72 SpdShTBd .40e 32850 30.47 30.45 30.45—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 127463 32.69 32.13 32.67+.86 Schlmbrg 2 29351 45.90 45.21 45.89+.33 Skecherss 24409 31.45 29.92 29.94—1.67 SnapIncAn 100565 11.70 11.23 11.47—.20 SwstnEngy 119733 4.29 4.04 4.09—.06 Sprint 50079 5.89 5.71 5.86+.09 Squaren 29710 72.12 70.00 72.06+1.32 SPHlthC 1.01e 107325 86.47 85.51 85.67—.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 41031 57.20 56.80 56.96+.09 SPEngy 2.04e 54690 68.38 67.62 68.37+1.18 SPDRFncl .46e 113783 27.34 27.17 27.30—.05 SPInds 1.12e 30719 78.25 77.69 78.21—.10 SPTech .78e 28794 78.03 77.39 77.90+.08 SPUtil 1.55e 36583 57.46 57.12 57.13—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 52375 45.15 44.59 44.98—.42 Transocn 101427 9.48 8.97 9.48+.64 Twitter 78847 34.55 33.82 34.49+.09 UnionPac 3.52f 21308 179.54 176.12 178.69+2.03 USBancrp 1.48 22273 51.61 50.88 51.60+.39 USOilFd 110370 13.72 13.60 13.72+.40 USSteel .20 54617 16.48 15.87 16.30—.12 UtdhlthGp 3.60 50385 226.98 221.50 224.47+2.72 ValeSA .29e 62510 13.21 12.93 13.01—.32 VanEGold .06e 48351 21.42 21.16 21.16—.18 VnEkSemi .58e 26054 117.57 116.80 117.35—.38 VEckOilSvc .47e 23007 18.40 18.06 18.40+.39 VanEJrGld 25935 29.70 29.28 29.28—.30 VangSTBd 1.08e 165092 79.28 79.22 79.25—.03 VangEmg 1.10e 38907 43.75 43.54 43.70—.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 25615 42.03 41.85 41.98—.04 Vereit .55 25053 8.07 7.97 7.99—.08 VerizonCm 2.41 40855 58.28 57.89 58.20+.16 WPXEngy 36755 15.10 14.76 15.07+.33 WeathfIntl 54040 .61 .57 .59+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 57394 47.50 47.10 47.31—.27 WhitngPetrs 33913 29.07 28.05 28.100+1.57 Yamanag .02 39580 2.24 2.19 2.19—.04 iPtShFutn 63067 25.96 25.60 25.68+.20 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 