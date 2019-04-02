BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 29109 18.05 17.89 17.97+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 146864 31.95 31.65 31.72—.23 AbbVie 4.28 27579 82.98 80.80 82.93+2.15…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 29109 18.05 17.89 17.97+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 146864 31.95 31.65 31.72—.23 AbbVie 4.28 27579 82.98 80.80 82.93+2.15 Alibaba 41380 183.56 180.95 182.35+1.46 AlliGlCvInc .78 30086 6.03 5.56 5.69—.86 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 49710 10.20 10.12 10.16+.01 Altria 3.20 39687 57.88 56.69 57.04—.69 Ambev .05e 104245 4.43 4.37 4.37+.03 Amerigas 3.80 43665 35.18 34.18 34.60+3.47 Annaly 1.20e 32237 10.04 9.99 10.03—.03 Aphrian 29548 10.17 9.77 9.79—.15 AstraZens 1.37e 59599 41.59 41.09 41.51+.24 AuroraCn 119828 9.21 8.92 8.98—.21 BPPLC 2.38 33376 44.47 44.13 44.16+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 26454 6.05 5.96 6.01+.02 BcoBrads .06a 41937 9.30 9.03 9.09—.17 BcoSantSA .21e 29748 4.81 4.74 4.78—.02 BkofAm .60 284115 28.87 28.35 28.78+.24 BarrickGld 75312 13.51 13.38 13.45+.01 BlackBerry 30686 9.75 9.55 9.57—.05 Boeing 8.22f 30566 394.83 388.50 392.31+.77 BostonSci 30135 38.70 38.34 38.49—.17 BrMySq 1.64 62612 47.44 46.95 47.25+.16 CVSHealth 2 119592 52.92 51.77 52.87—1.32 Cemex .29t 37667 4.75 4.64 4.67—.09 CntryLink 1m 55301 12.54 12.27 12.34—.03 ChesEng 216288 3.23 3.15 3.20+.05 CgpVelLCrd 56159 20.19 19.62 20.12+.69 CgpVelICrd 76610 6.15 5.96 5.98—.23 Citigroup 1.80 41705 64.86 63.92 64.72+.36 ClevCliffs .20 49373 10.50 10.29 10.45+.07 CocaCola 1.60f 33275 46.93 46.60 46.73+.01 Coty .50 85995 11.27 11.13 11.20—.08 CousPrp .29f x33253 9.64 9.50 9.55—.05 DeltaAir 1.40 81973 55.94 53.92 55.87+3.69 DenburyR 52163 2.18 2.10 2.14+.01 DeutschBk .83e 27599 8.57 8.47 8.51—.04 DBXHvChiA .29e 24578 29.64 29.47 29.58—.17 DxGBullrs 35159 18.89 18.53 18.73+.13 DrGMBllrs .09e 51065 9.13 8.94 9.02+.02 DxSPOGBrrs 29767 9.70 9.17 9.45+.11 DirDGlBrrs 26467 19.20 18.83 19.01—.15 DxSPOGBls 42281 11.79 11.14 11.44—.15 DxSCBearrs 61372 9.76 9.51 9.59+.05 Disney 1.76f 38512 113.31 111.92 112.42—.09 DowIncn 80317 57.39 54.30 55.94 DowDuPnt 1.52 x103261 37.17 36.28 36.79+.20 EnCanag .06 90178 7.45 7.21 7.27—.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 29492 15.69 15.41 15.47—.13 ENSCO .04 54438 4.18 4.03 4.09+.01 Exelon 1.45f 27468 50.35 49.90 50.13+.29 ExxonMbl 3.28 28269 81.95 81.11 81.28—.45 FordM .60a 119613 9.02 8.92 8.95—.04 FrnkLInvGr 41550 24.05 24.05 24.05+.01 FrkLUSEq 36718 31.64 31.58 31.59—.11 FrptMcM .20 64205 13.15 12.86 13.01—.10 GenElec .04 198615 10.25 10.04 10.22+.12 GenMotors 1.52 28851 38.01 37.61 37.80+.04 Gerdau .02e 83164 4.24 4.12 4.15 Goldcrpg .24 68449 11.48 11.31 11.42+.05 HPInc .64 56669 20.20 19.78 19.79—.26 Hallibrtn .72 37553 30.72 30.05 30.38+.24 HarmonyG .05 28150 1.85 1.79 1.81+.02 HPEntn .45e 24874 16.01 15.89 15.92+.02 HostHotls 1a 32363 19.44 19.20 19.36+.08 ICICIBk .16e 47869 11.54 11.40 11.53+.07 iShGold 55112 12.37 12.33 12.36+.04 iShBrazil .67e 150035 42.11 41.39 41.58—.22 iShHK .61e 42353 26.88 26.76 26.81+.16 iShSilver 29875 14.15 14.05 14.13—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 97272 44.86 44.56 44.66—.32 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 24909 108.46 108.32 108.45+.14 iShEMkts .59e 259767 43.69 43.35 43.46—.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 25782 118.41 118.19 118.38+.12 iSh20yrT 3.05 29688 124.74 124.27 124.64+.27 iSEafe 1.66e 50915 65.67 65.43 65.53—.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 50336 86.11 85.94 86.01—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 82915 154.88 153.51 154.42—.34 iShREst 2.76e 39889 87.26 86.39 86.80—.21 iShCorEafe 1.56e 27396 61.51 61.30 61.39—.15 iShJapanrs 29855 55.12 54.95 55.03—.38 iShCorEM .95e 41256 52.59 52.20 52.33—.18 ItauUnHs 46824 8.85 8.69 8.73—.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 51568 105.44 104.33 105.20+.56 JohnJn 3.60 24316 139.01 136.91 138.12—.86 Keycorp .56 51518 16.64 16.26 16.61+.26 KindMorg .80 43568 20.08 19.90 19.94—.11 Kroger s .56f 44350 24.37 23.89 24.01—.47 LambWstn .80 25376 79.10 74.72 74.77+.80 LloydBkg .47a 31686 3.31 3.27 3.30+.02 Macys 1.51 25306 24.74 24.25 24.58+.11 MarathnO .20 50189 17.68 17.14 17.22—.17 MarathPts 2.12 29452 60.88 59.38 60.04—1.01 McDerIrs 37499 8.60 8.00 8.27+.26 MorgStan 1.20 50025 43.79 43.21 43.73+.20 Nabors .24 46699 3.90 3.75 3.79+.01 NewmtM .56 43199 35.89 35.38 35.67+.06 NobleCorp .08 25836 3.07 2.96 3.06+.07 NokiaCp .19e 98100 5.85 5.77 5.79+.02 OasisPet 34690 6.24 6.04 6.11—.08 Oracle .96f 46530 54.50 53.88 54.06—.53 PetrbrsA 30928 14.55 14.39 14.47+.02 Petrobras 61387 15.98 15.78 15.86—.08 Pfizer 1.44f 65432 43.18 42.74 43.02+.18 PimcoHiI 1.24 34948 8.23 7.96 8.06—.99 ProctGam 2.87 24622 104.02 103.27 103.41—.23 RegionsFn .56 53351 14.94 14.55 14.93+.26 RiteAid 223767 .63 .56 .58—.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 180207 286.06 285.09 285.79—.04 SpdrLehHY 2.30 32389 35.84 35.77 35.81—.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 39294 53.27 52.40 53.17+.34 SpdrOGEx .73e 101834 31.37 30.77 31.04—.13 Schlmbrg 2 32022 45.45 44.67 44.96+.20 SnapIncAn 101499 11.30 10.93 11.03—.34 SwstnEngy 66533 4.68 4.55 4.60—.07 Sprint 46120 5.69 5.58 5.60—.03 Squaren 35408 76.57 75.14 75.66—.66 SPMatls .98e 29174 56.76 56.24 56.46+.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 28834 92.05 91.51 91.89 SPCnSt 1.28e 45455 55.75 55.53 55.61—.31 SPEngy 2.04e 41913 67.22 66.41 66.67—.32 SPDRFncl .46e 172827 26.46 26.23 26.37+.03 SPInds 1.12e 49193 76.82 76.36 76.57—.01 SPTech .78e 34193 75.18 74.84 75.05+.04 SpdrRESel 34614 36.24 35.88 36.07—.04 SPUtil 1.55e 111182 57.96 57.49 57.70—.07 TaiwSemi .73e 27284 41.31 41.00 41.14—.23 TevaPhrm .73e 54702 15.84 15.46 15.48—.24 Transocn 41537 9.34 9.10 9.16—.11 Twitter 63985 33.84 33.23 33.51+.07 USBancrp 1.48 29387 49.34 48.81 49.28+.21 USOilFd 125991 12.98 12.85 12.97+.15 USSteel .20 35405 20.32 19.88 20.14—.01 ValeSA .29e 82458 13.78 13.41 13.42—.16 VanEGold .06e 77606 22.09 21.94 22.02+.06 VnEkRus .01e 72007 21.07 20.92 21.05+.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 33490 17.97 17.61 17.74—.02 VangREIT 3.08e 32598 87.09 86.22 86.62—.24 VangEmg 1.10e 67543 43.20 42.86 42.97—.17 VangEur 1.71e 48355 54.41 54.22 54.29—.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 31014 41.40 41.24 41.31—.09 Vereit .55 43543 8.44 8.33 8.38—.03 VerizonCm 2.41 45715 59.23 58.34 58.59—.50 Vipshop 36198 8.38 8.11 8.20—.19 WPXEngy 71207 14.05 13.26 13.43—.11 WeathfIntl 56016 .77 .75 .77 WellsFargo 1.80f 158252 48.88 47.96 48.31—.50 WmsCos WmsCos 1.52f 24260 29.32 29.14 29.28+.01 Yamanag .02 40370 2.54 2.50 2.53—.01 iPtShFutn 83844 28.98 28.54 28.70—.04 