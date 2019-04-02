BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 29109 18.05 17.89 17.97+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 146864 31.95 31.65 31.72—.23 AbbVie 4.28 27579 82.98 80.80 82.93+2.15…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55f
|29109
|18.05
|17.89
|17.97+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|146864
|31.95
|31.65
|31.72—.23
|AbbVie 4.28
|27579
|82.98
|80.80
|82.93+2.15
|Alibaba
|41380
|183.56
|180.95
|182.35+1.46
|AlliGlCvInc .78
|30086
|6.03
|5.56
|5.69—.86
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|49710
|10.20
|10.12
|10.16+.01
|Altria 3.20
|39687
|57.88
|56.69
|57.04—.69
|Ambev .05e
|104245
|4.43
|4.37
|4.37+.03
|Amerigas 3.80
|43665
|35.18
|34.18
|34.60+3.47
|Annaly 1.20e
|32237
|10.04
|9.99
|10.03—.03
|Aphrian
|29548
|10.17
|9.77
|9.79—.15
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|59599
|41.59
|41.09
|41.51+.24
|AuroraCn
|119828
|9.21
|8.92
|8.98—.21
|BPPLC 2.38
|33376
|44.47
|44.13
|44.16+.07
|BcBilVArg .27e
|26454
|6.05
|5.96
|6.01+.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|41937
|9.30
|9.03
|9.09—.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|29748
|4.81
|4.74
|4.78—.02
|BkofAm .60
|284115
|28.87
|28.35
|28.78+.24
|BarrickGld
|75312
|13.51
|13.38
|13.45+.01
|BlackBerry
|30686
|9.75
|9.55
|9.57—.05
|Boeing 8.22f
|30566
|394.83
|388.50
|392.31+.77
|BostonSci
|30135
|38.70
|38.34
|38.49—.17
|BrMySq 1.64
|62612
|47.44
|46.95
|47.25+.16
|CVSHealth 2
|119592
|52.92
|51.77
|52.87—1.32
|Cemex .29t
|37667
|4.75
|4.64
|4.67—.09
|CntryLink 1m
|55301
|12.54
|12.27
|12.34—.03
|ChesEng
|216288
|3.23
|3.15
|3.20+.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|56159
|20.19
|19.62
|20.12+.69
|CgpVelICrd
|76610
|6.15
|5.96
|5.98—.23
|Citigroup 1.80
|41705
|64.86
|63.92
|64.72+.36
|ClevCliffs .20
|49373
|10.50
|10.29
|10.45+.07
|CocaCola 1.60f
|33275
|46.93
|46.60
|46.73+.01
|Coty .50
|85995
|11.27
|11.13
|11.20—.08
|CousPrp .29f
|x33253
|9.64
|9.50
|9.55—.05
|DeltaAir 1.40
|81973
|55.94
|53.92
|55.87+3.69
|DenburyR
|52163
|2.18
|2.10
|2.14+.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|27599
|8.57
|8.47
|8.51—.04
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|24578
|29.64
|29.47
|29.58—.17
|DxGBullrs
|35159
|18.89
|18.53
|18.73+.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|51065
|9.13
|8.94
|9.02+.02
|DxSPOGBrrs
|29767
|9.70
|9.17
|9.45+.11
|DirDGlBrrs
|26467
|19.20
|18.83
|19.01—.15
|DxSPOGBls
|42281
|11.79
|11.14
|11.44—.15
|DxSCBearrs
|61372
|9.76
|9.51
|9.59+.05
|Disney 1.76f
|38512
|113.31
|111.92
|112.42—.09
|DowIncn
|80317
|57.39
|54.30
|55.94
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|x103261
|37.17
|36.28
|36.79+.20
|EnCanag .06
|90178
|7.45
|7.21
|7.27—.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|29492
|15.69
|15.41
|15.47—.13
|ENSCO .04
|54438
|4.18
|4.03
|4.09+.01
|Exelon 1.45f
|27468
|50.35
|49.90
|50.13+.29
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|28269
|81.95
|81.11
|81.28—.45
|FordM .60a
|119613
|9.02
|8.92
|8.95—.04
|FrnkLInvGr
|41550
|24.05
|24.05
|24.05+.01
|FrkLUSEq
|36718
|31.64
|31.58
|31.59—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|64205
|13.15
|12.86
|13.01—.10
|GenElec .04
|198615
|10.25
|10.04
|10.22+.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|28851
|38.01
|37.61
|37.80+.04
|Gerdau .02e
|83164
|4.24
|4.12
|4.15
|Goldcrpg .24
|68449
|11.48
|11.31
|11.42+.05
|HPInc .64
|56669
|20.20
|19.78
|19.79—.26
|Hallibrtn .72
|37553
|30.72
|30.05
|30.38+.24
|HarmonyG .05
|28150
|1.85
|1.79
|1.81+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|24874
|16.01
|15.89
|15.92+.02
|HostHotls 1a
|32363
|19.44
|19.20
|19.36+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|47869
|11.54
|11.40
|11.53+.07
|iShGold
|55112
|12.37
|12.33
|12.36+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|150035
|42.11
|41.39
|41.58—.22
|iShHK .61e
|42353
|26.88
|26.76
|26.81+.16
|iShSilver
|29875
|14.15
|14.05
|14.13—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|97272
|44.86
|44.56
|44.66—.32
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|24909
|108.46
|108.32
|108.45+.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|259767
|43.69
|43.35
|43.46—.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|25782
|118.41
|118.19
|118.38+.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|29688
|124.74
|124.27
|124.64+.27
|iSEafe 1.66e
|50915
|65.67
|65.43
|65.53—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|50336
|86.11
|85.94
|86.01—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|82915
|154.88
|153.51
|154.42—.34
|iShREst 2.76e
|39889
|87.26
|86.39
|86.80—.21
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|27396
|61.51
|61.30
|61.39—.15
|iShJapanrs
|29855
|55.12
|54.95
|55.03—.38
|iShCorEM .95e
|41256
|52.59
|52.20
|52.33—.18
|ItauUnHs
|46824
|8.85
|8.69
|8.73—.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|51568
|105.44
|104.33
|105.20+.56
|JohnJn 3.60
|24316
|139.01
|136.91
|138.12—.86
|Keycorp .56
|51518
|16.64
|16.26
|16.61+.26
|KindMorg .80
|43568
|20.08
|19.90
|19.94—.11
|Kroger s .56f
|44350
|24.37
|23.89
|24.01—.47
|LambWstn .80
|25376
|79.10
|74.72
|74.77+.80
|LloydBkg .47a
|31686
|3.31
|3.27
|3.30+.02
|Macys 1.51
|25306
|24.74
|24.25
|24.58+.11
|MarathnO .20
|50189
|17.68
|17.14
|17.22—.17
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|29452
|60.88
|59.38
|60.04—1.01
|McDerIrs
|37499
|8.60
|8.00
|8.27+.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|50025
|43.79
|43.21
|43.73+.20
|Nabors .24
|46699
|3.90
|3.75
|3.79+.01
|NewmtM .56
|43199
|35.89
|35.38
|35.67+.06
|NobleCorp .08
|25836
|3.07
|2.96
|3.06+.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|98100
|5.85
|5.77
|5.79+.02
|OasisPet
|34690
|6.24
|6.04
|6.11—.08
|Oracle .96f
|46530
|54.50
|53.88
|54.06—.53
|PetrbrsA
|30928
|14.55
|14.39
|14.47+.02
|Petrobras
|61387
|15.98
|15.78
|15.86—.08
|Pfizer 1.44f
|65432
|43.18
|42.74
|43.02+.18
|PimcoHiI 1.24
|34948
|8.23
|7.96
|8.06—.99
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|24622
|104.02
|103.27
|103.41—.23
|RegionsFn .56
|53351
|14.94
|14.55
|14.93+.26
|RiteAid
|223767
|.63
|.56
|.58—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|180207
|286.06
|285.09
|285.79—.04
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|32389
|35.84
|35.77
|35.81—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|39294
|53.27
|52.40
|53.17+.34
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|101834
|31.37
|30.77
|31.04—.13
|Schlmbrg 2
|32022
|45.45
|44.67
|44.96+.20
|SnapIncAn
|101499
|11.30
|10.93
|11.03—.34
|SwstnEngy
|66533
|4.68
|4.55
|4.60—.07
|Sprint
|46120
|5.69
|5.58
|5.60—.03
|Squaren
|35408
|76.57
|75.14
|75.66—.66
|SPMatls .98e
|29174
|56.76
|56.24
|56.46+.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|28834
|92.05
|91.51
|91.89
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|45455
|55.75
|55.53
|55.61—.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41913
|67.22
|66.41
|66.67—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|172827
|26.46
|26.23
|26.37+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|49193
|76.82
|76.36
|76.57—.01
|SPTech .78e
|34193
|75.18
|74.84
|75.05+.04
|SpdrRESel
|34614
|36.24
|35.88
|36.07—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|111182
|57.96
|57.49
|57.70—.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27284
|41.31
|41.00
|41.14—.23
|TevaPhrm .73e
|54702
|15.84
|15.46
|15.48—.24
|Transocn
|41537
|9.34
|9.10
|9.16—.11
|Twitter
|63985
|33.84
|33.23
|33.51+.07
|USBancrp 1.48
|29387
|49.34
|48.81
|49.28+.21
|USOilFd
|125991
|12.98
|12.85
|12.97+.15
|USSteel .20
|35405
|20.32
|19.88
|20.14—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|82458
|13.78
|13.41
|13.42—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|77606
|22.09
|21.94
|22.02+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|72007
|21.07
|20.92
|21.05+.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|33490
|17.97
|17.61
|17.74—.02
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|32598
|87.09
|86.22
|86.62—.24
|VangEmg 1.10e
|67543
|43.20
|42.86
|42.97—.17
|VangEur 1.71e
|48355
|54.41
|54.22
|54.29—.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|31014
|41.40
|41.24
|41.31—.09
|Vereit .55
|43543
|8.44
|8.33
|8.38—.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|45715
|59.23
|58.34
|58.59—.50
|Vipshop
|36198
|8.38
|8.11
|8.20—.19
|WPXEngy
|71207
|14.05
|13.26
|13.43—.11
|WeathfIntl
|56016
|.77
|.75
|.77
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|158252
|48.88
|47.96
|48.31—.50
|WmsCos 1.52f
|24260
|29.32
|29.14
|29.28+.01
|Yamanag .02
|40370
|2.54
|2.50
|2.53—.01
|iPtShFutn
|83844
|28.98
|28.54
|28.70—.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.