BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50905 2.88 2.76 2.86+.11 AT&TInc 2.04 155145 31.78 31.54 31.75+.39 Alibaba 65975 185.56 182.88 183.84+1.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|50905
|2.88
|2.76
|2.86+.11
|AT&TInc 2.04
|155145
|31.78
|31.54
|31.75+.39
|Alibaba
|65975
|185.56
|182.88
|183.84+1.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|62114
|10.20
|10.08
|10.13+.10
|Ambev .05e
|73710
|4.39
|4.32
|4.38+.08
|Annaly 1.20e
|66713
|10.02
|9.96
|9.97—.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|44294
|41.55
|40.94
|41.08+.65
|AuroraCn
|127122
|9.30
|9.01
|9.20+.14
|BcBilVArg .27e
|27529
|6.00
|5.89
|5.98+.25
|BcoBrads .06a
|x68714
|9.48
|9.25
|9.47+.38
|BcoSantSA .21e
|36941
|4.77
|4.71
|4.76+.13
|BkofAm .60
|401013
|28.53
|27.85
|28.51+.92
|BarrickGld
|68922
|13.77
|13.44
|13.54—.17
|BlackBerry
|82092
|10.23
|9.60
|9.72—.37
|Boeing 8.22f
|33506
|388.96
|383.10
|387.80+6.38
|BostonSci
|52822
|39.00
|38.57
|38.70+.32
|BrMySq 1.64
|101309
|48.10
|46.75
|46.95—.76
|CVSHealth 2
|37912
|54.30
|53.45
|53.97+.04
|Cemex .29t
|27409
|4.76
|4.69
|4.75+.11
|CntryLink 1m
|33735
|12.34
|12.06
|12.27+.28
|ChesEng
|189207
|3.21
|3.12
|3.16+.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|46791
|19.06
|18.39
|19.04+.96
|CgpVelICrd
|69385
|6.59
|6.34
|6.36—.34
|Citigroup 1.80
|88982
|64.42
|62.82
|64.36+2.14
|ClevCliffs .20
|54633
|10.50
|10.20
|10.37+.38
|CocaCola 1.60f
|44120
|47.17
|46.75
|46.81—.05
|Coty .50
|104478
|11.40
|11.22
|11.28—.23
|CousPrp .29f
|35989
|9.69
|9.50
|9.55—.12
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|27961
|12.04
|11.85
|11.99+.34
|DeltaAir 1.40
|34214
|52.30
|51.52
|51.96+.31
|DenburyR
|73113
|2.16
|2.05
|2.10+.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|41904
|8.48
|8.33
|8.45+.33
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|70504
|29.71
|29.54
|29.65+.92
|DxSOXBrrs
|48260
|6.37
|6.17
|6.21—.37
|DxGBullrs
|64658
|20.01
|18.78
|19.02—.77
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|95553
|9.92
|9.18
|9.23—.58
|DirSPBears
|27672
|20.48
|20.30
|20.34—.52
|DxSPOGBrrs
|32648
|9.62
|9.19
|9.47—.24
|DirDGlBrrs
|44441
|18.98
|17.85
|18.75+.67
|DxSPOGBls
|44961
|11.76
|11.26
|11.43+.32
|DxSCBearrs
|89534
|9.73
|9.50
|9.65—.20
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|29634
|63.27
|61.86
|62.32+1.20
|Disney 1.76f
|42970
|112.11
|111.38
|112.07+1.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|71414
|54.91
|53.54
|54.60+1.29
|EnCanag .06
|100102
|7.42
|7.34
|7.38+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|43120
|15.61
|15.47
|15.59+.22
|ENSCO .04
|59040
|4.12
|3.93
|3.99+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30214
|81.62
|81.08
|81.49+.69
|FstDatan
|30405
|26.60
|26.27
|26.42+.15
|FordM .60a
|223484
|9.00
|8.86
|8.100+.22
|FrptMcM .20
|84791
|13.37
|13.09
|13.23+.34
|GenElec .04
|190126
|10.13
|10.00
|10.09+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|31207
|37.82
|37.33
|37.76+.66
|Gerdau .02e
|73983
|4.20
|4.00
|4.18+.30
|Goldcrpg .24
|81419
|11.54
|11.34
|11.47+.03
|HPInc .64
|36854
|19.93
|19.54
|19.92+.49
|Hallibrtn .72
|36900
|30.01
|29.35
|29.79+.49
|HarmonyG .05
|31479
|1.89
|1.81
|1.84—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|31109
|15.79
|15.54
|15.79+.36
|ICICIBk .16e
|28154
|11.50
|11.42
|11.46—.01
|ING .14e
|40934
|12.45
|12.30
|12.45+.31
|iShGold
|69135
|12.42
|12.36
|12.36—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|136142
|42.20
|41.63
|42.17+1.18
|iShHK .61e
|82610
|26.70
|26.60
|26.63+.42
|iShSilver
|37267
|14.25
|14.18
|14.19+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|109385
|44.91
|44.72
|44.88+.61
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|34501
|108.62
|108.32
|108.33—.74
|iShEMkts .59e
|294513
|43.63
|43.40
|43.62+.70
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|47758
|118.62
|118.20
|118.23—.83
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|68472
|125.36
|124.42
|124.45—1.99
|iSEafe 1.66e
|199356
|65.57
|65.39
|65.56+.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|76977
|86.28
|86.16
|86.17—.31
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|104539
|154.92
|153.72
|154.08+.99
|iShREst 2.76e
|62884
|87.15
|86.08
|86.26—.78
|iShHmCnst .09e
|42444
|35.56
|35.05
|35.28+.04
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|58852
|61.44
|61.26
|61.42+.65
|Infosyss
|29446
|11.16
|11.04
|11.05+.12
|iShJapanrs
|35228
|55.34
|55.14
|55.33+.61
|iShCorEM .95e
|51415
|52.52
|52.26
|52.50+.79
|ItauUnHs
|x70907
|8.97
|8.82
|8.93+.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|75269
|104.07
|102.12
|103.94+2.71
|Keycorp .56
|46174
|16.27
|15.93
|16.22+.47
|KindMorg .80
|71173
|20.21
|19.96
|20.14+.13
|Kinrossg
|40358
|3.48
|3.37
|3.38—.06
|Lowes 1.92
|48056
|111.21
|105.84
|110.12+.65
|MGM Rsts .48
|29255
|26.62
|26.03
|26.55+.89
|Macys 1.51
|36444
|24.64
|24.06
|24.37+.34
|MarathnO .20
|48546
|17.12
|16.82
|17.11+.40
|McDerIrs
|33736
|7.97
|7.51
|7.80+.36
|MorgStan 1.20
|60416
|43.51
|42.75
|43.39+1.19
|Nabors .24
|58983
|3.68
|3.49
|3.64+.20
|NewmtM .56
|38283
|36.04
|35.44
|35.86+.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|106500
|5.80
|5.75
|5.77+.05
|OasisPet
|45185
|6.31
|6.09
|6.19+.15
|Oracle .96f
|64359
|54.50
|53.85
|54.41+.70
|Penney
|38158
|1.49
|1.41
|1.44—.05
|Petrobras
|50147
|16.23
|16.05
|16.20+.28
|Pfizer 1.44f
|65162
|42.93
|42.55
|42.75+.28
|PrUShD3rs
|31333
|13.41
|13.21
|13.23—.40
|RegionsFn .56
|66431
|14.66
|14.32
|14.59+.44
|RiteAid
|43076
|.65
|.63
|.64+.00
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|35369
|261.83
|260.58
|261.69+2.56
|SpdrGold
|37354
|122.43
|121.87
|121.90—.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|266198
|285.25
|284.40
|285.05+2.57
|SpdrHome .15e
|30208
|38.96
|38.57
|38.74+.19
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|44332
|35.90
|35.85
|35.86—.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|70585
|52.66
|51.78
|52.38+1.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|90827
|31.35
|30.88
|31.03+.29
|Schlmbrg 2
|30415
|44.68
|43.72
|44.67+1.10
|SeaLtdn
|28538
|23.99
|23.09
|23.68+.16
|SiderurNac
|27941
|4.42
|4.34
|4.38+.27
|SnapIncAn
|69435
|11.21
|10.92
|11.18+.16
|SwstAirl .64
|27671
|53.05
|52.02
|52.51+.60
|SwstnEngy
|58090
|4.77
|4.62
|4.66—.03
|Sprint
|51135
|5.80
|5.66
|5.71+.06
|Squaren
|41066
|76.70
|75.10
|76.46+1.54
|SPMatls .98e
|28311
|56.39
|55.82
|56.23+.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|36727
|92.45
|91.80
|91.90+.15
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|59824
|56.23
|55.90
|55.95—.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|51849
|67.03
|66.47
|66.85+.73
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|279443
|26.26
|25.91
|26.22+.51
|SPInds 1.12e
|78453
|76.36
|75.67
|76.24+1.21
|SPTech .78e
|47443
|74.79
|74.30
|74.70+.70
|SpdrRESel
|34763
|36.29
|35.77
|35.85—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|131898
|58.17
|57.43
|57.79—.38
|TakedaPhn
|32534
|20.76
|20.50
|20.57+.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|41554
|15.83
|15.63
|15.75+.07
|Transocn
|78642
|9.25
|8.84
|9.11+.40
|Twitter
|61171
|33.68
|32.70
|33.23+.35
|UBSGrp .69e
|29874
|12.42
|12.28
|12.39+.28
|USBancrp 1.48
|31332
|48.94
|48.30
|48.90+.71
|USOilFd
|131406
|12.73
|12.58
|12.73+.23
|USSteel .20
|55016
|20.41
|19.81
|20.13+.64
|ValeSA .29e
|119912
|13.70
|13.54
|13.69+.63
|VanEGold .06e
|145353
|22.51
|22.03
|22.14—.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|41253
|21.01
|20.83
|20.99+.39
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|30467
|108.55
|107.48
|108.33+2.00
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|37246
|17.71
|17.31
|17.58+.35
|VanEJrGld
|44807
|31.18
|31.08
|31.14—.59
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|38677
|87.03
|85.91
|86.10—.81
|VangEmg 1.10e
|71011
|43.14
|42.91
|43.12+.62
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|51101
|41.34
|41.20
|41.32+.45
|VerizonCm 2.41
|62449
|59.41
|58.79
|59.05—.09
|Vipshop
|55570
|8.45
|8.10
|8.41+.38
|WPXEngy
|27685
|13.46
|13.25
|13.30+.19
|WalMart 2.12f
|29695
|98.36
|97.73
|97.84+.31
|WeathfIntl
|52276
|.75
|.70
|.74+.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|220672
|48.71
|48.17
|48.46+.14
|Yamanag .02
|63640
|2.65
|2.54
|2.55—.06
|iPtShFutn
|94702
|29.18
|28.79
|28.82—.44
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.