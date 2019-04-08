BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 372073 32.52 32.19 32.39+.04 Alibaba 146327 187.82 184.01 186.50+1.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 156015 10.22 10.12 10.13—.02 Altria…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|372073
|32.52
|32.19
|32.39+.04
|Alibaba
|146327
|187.82
|184.01
|186.50+1.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|156015
|10.22
|10.12
|10.13—.02
|Altria 3.20
|56070
|55.39
|54.60
|55.28+.51
|Ambev .05e
|158559
|4.51
|4.42
|4.49
|Anadarko 1.20
|58110
|47.66
|46.89
|47.19+.18
|Annaly 1.20e
|99378
|10.09
|10.02
|10.09+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|61625
|9.18
|8.85
|8.97—.01
|AuroraCn
|156827
|9.26
|9.00
|9.04—.13
|BPPLC 2.38
|69819
|45.38
|44.91
|45.23+.70
|BcoBrads .06a
|61857
|9.41
|9.25
|9.41+.02
|BkofAm .60
|352638
|29.20
|28.87
|29.17+.09
|BkNYMel 1.12
|69589
|51.33
|50.88
|51.25+.07
|BarrickGld
|76908
|13.72
|13.47
|13.52+.03
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|143496
|379.80
|371.86
|374.52—17.41
|BrMySq 1.64
|159234
|46.89
|46.53
|46.79+.15
|CVSHealth 2
|83724
|54.49
|53.74
|54.15+.09
|CallonPet
|55417
|7.99
|7.74
|7.79+.06
|Cemex .29t
|58235
|5.10
|4.87
|5.10+.13
|Centenes
|85528
|56.72
|55.21
|56.64+.80
|CntryLink 1m
|85494
|12.57
|12.37
|12.53—.02
|ChesEng
|524467
|3.57
|3.38
|3.44+.03
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|54830
|127.34
|126.23
|126.68+.26
|CgpVelLCrd
|82198
|22.13
|21.33
|22.10+1.13
|CgpVelICrd
|129804
|5.63
|5.40
|5.42—.30
|Citigroup 1.80
|104455
|66.10
|65.02
|66.07+.52
|ClevCliffs .20
|62217
|10.74
|10.54
|10.69+.15
|Clouderan
|61336
|11.68
|11.21
|11.66+.55
|CocaCola 1.60f
|94211
|46.57
|46.27
|46.55+.08
|ConAgra .85
|54609
|28.50
|28.17
|28.30+.01
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|55672
|67.52
|66.19
|66.55+.43
|Coty .50
|63928
|11.29
|11.24
|11.29+.03
|CrescPtEg .12
|54638
|3.76
|3.36
|3.73+.42
|DeltaAir 1.40
|79020
|57.90
|56.91
|57.71—.02
|DenburyR
|167509
|2.53
|2.43
|2.52+.15
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|113801
|30.53
|30.30
|30.50—.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|57252
|5.62
|5.46
|5.47—.04
|DxGBullrs
|78177
|20.67
|20.04
|20.42+.67
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|115149
|10.29
|9.94
|10.23+.47
|DxSPOGBls
|84111
|12.86
|12.17
|12.46+.24
|DxSCBearrs
|110149
|9.29
|9.09
|9.11+.06
|Disney 1.76f
|110508
|115.83
|114.64
|114.96—.04
|DowIncn
|107645
|58.39
|56.27
|57.15—.09
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|118535
|38.18
|37.53
|38.14+.24
|EnCanag .06
|245540
|7.34
|7.19
|7.27+.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|118650
|15.86
|15.70
|15.73—.01
|ENSCO .04
|167880
|4.10
|3.95
|3.97—.06
|Exelon 1.45f
|63707
|49.99
|49.44
|49.62—.28
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|91078
|83.20
|82.59
|83.00+.51
|FstDatan
|226330
|26.58
|26.08
|26.18—.54
|FirstEngy 1.52
|57013
|41.00
|40.28
|40.42—.55
|FordM .60a
|262113
|9.32
|9.17
|9.30+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|179215
|13.74
|13.45
|13.74+.41
|GenElec .04
|1758083
|9.54
|9.15
|9.49—.52
|GenMotors 1.52
|59923
|39.09
|38.76
|39.06+.12
|Gerdau .02e
|73478
|4.17
|4.08
|4.14+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|75568
|11.80
|11.64
|11.76+.07
|GraphPkg .30
|137513
|12.69
|12.41
|12.64—.01
|HPInc .64
|72960
|20.01
|19.74
|19.94+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|68045
|31.44
|31.02
|31.29+.32
|HPEntn .45e
|64140
|16.26
|16.06
|16.19+.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|102552
|11.16
|11.06
|11.07—.18
|iShGold
|72940
|12.48
|12.41
|12.43+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|251636
|42.76
|42.15
|42.65+.36
|iShSilver
|71109
|14.31
|14.25
|14.31+.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|271052
|45.81
|45.53
|45.71—.14
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|94853
|108.40
|108.30
|108.34—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|302085
|44.44
|44.11
|44.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|85648
|118.57
|118.35
|118.38—.17
|iSEafe 1.66e
|214641
|66.29
|66.08
|66.29+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|114720
|86.41
|86.31
|86.38—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|141853
|157.50
|156.07
|157.12—.26
|iShREst 2.76e
|70456
|87.94
|87.24
|87.43—.52
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|70030
|62.08
|61.91
|62.07+.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|95731
|53.44
|53.06
|53.34—.04
|ItauUnHs
|95401
|8.96
|8.82
|8.93
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|80534
|105.65
|104.91
|105.65+.34
|Keycorp .56
|93392
|16.66
|16.46
|16.53—.06
|KindMorg .80
|101948
|20.11
|19.87
|19.94—.11
|Kinrossg
|81977
|3.58
|3.51
|3.55+.05
|LaredoPet
|131690
|3.38
|2.96
|3.26+.32
|Macys 1.51
|73074
|25.98
|25.47
|25.66+.17
|MarathnO .20
|98269
|17.88
|17.49
|17.60—.10
|MarathPts 2.12
|73531
|63.67
|62.64
|63.36—.11
|Medtrnic 2
|54645
|89.17
|88.00
|88.99+.06
|Merck 2.20
|101013
|81.26
|80.35
|80.95—.20
|MorgStan 1.20
|108981
|44.99
|44.36
|44.98+.08
|Nabors .24
|95959
|3.97
|3.84
|3.94+.06
|NewmtM .56
|63064
|36.83
|36.35
|36.66+.16
|NobleEngy .44
|55914
|26.01
|25.32
|25.47—.26
|NokiaCp .19e
|106351
|5.96
|5.90
|5.96+.04
|OasisPet
|105802
|6.56
|6.40
|6.50+.10
|OiSAC
|66320
|1.88
|1.64
|1.80—.04
|Oracle .96f
|101234
|53.93
|53.33
|53.72—.21
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|82064
|20.06
|19.39
|19.68+.31
|Penney
|81123
|1.47
|1.40
|1.44—.02
|PetrbrsA
|70171
|15.30
|14.99
|15.21+.29
|Petrobras
|274378
|17.17
|16.68
|16.99+.49
|Pfizer 1.44f
|146199
|43.28
|42.91
|43.14+.15
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|84685
|105.14
|103.50
|104.97+1.32
|QEPRes .08
|59710
|8.47
|8.21
|8.28
|Qudiann
|104018
|5.50
|5.35
|5.44+.13
|RangeRs .08
|54675
|11.11
|10.80
|10.91+.09
|RegionsFn .56
|99734
|15.33
|15.04
|15.24+.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|534507
|288.91
|287.37
|288.79+.22
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|62727
|35.98
|35.93
|35.96—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|337703
|32.38
|31.78
|32.03+.22
|Schlmbrg 2
|113592
|46.24
|45.10
|46.17+1.17
|Schwab .52
|84159
|44.79
|44.13
|44.78+.23
|SibanyeG .14r
|57526
|4.94
|4.76
|4.94+.34
|SnapIncAn
|423225
|12.63
|12.19
|12.27+.43
|SonyCp
|83267
|46.92
|42.96
|46.60+3.53
|SwstAirl .64
|69988
|52.50
|51.67
|51.94—1.31
|SwstnEngy
|184553
|4.83
|4.72
|4.77+.06
|Sprint
|130774
|5.79
|5.58
|5.77+.14
|Squaren
|65509
|75.33
|73.76
|75.00—.03
|SPMatls .98e
|65747
|57.90
|57.54
|57.84+.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|59612
|92.07
|91.33
|91.98—.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|61369
|55.83
|55.49
|55.82+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|106005
|68.25
|67.63
|67.91+.30
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|349919
|26.64
|26.47
|26.63+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|88191
|76.70
|76.10
|76.68—.33
|SPTech .78e
|73096
|76.25
|75.42
|76.21+.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|146817
|58.05
|57.54
|57.69—.41
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68303
|42.49
|42.08
|42.39+.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|98823
|15.30
|14.97
|15.04—.20
|Transocn
|101642
|9.32
|9.01
|9.08—.06
|TurqHillRs
|144772
|1.73
|1.67
|1.69
|Twitter
|103785
|35.06
|34.51
|34.86+.14
|USOilFd
|238084
|13.41
|13.23
|13.40+.25
|USSteel .20
|69585
|19.97
|19.54
|19.74—.10
|ValeSA .29e
|168595
|13.85
|13.55
|13.82+.43
|VanEGold .06e
|306828
|22.80
|22.55
|22.69+.26
|VnEkRus .01e
|56376
|21.41
|21.21
|21.38+.19
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|76284
|18.30
|18.00
|18.15+.16
|VanEJrGld
|129244
|32.34
|31.97
|32.28+.49
|VangEmg 1.10e
|78907
|43.91
|43.59
|43.82—.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|87914
|41.79
|41.66
|41.79+.03
|Vereit .55
|62426
|8.34
|8.26
|8.28—.04
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|116728
|59.13
|58.72
|59.13+.04
|Versum .24f
|94524
|51.85
|51.65
|51.78+.58
|Vipshop
|58350
|8.64
|8.42
|8.53—.12
|Visa s 1
|56046
|157.85
|156.32
|157.75+.10
|WPXEngy
|65247
|13.91
|13.56
|13.69+.06
|WalMart 2.12f
|54180
|99.25
|98.26
|99.23+.40
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|188460
|49.10
|48.58
|48.88+.10
|WstnUnion .80f
|89028
|19.50
|19.16
|19.48+.09
|WmsCos 1.52f
|60998
|29.28
|28.85
|29.00—.11
|Yamanag .02
|127232
|2.66
|2.58
|2.62+.03
|iPtShFutn
|182864
|28.28
|27.81
|27.87—.13
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.