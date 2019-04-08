BC-150-actives-f,

202
By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 5:32 pm 04/08/2019 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2.04 372073 32.52 32.19 32.39+.04
Alibaba 146327 187.82 184.01 186.50+1.15
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
156015 10.22 10.12 10.13—.02
Altria 3.20 56070 55.39 54.60 55.28+.51
Ambev .05e 158559 4.51 4.42 4.49
Anadarko 1.20 58110 47.66 46.89 47.19+.18
Annaly 1.20e 99378 10.09 10.02 10.09+.08
AnteroRes 1 61625 9.18 8.85 8.97—.01
AuroraCn 156827 9.26 9.00 9.04—.13
BPPLC 2.38 69819 45.38 44.91 45.23+.70
BcoBrads .06a 61857 9.41 9.25 9.41+.02
BkofAm .60 352638 29.20 28.87 29.17+.09
BkNYMel 1.12 69589 51.33 50.88 51.25+.07
BarrickGld 76908 13.72 13.47 13.52+.03
Boeing 8.22f
143496 379.80 371.86 374.52—17.41
BrMySq 1.64 159234 46.89 46.53 46.79+.15
CVSHealth 2 83724 54.49 53.74 54.15+.09
CallonPet 55417 7.99 7.74 7.79+.06
Cemex .29t 58235 5.10 4.87 5.10+.13
Centenes 85528 56.72 55.21 56.64+.80
CntryLink 1m 85494 12.57 12.37 12.53—.02
ChesEng 524467 3.57 3.38 3.44+.03
Chevron 4.76f
54830 127.34 126.23 126.68+.26
CgpVelLCrd 82198 22.13 21.33 22.10+1.13
CgpVelICrd 129804 5.63 5.40 5.42—.30
Citigroup 1.80 104455 66.10 65.02 66.07+.52
ClevCliffs .20 62217 10.74 10.54 10.69+.15
Clouderan 61336 11.68 11.21 11.66+.55
CocaCola 1.60f 94211 46.57 46.27 46.55+.08
ConAgra .85 54609 28.50 28.17 28.30+.01
ConocoPhil 1.22 55672 67.52 66.19 66.55+.43
Coty .50 63928 11.29 11.24 11.29+.03
CrescPtEg .12 54638 3.76 3.36 3.73+.42
DeltaAir 1.40 79020 57.90 56.91 57.71—.02
DenburyR 167509 2.53 2.43 2.52+.15
DBXHvChiA .29e
113801 30.53 30.30 30.50—.29
DxSOXBrrs 57252 5.62 5.46 5.47—.04
DxGBullrs 78177 20.67 20.04 20.42+.67
DrGMBllrs .09e
115149 10.29 9.94 10.23+.47
DxSPOGBls 84111 12.86 12.17 12.46+.24
DxSCBearrs 110149 9.29 9.09 9.11+.06
Disney 1.76f 110508 115.83 114.64 114.96—.04
DowIncn 107645 58.39 56.27 57.15—.09
DowDuPnt 1.52 118535 38.18 37.53 38.14+.24
EnCanag .06 245540 7.34 7.19 7.27+.11
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 118650 15.86 15.70 15.73—.01
ENSCO .04 167880 4.10 3.95 3.97—.06
Exelon 1.45f 63707 49.99 49.44 49.62—.28
ExxonMbl 3.28 91078 83.20 82.59 83.00+.51
FstDatan 226330 26.58 26.08 26.18—.54
FirstEngy 1.52 57013 41.00 40.28 40.42—.55
FordM .60a 262113 9.32 9.17 9.30+.05
FrptMcM .20 179215 13.74 13.45 13.74+.41
GenElec .04 1758083 9.54 9.15 9.49—.52
GenMotors 1.52 59923 39.09 38.76 39.06+.12
Gerdau .02e 73478 4.17 4.08 4.14+.05
Goldcrpg .24 75568 11.80 11.64 11.76+.07
GraphPkg .30 137513 12.69 12.41 12.64—.01
HPInc .64 72960 20.01 19.74 19.94+.15
Hallibrtn .72 68045 31.44 31.02 31.29+.32
HPEntn .45e 64140 16.26 16.06 16.19+.04
ICICIBk .16e 102552 11.16 11.06 11.07—.18
iShGold 72940 12.48 12.41 12.43+.06
iShBrazil .67e 251636 42.76 42.15 42.65+.36
iShSilver 71109 14.31 14.25 14.31+.14
iShChinaLC .87e
271052 45.81 45.53 45.71—.14
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
94853 108.40 108.30 108.34—.05
iShEMkts .59e 302085 44.44 44.11 44.40
iShiBoxIG 3.87
85648 118.57 118.35 118.38—.17
iSEafe 1.66e 214641 66.29 66.08 66.29+.04
iShiBxHYB 5.09
114720 86.41 86.31 86.38—.05
iShR2K 1.77e
141853 157.50 156.07 157.12—.26
iShREst 2.76e 70456 87.94 87.24 87.43—.52
iShCorEafe 1.56e
70030 62.08 61.91 62.07+.02
iShCorEM .95e 95731 53.44 53.06 53.34—.04
ItauUnHs 95401 8.96 8.82 8.93
JPMorgCh 3.20
80534 105.65 104.91 105.65+.34
Keycorp .56 93392 16.66 16.46 16.53—.06
KindMorg .80 101948 20.11 19.87 19.94—.11
Kinrossg 81977 3.58 3.51 3.55+.05
LaredoPet 131690 3.38 2.96 3.26+.32
Macys 1.51 73074 25.98 25.47 25.66+.17
MarathnO .20 98269 17.88 17.49 17.60—.10
MarathPts 2.12 73531 63.67 62.64 63.36—.11
Medtrnic 2 54645 89.17 88.00 88.99+.06
Merck 2.20 101013 81.26 80.35 80.95—.20
MorgStan 1.20 108981 44.99 44.36 44.98+.08
Nabors .24 95959 3.97 3.84 3.94+.06
NewmtM .56 63064 36.83 36.35 36.66+.16
NobleEngy .44 55914 26.01 25.32 25.47—.26
NokiaCp .19e 106351 5.96 5.90 5.96+.04
OasisPet 105802 6.56 6.40 6.50+.10
OiSAC 66320 1.88 1.64 1.80—.04
Oracle .96f 101234 53.93 53.33 53.72—.21
PG&ECp 2.12f 82064 20.06 19.39 19.68+.31
Penney 81123 1.47 1.40 1.44—.02
PetrbrsA 70171 15.30 14.99 15.21+.29
Petrobras 274378 17.17 16.68 16.99+.49
Pfizer 1.44f 146199 43.28 42.91 43.14+.15
ProctGam 2.87
84685 105.14 103.50 104.97+1.32
QEPRes .08 59710 8.47 8.21 8.28
Qudiann 104018 5.50 5.35 5.44+.13
RangeRs .08 54675 11.11 10.80 10.91+.09
RegionsFn .56 99734 15.33 15.04 15.24+.10
S&P500ETF 4.13e
534507 288.91 287.37 288.79+.22
SpdrLehHY 2.30 62727 35.98 35.93 35.96—.01
SpdrOGEx .73e 337703 32.38 31.78 32.03+.22
Schlmbrg 2 113592 46.24 45.10 46.17+1.17
Schwab .52 84159 44.79 44.13 44.78+.23
SibanyeG .14r 57526 4.94 4.76 4.94+.34
SnapIncAn 423225 12.63 12.19 12.27+.43
SonyCp 83267 46.92 42.96 46.60+3.53
SwstAirl .64 69988 52.50 51.67 51.94—1.31
SwstnEngy 184553 4.83 4.72 4.77+.06
Sprint 130774 5.79 5.58 5.77+.14
Squaren 65509 75.33 73.76 75.00—.03
SPMatls .98e 65747 57.90 57.54 57.84+.02
SPHlthC 1.01e 59612 92.07 91.33 91.98—.02
SPCnSt 1.28e 61369 55.83 55.49 55.82+.23
SPEngy 2.04e 106005 68.25 67.63 67.91+.30
SPDRFncl .46e
349919 26.64 26.47 26.63+.03
SPInds 1.12e 88191 76.70 76.10 76.68—.33
SPTech .78e 73096 76.25 75.42 76.21+.29
SPUtil 1.55e 146817 58.05 57.54 57.69—.41
TaiwSemi .73e 68303 42.49 42.08 42.39+.16
TevaPhrm .73e 98823 15.30 14.97 15.04—.20
Transocn 101642 9.32 9.01 9.08—.06
TurqHillRs 144772 1.73 1.67 1.69
Twitter 103785 35.06 34.51 34.86+.14
USOilFd 238084 13.41 13.23 13.40+.25
USSteel .20 69585 19.97 19.54 19.74—.10
ValeSA .29e 168595 13.85 13.55 13.82+.43
VanEGold .06e 306828 22.80 22.55 22.69+.26
VnEkRus .01e 56376 21.41 21.21 21.38+.19
VEckOilSvc .47e
76284 18.30 18.00 18.15+.16
VanEJrGld 129244 32.34 31.97 32.28+.49
VangEmg 1.10e 78907 43.91 43.59 43.82—.03
VangFTSE 1.10e
87914 41.79 41.66 41.79+.03
Vereit .55 62426 8.34 8.26 8.28—.04
VerizonCm 2.41
116728 59.13 58.72 59.13+.04
Versum .24f 94524 51.85 51.65 51.78+.58
Vipshop 58350 8.64 8.42 8.53—.12
Visa s 1 56046 157.85 156.32 157.75+.10
WPXEngy 65247 13.91 13.56 13.69+.06
WalMart 2.12f 54180 99.25 98.26 99.23+.40
WellsFargo 1.80f
188460 49.10 48.58 48.88+.10
WstnUnion .80f 89028 19.50 19.16 19.48+.09
WmsCos 1.52f 60998 29.28 28.85 29.00—.11
Yamanag .02 127232 2.66 2.58 2.62+.03
iPtShFutn 182864 28.28 27.81 27.87—.13

