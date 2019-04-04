BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 281321 32.13 31.92 31.98+.11 Alibaba 169883 181.96 176.89 181.07+2.75 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 93648 10.18 10.08 10.11—.03 Alticen…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 281321 32.13 31.92 31.98+.11 Alibaba 169883 181.96 176.89 181.07+2.75 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 93648 10.18 10.08 10.11—.03 Alticen .07e 61230 23.36 22.65 22.66—.47 Altria 3.20 84520 54.92 54.25 54.60+.62 Ambev .05e 203314 4.51 4.36 4.50+.14 Annaly 1.20e 80512 10.05 9.97 10.03+.03 AnteroRes 1 58324 8.41 8.14 8.41+.21 Apache 1 59017 33.49 31.98 33.37+.31 AuroraCn 126480 9.05 8.83 8.95+.02 BcoBrads .06a 124648 9.35 9.01 9.31+.26 BkofAm .60 536576 29.31 28.84 29.15+.31 BkNYMel 1.12 59982 51.69 51.17 51.45+.21 BarrickGld 99037 13.57 13.06 13.56+.26 BlackBerry 57742 9.62 9.30 9.31—.27 Boeing 8.22f 93398 397.06 385.10 395.86+11.12 BrMySq 1.64 x179242 46.74 46.17 46.67+.20 CVSHealth 2 105135 53.46 52.80 53.40+.61 CallonPet 57228 7.32 7.09 7.29+.17 Cemex .29t 60699 4.92 4.78 4.88+.08 CntryLink 1m 69159 12.52 12.37 12.39+.02 ChesEng 297398 3.21 3.12 3.21+.07 Chicos .35f 69738 4.36 4.18 4.23+.01 CgpVelLCrd 66942 20.46 19.64 19.87—.36 CgpVelICrd 108068 6.12 5.88 6.06+.10 Citigroup 1.80 119155 66.20 64.81 65.82+.76 ClevCliffs .20 x76962 10.61 10.34 10.48—.02 CocaCola 1.60f 78139 46.54 46.11 46.48+.30 ConocoPhil 1.22 63233 65.77 64.97 65.16—.35 ConstellA 2.96f 77119 193.19 178.12 191.45+11.76 Coty .50 97109 11.32 11.13 11.30+.11 DRHorton .50 58737 43.00 41.73 42.81+.92 DeltaAir 1.40 89960 57.67 56.37 57.22+.22 DenburyR 129721 2.21 2.09 2.19+.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 95368 30.55 30.23 30.53+.53 DxSOXBrrs 67825 5.73 5.53 5.65—.01 DxGBullrs 106475 20.00 18.14 19.94+1.02 DrGMBllrs .09e 163454 9.83 8.71 9.72+.55 DirDGlBrrs 82737 19.61 17.72 17.78—1.05 DxSPOGBls 66378 11.09 10.31 11.06+.60 DxSCBearrs 120594 9.51 9.30 9.32—.14 Disney 1.76f 136091 114.86 113.03 114.75+2.23 DowIncn 133085 60.52 57.10 59.71+2.83 DowDuPnt 1.52 216098 37.79 36.77 37.78+.43 EnCanag .06 378184 6.99 6.74 6.94+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 82506 15.57 15.46 15.53+.02 ENSCO .04 105203 4.08 3.89 4.02+.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 93586 82.08 80.77 82.05+1.15 FirstEngy 1.52 121612 41.21 39.27 39.44—1.65 FordM .60a 394651 9.30 9.18 9.24+.11 FrptMcM .20 207109 13.60 12.99 13.56+.40 GameStop 1.52 79148 10.06 9.66 10.03+.40 GenElec .04 405196 10.12 9.97 10.03—.07 GenMotors 1.52 71155 38.94 38.39 38.79+.40 Gerdau .02e 96394 4.24 4.10 4.22+.08 Goldcrpg .24 163309 11.70 11.40 11.70+.18 HPInc .64 93539 19.86 19.65 19.76+.01 Hallibrtn .72 90721 30.54 29.59 30.42+.49 HPEntn .45e 89788 16.11 15.85 16.07+.22 Huyan 65674 26.96 24.88 25.74—1.30 ICICIBk .16e 129880 11.28 11.15 11.15—.23 iShGold 172032 12.40 12.26 12.38+.03 iShBrazil .67e 323808 42.22 40.98 42.10+.92 iShGerm .60e 67682 27.100 27.86 27.91+.01 iShHK .61e 109238 26.99 26.92 26.97+.08 iShSilver 121074 14.23 13.97 14.22+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 469829 45.55 45.22 45.53+.47 iShEMkts .59e 470271 44.14 43.76 44.06+.27 iShiBoxIG 3.87 75106 118.36 118.11 118.36+.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 75024 123.89 123.44 123.87+.35 iSEafe 1.66e 235804 66.13 65.96 66.08—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 144356 86.28 86.13 86.27+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 158829 156.01 154.84 155.92+.76 iShCorEafe 1.56e 59852 61.97 61.80 61.93—.13 Infosyss 56587 11.15 11.00 11.07—.13 Intelsat 80913 17.13 15.20 16.63+1.23 iShJapanrs 65235 55.33 55.19 55.33—.03 iShCorEM .95e 90748 53.10 52.66 53.01+.30 ItauUnHs 136159 8.86 8.56 8.81+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 x119497 105.73 104.45 105.56+1.01 JohnJn 3.60 58445 137.01 135.13 135.57—1.60 JohnContln 1.04 81303 36.65 35.99 36.14+.13 Keycorp .56 118281 16.63 16.27 16.48+.05 KindMorg .80 131933 19.94 19.76 19.92+.03 Kinrossg 75156 3.49 3.30 3.47+.08 Kroger s .56f 81636 23.82 23.52 23.68—.12 LaredoPet 73516 2.91 2.80 2.83—.01 Macys 1.51 141846 26.03 24.59 25.99+1.38 MarathnO .20 66641 17.19 16.79 17.14+.21 MarathPts 2.12 58387 61.88 60.21 61.35+.97 Medtrnic 2 60851 89.47 88.08 89.23+.78 Merck 2.20 97866 83.20 81.21 81.85—1.33 MorgStan 1.20 91199 45.24 44.33 44.93+.55 Nabors .24 74769 3.85 3.65 3.82+.06 NewmtM .56 107029 36.49 35.63 36.48+.53 Nielsenplc 1.40 63996 26.66 25.98 26.25+.25 NobleCorp .08 78324 3.03 2.85 3.01+.01 NokiaCp .19e 169995 5.96 5.88 5.90 OasisPet 93034 6.16 5.87 6.15+.24 Oracle .96f 96661 54.15 53.41 53.82—.24 PG&ECp 2.12f 79501 19.64 18.76 18.86+.39 ParsleyEn 98831 18.14 17.51 17.85—.26 PetrbrsA 89806 14.76 14.09 14.72+.48 Petrobras 162708 16.25 15.55 16.17+.45 Pfizer 1.44f 122114 42.91 42.50 42.74—.10 RangeRs .08 71815 10.55 10.13 10.55+.31 RegionsFn .56 100008 15.17 14.79 15.10+.23 SpdrGold 75076 122.24 120.96 122.11+.31 SpdEMkts 59001 36.53 36.25 36.44+.11 SpdrWldxUS .79e 80428 29.80 29.65 29.75—.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 488501 287.46 286.01 287.18+.76 SpdrLehHY 2.30 71729 35.92 35.85 35.92+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 92954 53.84 52.80 53.70+.75 SpdrOGEx .73e 218029 30.78 30.01 30.71+.55 Salesforce 62837 162.80 155.83 158.52—4.10 Schlmbrg 2 66698 44.11 43.06 44.10+.51 Schwab .52 58107 44.97 44.63 44.87+.24 SeaLtdn 56845 23.34 21.83 22.00—1.31 SnapIncAn 287440 11.54 10.98 11.28+.12 SwstnEngy 130144 4.65 4.47 4.65+.16 Sprint 115637 5.71 5.57 5.63+.04 Squaren 107029 77.23 73.63 74.52—2.53 SPMatls .98e 61028 57.86 57.27 57.84+.58 SPHlthC 1.01e 92123 91.75 90.84 91.37—.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 106712 55.49 55.18 55.40+.21 SPEngy 2.04e 105037 66.49 65.61 66.44+.55 SPDRFncl .46e 543776 26.67 26.40 26.56+.16 SPInds 1.12e 92365 77.06 76.27 76.79+.47 SPTech .78e 115028 76.05 75.11 75.56—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 162645 57.91 57.22 57.56—.20 TaiwSemi .73e 76102 42.18 41.65 42.04+.25 TevaPhrm .73e 120263 15.28 14.86 15.19+.32 Transocn 100097 9.06 8.74 9.05+.09 Twilion 72088 130.23 118.48 122.37—7.01 Twitter 143296 35.14 33.90 34.42+.04 USOilFd 173766 13.04 12.86 12.92—.07 USSteel .20 61266 20.14 19.72 19.95—.09 ValeSA .29e 201576 13.61 13.29 13.47+.13 VanEGold .06e 423608 22.54 21.79 22.50+.43 VnEkSemi .58e 66175 112.39 110.96 111.70+.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 64987 17.59 17.16 17.57+.22 VanEJrGld 129768 31.84 30.57 31.71+.64 VangEmg 1.10e 78409 43.57 43.19 43.50+.28 VangFTSE 1.10e 64959 41.70 41.58 41.67—.08 Vereit .55 84548 8.34 8.25 8.34+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 87746 59.10 58.77 58.99+.12 WPXEngy 84731 13.19 12.59 13.05+.19 WellsFargo 1.80f 190514 49.68 48.88 49.17+.31 Yamanag .02 112386 2.60 2.47 2.58+.08 iPtShFutn 189101 29.06 28.36 28.57—.29 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 