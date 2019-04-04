BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 281321 32.13 31.92 31.98+.11 Alibaba 169883 181.96 176.89 181.07+2.75 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 93648 10.18 10.08 10.11—.03 Alticen…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|281321
|32.13
|31.92
|31.98+.11
|Alibaba
|169883
|181.96
|176.89
|181.07+2.75
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|93648
|10.18
|10.08
|10.11—.03
|Alticen .07e
|61230
|23.36
|22.65
|22.66—.47
|Altria 3.20
|84520
|54.92
|54.25
|54.60+.62
|Ambev .05e
|203314
|4.51
|4.36
|4.50+.14
|Annaly 1.20e
|80512
|10.05
|9.97
|10.03+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|58324
|8.41
|8.14
|8.41+.21
|Apache 1
|59017
|33.49
|31.98
|33.37+.31
|AuroraCn
|126480
|9.05
|8.83
|8.95+.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|124648
|9.35
|9.01
|9.31+.26
|BkofAm .60
|536576
|29.31
|28.84
|29.15+.31
|BkNYMel 1.12
|59982
|51.69
|51.17
|51.45+.21
|BarrickGld
|99037
|13.57
|13.06
|13.56+.26
|BlackBerry
|57742
|9.62
|9.30
|9.31—.27
|Boeing 8.22f
|
|93398
|397.06
|385.10
|395.86+11.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|x179242
|46.74
|46.17
|46.67+.20
|CVSHealth 2
|105135
|53.46
|52.80
|53.40+.61
|CallonPet
|57228
|7.32
|7.09
|7.29+.17
|Cemex .29t
|60699
|4.92
|4.78
|4.88+.08
|CntryLink 1m
|69159
|12.52
|12.37
|12.39+.02
|ChesEng
|297398
|3.21
|3.12
|3.21+.07
|Chicos .35f
|69738
|4.36
|4.18
|4.23+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|66942
|20.46
|19.64
|19.87—.36
|CgpVelICrd
|108068
|6.12
|5.88
|6.06+.10
|Citigroup 1.80
|119155
|66.20
|64.81
|65.82+.76
|ClevCliffs .20
|x76962
|10.61
|10.34
|10.48—.02
|CocaCola 1.60f
|78139
|46.54
|46.11
|46.48+.30
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|63233
|65.77
|64.97
|65.16—.35
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|77119
|193.19
|178.12
|191.45+11.76
|Coty .50
|97109
|11.32
|11.13
|11.30+.11
|DRHorton .50
|58737
|43.00
|41.73
|42.81+.92
|DeltaAir 1.40
|89960
|57.67
|56.37
|57.22+.22
|DenburyR
|129721
|2.21
|2.09
|2.19+.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|95368
|30.55
|30.23
|30.53+.53
|DxSOXBrrs
|67825
|5.73
|5.53
|5.65—.01
|DxGBullrs
|106475
|20.00
|18.14
|19.94+1.02
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|163454
|9.83
|8.71
|9.72+.55
|DirDGlBrrs
|82737
|19.61
|17.72
|17.78—1.05
|DxSPOGBls
|66378
|11.09
|10.31
|11.06+.60
|DxSCBearrs
|120594
|9.51
|9.30
|9.32—.14
|Disney 1.76f
|
|136091
|114.86
|113.03
|114.75+2.23
|DowIncn
|133085
|60.52
|57.10
|59.71+2.83
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|216098
|37.79
|36.77
|37.78+.43
|EnCanag .06
|378184
|6.99
|6.74
|6.94+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|82506
|15.57
|15.46
|15.53+.02
|ENSCO .04
|105203
|4.08
|3.89
|4.02+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|93586
|82.08
|80.77
|82.05+1.15
|FirstEngy 1.52
|
|121612
|41.21
|39.27
|39.44—1.65
|FordM .60a
|394651
|9.30
|9.18
|9.24+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|207109
|13.60
|12.99
|13.56+.40
|GameStop 1.52
|79148
|10.06
|9.66
|10.03+.40
|GenElec .04
|405196
|10.12
|9.97
|10.03—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|71155
|38.94
|38.39
|38.79+.40
|Gerdau .02e
|96394
|4.24
|4.10
|4.22+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|163309
|11.70
|11.40
|11.70+.18
|HPInc .64
|93539
|19.86
|19.65
|19.76+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|90721
|30.54
|29.59
|30.42+.49
|HPEntn .45e
|89788
|16.11
|15.85
|16.07+.22
|Huyan
|65674
|26.96
|24.88
|25.74—1.30
|ICICIBk .16e
|129880
|11.28
|11.15
|11.15—.23
|iShGold
|172032
|12.40
|12.26
|12.38+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|323808
|42.22
|40.98
|42.10+.92
|iShGerm .60e
|67682
|27.100
|27.86
|27.91+.01
|iShHK .61e
|109238
|26.99
|26.92
|26.97+.08
|iShSilver
|121074
|14.23
|13.97
|14.22+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|469829
|45.55
|45.22
|45.53+.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|470271
|44.14
|43.76
|44.06+.27
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|75106
|118.36
|118.11
|118.36+.19
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|75024
|123.89
|123.44
|123.87+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|235804
|66.13
|65.96
|66.08—.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|144356
|86.28
|86.13
|86.27+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|158829
|156.01
|154.84
|155.92+.76
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|59852
|61.97
|61.80
|61.93—.13
|Infosyss
|56587
|11.15
|11.00
|11.07—.13
|Intelsat
|80913
|17.13
|15.20
|16.63+1.23
|iShJapanrs
|65235
|55.33
|55.19
|55.33—.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|90748
|53.10
|52.66
|53.01+.30
|ItauUnHs
|136159
|8.86
|8.56
|8.81+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|x119497
|105.73
|104.45
|105.56+1.01
|JohnJn 3.60
|58445
|137.01
|135.13
|135.57—1.60
|JohnContln 1.04
|81303
|36.65
|35.99
|36.14+.13
|Keycorp .56
|118281
|16.63
|16.27
|16.48+.05
|KindMorg .80
|131933
|19.94
|19.76
|19.92+.03
|Kinrossg
|75156
|3.49
|3.30
|3.47+.08
|Kroger s .56f
|81636
|23.82
|23.52
|23.68—.12
|LaredoPet
|73516
|2.91
|2.80
|2.83—.01
|Macys 1.51
|141846
|26.03
|24.59
|25.99+1.38
|MarathnO .20
|66641
|17.19
|16.79
|17.14+.21
|MarathPts 2.12
|58387
|61.88
|60.21
|61.35+.97
|Medtrnic 2
|60851
|89.47
|88.08
|89.23+.78
|Merck 2.20
|97866
|83.20
|81.21
|81.85—1.33
|MorgStan 1.20
|91199
|45.24
|44.33
|44.93+.55
|Nabors .24
|74769
|3.85
|3.65
|3.82+.06
|NewmtM .56
|107029
|36.49
|35.63
|36.48+.53
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|63996
|26.66
|25.98
|26.25+.25
|NobleCorp .08
|78324
|3.03
|2.85
|3.01+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|169995
|5.96
|5.88
|5.90
|OasisPet
|93034
|6.16
|5.87
|6.15+.24
|Oracle .96f
|96661
|54.15
|53.41
|53.82—.24
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|79501
|19.64
|18.76
|18.86+.39
|ParsleyEn
|98831
|18.14
|17.51
|17.85—.26
|PetrbrsA
|89806
|14.76
|14.09
|14.72+.48
|Petrobras
|162708
|16.25
|15.55
|16.17+.45
|Pfizer 1.44f
|122114
|42.91
|42.50
|42.74—.10
|RangeRs .08
|71815
|10.55
|10.13
|10.55+.31
|RegionsFn .56
|100008
|15.17
|14.79
|15.10+.23
|SpdrGold
|75076
|122.24
|120.96
|122.11+.31
|SpdEMkts
|59001
|36.53
|36.25
|36.44+.11
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|
|80428
|29.80
|29.65
|29.75—.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|488501
|287.46
|286.01
|287.18+.76
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|71729
|35.92
|35.85
|35.92+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|92954
|53.84
|52.80
|53.70+.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|218029
|30.78
|30.01
|30.71+.55
|Salesforce
|62837
|162.80
|155.83
|158.52—4.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|66698
|44.11
|43.06
|44.10+.51
|Schwab .52
|58107
|44.97
|44.63
|44.87+.24
|SeaLtdn
|56845
|23.34
|21.83
|22.00—1.31
|SnapIncAn
|287440
|11.54
|10.98
|11.28+.12
|SwstnEngy
|130144
|4.65
|4.47
|4.65+.16
|Sprint
|115637
|5.71
|5.57
|5.63+.04
|Squaren
|107029
|77.23
|73.63
|74.52—2.53
|SPMatls .98e
|61028
|57.86
|57.27
|57.84+.58
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|92123
|91.75
|90.84
|91.37—.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|106712
|55.49
|55.18
|55.40+.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105037
|66.49
|65.61
|66.44+.55
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|543776
|26.67
|26.40
|26.56+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|92365
|77.06
|76.27
|76.79+.47
|SPTech .78e
|115028
|76.05
|75.11
|75.56—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|162645
|57.91
|57.22
|57.56—.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|76102
|42.18
|41.65
|42.04+.25
|TevaPhrm .73e
|120263
|15.28
|14.86
|15.19+.32
|Transocn
|100097
|9.06
|8.74
|9.05+.09
|Twilion
|72088
|130.23
|118.48
|122.37—7.01
|Twitter
|143296
|35.14
|33.90
|34.42+.04
|USOilFd
|173766
|13.04
|12.86
|12.92—.07
|USSteel .20
|61266
|20.14
|19.72
|19.95—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|201576
|13.61
|13.29
|13.47+.13
|VanEGold .06e
|423608
|22.54
|21.79
|22.50+.43
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|66175
|112.39
|110.96
|111.70+.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|64987
|17.59
|17.16
|17.57+.22
|VanEJrGld
|129768
|31.84
|30.57
|31.71+.64
|VangEmg 1.10e
|78409
|43.57
|43.19
|43.50+.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|64959
|41.70
|41.58
|41.67—.08
|Vereit .55
|84548
|8.34
|8.25
|8.34+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|87746
|59.10
|58.77
|58.99+.12
|WPXEngy
|84731
|13.19
|12.59
|13.05+.19
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|190514
|49.68
|48.88
|49.17+.31
|Yamanag .02
|112386
|2.60
|2.47
|2.58+.08
|iPtShFutn
|189101
|29.06
|28.36
|28.57—.29
