BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 90067 18.31 17.99 18.06+.05 AKSteel 67491 2.92 2.81 2.83 AT&TInc 2.04 287587 31.96 31.64 31.87+.24 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|90067
|18.31
|17.99
|18.06+.05
|AKSteel
|67491
|2.92
|2.81
|2.83
|AT&TInc 2.04
|287587
|31.96
|31.64
|31.87+.24
|Alibaba
|268012
|180.70
|176.76
|178.32—3.42
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|112884
|10.22
|10.10
|10.14—.02
|Alticen .07e
|83978
|23.13
|22.62
|23.13+.58
|Altria 3.20
|180779
|56.32
|53.43
|53.98—2.71
|Ambev .05e
|209700
|4.46
|4.34
|4.36+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|165825
|10.01
|9.96
|10.00
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|63199
|41.28
|40.81
|41.09—.50
|AuroraCn
|205539
|9.05
|8.82
|8.93—.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|139678
|9.35
|8.98
|9.05—.12
|BkofAm .60
|630930
|29.24
|28.70
|28.84—.03
|BarrickGld
|116713
|13.56
|13.25
|13.30—.16
|BlueAprnn
|97456
|1.15
|1.02
|1.04+.07
|Boeing 8.22f
|69031
|391.54
|384.07
|384.74—6.01
|BostonSci
|68957
|38.74
|38.15
|38.33—.19
|BrMySq 1.64
|217352
|47.47
|46.34
|46.88+.18
|CVSHealth 2
|167359
|53.07
|52.32
|52.79+.66
|Centenes
|63916
|54.61
|53.16
|53.37—.32
|CntryLink 1m
|87197
|12.40
|12.24
|12.37+.24
|ChesEng
|457355
|3.23
|3.10
|3.14—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|94060
|20.53
|19.79
|20.23—.12
|CgpVelICrd
|147667
|6.08
|5.86
|5.96+.05
|Citigroup 1.80
|115549
|65.35
|64.53
|65.06+.64
|ClevCliffs .20
|148580
|11.08
|10.47
|10.55+.28
|CocaCola 1.60f
|128534
|46.59
|46.04
|46.18—.39
|Coty .50
|106973
|11.30
|11.16
|11.19—.06
|CousPrp .29f
|76183
|9.69
|9.59
|9.66+.02
|DeltaAir 1.40
|132758
|57.57
|55.81
|57.00+1.67
|DenburyR
|210866
|2.28
|2.12
|2.16—.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|113613
|30.20
|29.93
|30.00+.41
|DxSOXBrrs
|137495
|5.87
|5.51
|5.66—.41
|DxGBullrs
|70220
|19.33
|18.84
|18.92+.01
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|102392
|9.29
|9.00
|9.17+.12
|DirSPBears
|63886
|20.19
|19.77
|20.02—.11
|DxSPOGBls
|98461
|11.47
|10.28
|10.46—.77
|DxSCBearrs
|162109
|9.54
|9.27
|9.46—.13
|Disney 1.76f
|103982
|113.11
|112.21
|112.52+.56
|DowIncn
|148659
|57.20
|55.51
|56.88+.63
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|266092
|37.84
|36.53
|37.35+.86
|ElancoAnn
|71613
|33.46
|32.58
|32.83+.39
|EnCanag .06
|584283
|7.29
|6.80
|6.85—.35
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|68835
|15.67
|15.46
|15.51+.01
|ENSCO .04
|130303
|4.25
|3.98
|4.00—.18
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|85612
|81.77
|80.61
|80.90—.48
|FordM .60a
|562208
|9.27
|9.06
|9.13+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|209325
|13.48
|13.10
|13.16+.04
|GameStop 1.52
|265893
|10.03
|8.82
|9.63—.47
|GenElec .04
|560787
|10.28
|10.00
|10.10—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|88153
|38.64
|38.23
|38.39+.58
|Gerdau .02e
|146631
|4.30
|4.12
|4.14—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|116389
|11.56
|11.42
|11.52+.05
|HPInc .64
|140541
|20.03
|19.66
|19.75+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|80626
|30.46
|29.75
|29.93—.01
|HarmonyG .05
|62505
|1.94
|1.83
|1.91+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|119691
|16.08
|15.74
|15.85+.03
|HostHotls 1a
|123625
|19.57
|19.16
|19.30—.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|112773
|11.47
|11.29
|11.38—.16
|iShGold
|174807
|12.37
|12.34
|12.35—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|312215
|42.39
|41.01
|41.18—.59
|iShEMU .86e
|77844
|39.75
|39.53
|39.65+.41
|iShGerm .60e
|70631
|27.95
|27.77
|27.90+.44
|iShHK .61e
|85724
|27.04
|26.85
|26.89+.04
|iShSilver
|70559
|14.22
|14.10
|14.20+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|409770
|45.51
|44.94
|45.06+.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|736392
|44.14
|43.73
|43.79+.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|104069
|123.87
|123.37
|123.52—1.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|254716
|66.38
|66.09
|66.22+.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|136866
|86.31
|86.10
|86.14+.03
|iShFltRtB .32
|87572
|50.84
|50.78
|50.83+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|195449
|156.15
|154.73
|155.16+.80
|iShChina .61e
|75793
|64.16
|63.41
|63.54+.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|66833
|87.84
|86.92
|87.48—.09
|Infosyss
|75163
|11.28
|11.16
|11.20+.02
|Intelsat
|64144
|17.29
|15.35
|15.40+.05
|Interpublic .94f
|64160
|21.36
|20.90
|21.07+.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|148482
|53.11
|52.62
|52.71+.38
|ItauUnHs
|328764
|8.90
|8.58
|8.60—.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|114936
|106.36
|104.79
|105.35+.21
|JohnContln 1.04
|71369
|36.75
|35.92
|36.01—.49
|Keycorp .56
|134115
|16.87
|16.28
|16.43—.04
|KindMorg .80
|118398
|20.09
|19.81
|19.89—.16
|Kinrossg
|113270
|3.44
|3.33
|3.39+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|106854
|23.95
|23.62
|23.80+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|73674
|3.41
|3.37
|3.38+.06
|MGM Rsts .48
|80582
|27.32
|26.80
|27.00+.23
|Macys 1.51
|66168
|24.98
|24.47
|24.61—.06
|MarathnO .20
|114466
|17.42
|16.83
|16.93—.20
|MarathPts 2.12
|69792
|61.16
|60.13
|60.38+.46
|Medtrnic 2
|76058
|90.86
|88.31
|88.45—1.95
|MorgStan 1.20
|117106
|44.64
|44.04
|44.38+.68
|Nabors .24
|96854
|3.90
|3.71
|3.76—.03
|NewmtM .56
|80770
|36.10
|35.71
|35.95+.12
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|
|105411
|26.12
|24.25
|26.00+1.75
|NokiaCp .19e
|211797
|5.96
|5.89
|5.90+.09
|OasisPet
|100884
|6.18
|5.84
|5.91—.12
|Oracle .96f
|107860
|54.39
|53.86
|54.06—.09
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|99885
|18.75
|17.86
|18.47+.81
|PetrbrsA
|117371
|14.82
|14.20
|14.24—.46
|Petrobras
|177281
|16.21
|15.67
|15.72—.30
|Pfizer 1.44f
|153702
|43.07
|42.55
|42.84—.07
|PhilipMor 4.56
|73235
|87.86
|85.18
|85.81—2.20
|PimcoHiI 1.24
|66038
|7.95
|7.30
|7.54—.39
|RangeRs .08
|94075
|10.93
|10.18
|10.24—.64
|RegionsFn .56
|160225
|15.28
|14.85
|14.87+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|680100
|287.76
|285.75
|286.42+.45
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|64980
|35.91
|35.82
|35.85+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|96048
|53.72
|52.77
|52.95+.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|235651
|31.09
|29.99
|30.16—.69
|Schlmbrg 2
|72305
|44.83
|43.39
|43.59—.90
|SnapIncAn
|167843
|11.51
|11.11
|11.16—.06
|SwstnEngy
|171569
|4.68
|4.42
|4.49—.11
|Sprint
|128894
|5.70
|5.53
|5.59—.03
|Squaren
|101162
|77.84
|75.99
|77.05+1.45
|SPMatls .98e
|173644
|57.62
|56.81
|57.26+.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|73985
|92.14
|91.29
|91.56—.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|186164
|55.48
|55.05
|55.19—.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|119892
|66.85
|65.66
|65.89—.64
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|520010
|26.62
|26.29
|26.40+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|127145
|76.96
|76.12
|76.32—.23
|SPTech .78e
|138686
|76.26
|75.58
|75.88+.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|154463
|58.00
|57.33
|57.76—.09
|Synchrony .84
|67015
|32.70
|32.24
|32.35—.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68196
|41.96
|41.51
|41.79+.52
|TevaPhrm .73e
|288349
|15.25
|14.80
|14.87—.16
|Transocn
|106089
|9.29
|8.93
|8.96—.15
|Twitter
|180215
|34.76
|33.81
|34.38+.63
|USOilFd
|243004
|13.06
|12.90
|12.99—.02
|USSteel .20
|86308
|20.53
|19.91
|20.04+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|247214
|13.72
|13.32
|13.34—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|244621
|22.27
|22.07
|22.07—.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|103555
|21.21
|20.97
|21.02—.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|90593
|112.50
|110.56
|111.58+2.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|91366
|17.83
|17.26
|17.35—.26
|VanEJrGld
|85839
|31.22
|30.89
|31.07+.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|120240
|43.56
|43.15
|43.22+.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|65246
|41.85
|41.65
|41.75+.32
|Vereit .55
|139405
|8.44
|8.27
|8.32—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|146138
|59.07
|58.41
|58.87+.34
|Vipshop
|68373
|8.36
|8.13
|8.25+.21
|Visa s 1
|82087
|159.11
|157.85
|158.46+.68
|WPXEngy
|137537
|13.50
|12.61
|12.86—.49
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|303629
|48.87
|48.08
|48.86+.65
|WstnUnion .80f
|62850
|19.24
|18.93
|19.07+.14
|WheatPrg .28e
|79658
|23.80
|23.41
|23.47—.14
|WmsCos 1.52f
|66747
|29.55
|28.80
|28.91—.44
|Yamanag .02
|103219
|2.53
|2.49
|2.50—.02
|ZayoGrp
|77854
|29.39
|28.08
|29.30+1.31
|iPtShFutn
|234891
|29.29
|28.12
|28.86+.20
