BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 90067 18.31 17.99 18.06+.05 AKSteel 67491 2.92 2.81 2.83 AT&TInc 2.04 287587 31.96 31.64 31.87+.24 Alibaba 268012 180.70 176.76 178.32—3.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 112884 10.22 10.10 10.14—.02 Alticen .07e 83978 23.13 22.62 23.13+.58 Altria 3.20 180779 56.32 53.43 53.98—2.71 Ambev .05e 209700 4.46 4.34 4.36+.01 Annaly 1.20e 165825 10.01 9.96 10.00 AstraZens 1.37e 63199 41.28 40.81 41.09—.50 AuroraCn 205539 9.05 8.82 8.93—.14 BcoBrads .06a 139678 9.35 8.98 9.05—.12 BkofAm .60 630930 29.24 28.70 28.84—.03 BarrickGld 116713 13.56 13.25 13.30—.16 BlueAprnn 97456 1.15 1.02 1.04+.07 Boeing 8.22f 69031 391.54 384.07 384.74—6.01 BostonSci 68957 38.74 38.15 38.33—.19 BrMySq 1.64 217352 47.47 46.34 46.88+.18 CVSHealth 2 167359 53.07 52.32 52.79+.66 Centenes 63916 54.61 53.16 53.37—.32 CntryLink 1m 87197 12.40 12.24 12.37+.24 ChesEng 457355 3.23 3.10 3.14—.06 CgpVelLCrd 94060 20.53 19.79 20.23—.12 CgpVelICrd 147667 6.08 5.86 5.96+.05 Citigroup 1.80 115549 65.35 64.53 65.06+.64 ClevCliffs .20 148580 11.08 10.47 10.55+.28 CocaCola 1.60f 128534 46.59 46.04 46.18—.39 Coty .50 106973 11.30 11.16 11.19—.06 CousPrp .29f 76183 9.69 9.59 9.66+.02 DeltaAir 1.40 132758 57.57 55.81 57.00+1.67 DenburyR 210866 2.28 2.12 2.16—.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 113613 30.20 29.93 30.00+.41 DxSOXBrrs 137495 5.87 5.51 5.66—.41 DxGBullrs 70220 19.33 18.84 18.92+.01 DrGMBllrs .09e 102392 9.29 9.00 9.17+.12 DirSPBears 63886 20.19 19.77 20.02—.11 DxSPOGBls 98461 11.47 10.28 10.46—.77 DxSCBearrs 162109 9.54 9.27 9.46—.13 Disney 1.76f 103982 113.11 112.21 112.52+.56 DowIncn 148659 57.20 55.51 56.88+.63 DowDuPnt 1.52 266092 37.84 36.53 37.35+.86 ElancoAnn 71613 33.46 32.58 32.83+.39 EnCanag .06 584283 7.29 6.80 6.85—.35 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 68835 15.67 15.46 15.51+.01 ENSCO .04 130303 4.25 3.98 4.00—.18 ExxonMbl 3.28 85612 81.77 80.61 80.90—.48 FordM .60a 562208 9.27 9.06 9.13+.12 FrptMcM .20 209325 13.48 13.10 13.16+.04 GameStop 1.52 265893 10.03 8.82 9.63—.47 GenElec .04 560787 10.28 10.00 10.10—.14 GenMotors 1.52 88153 38.64 38.23 38.39+.58 Gerdau .02e 146631 4.30 4.12 4.14—.03 Goldcrpg .24 116389 11.56 11.42 11.52+.05 HPInc .64 140541 20.03 19.66 19.75+.03 Hallibrtn .72 80626 30.46 29.75 29.93—.01 HarmonyG .05 62505 1.94 1.83 1.91+.11 HPEntn .45e 119691 16.08 15.74 15.85+.03 HostHotls 1a 123625 19.57 19.16 19.30—.14 ICICIBk .16e 112773 11.47 11.29 11.38—.16 iShGold 174807 12.37 12.34 12.35—.02 iShBrazil .67e 312215 42.39 41.01 41.18—.59 iShEMU .86e 77844 39.75 39.53 39.65+.41 iShGerm .60e 70631 27.95 27.77 27.90+.44 iShHK .61e 85724 27.04 26.85 26.89+.04 iShSilver 70559 14.22 14.10 14.20+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 409770 45.51 44.94 45.06+.32 iShEMkts .59e 736392 44.14 43.73 43.79+.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 104069 123.87 123.37 123.52—1.08 iSEafe 1.66e 254716 66.38 66.09 66.22+.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 136866 86.31 86.10 86.14+.03 iShFltRtB .32 87572 50.84 50.78 50.83+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 195449 156.15 154.73 155.16+.80 iShChina .61e 75793 64.16 63.41 63.54+.42 iShREst 2.76e 66833 87.84 86.92 87.48—.09 Infosyss 75163 11.28 11.16 11.20+.02 Intelsat 64144 17.29 15.35 15.40+.05 Interpublic .94f 64160 21.36 20.90 21.07+.07 iShCorEM .95e 148482 53.11 52.62 52.71+.38 ItauUnHs 328764 8.90 8.58 8.60—.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 114936 106.36 104.79 105.35+.21 JohnContln 1.04 71369 36.75 35.92 36.01—.49 Keycorp .56 134115 16.87 16.28 16.43—.04 KindMorg .80 118398 20.09 19.81 19.89—.16 Kinrossg 113270 3.44 3.33 3.39+.03 Kroger s .56f 106854 23.95 23.62 23.80+.04 LloydBkg .47a 73674 3.41 3.37 3.38+.06 MGM Rsts .48 80582 27.32 26.80 27.00+.23 Macys 1.51 66168 24.98 24.47 24.61—.06 MarathnO .20 114466 17.42 16.83 16.93—.20 MarathPts 2.12 69792 61.16 60.13 60.38+.46 Medtrnic 2 76058 90.86 88.31 88.45—1.95 MorgStan 1.20 117106 44.64 44.04 44.38+.68 Nabors .24 96854 3.90 3.71 3.76—.03 NewmtM .56 80770 36.10 35.71 35.95+.12 Nielsenplc 1.40 105411 26.12 24.25 26.00+1.75 NokiaCp .19e 211797 5.96 5.89 5.90+.09 OasisPet 100884 6.18 5.84 5.91—.12 Oracle .96f 107860 54.39 53.86 54.06—.09 PG&ECp 2.12f 99885 18.75 17.86 18.47+.81 PetrbrsA 117371 14.82 14.20 14.24—.46 Petrobras 177281 16.21 15.67 15.72—.30 Pfizer 1.44f 153702 43.07 42.55 42.84—.07 PhilipMor 4.56 73235 87.86 85.18 85.81—2.20 PimcoHiI 1.24 66038 7.95 7.30 7.54—.39 RangeRs .08 94075 10.93 10.18 10.24—.64 RegionsFn .56 160225 15.28 14.85 14.87+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 680100 287.76 285.75 286.42+.45 SpdrLehHY 2.30 64980 35.91 35.82 35.85+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 96048 53.72 52.77 52.95+.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 235651 31.09 29.99 30.16—.69 Schlmbrg 2 72305 44.83 43.39 43.59—.90 SnapIncAn 167843 11.51 11.11 11.16—.06 SwstnEngy 171569 4.68 4.42 4.49—.11 Sprint 128894 5.70 5.53 5.59—.03 Squaren 101162 77.84 75.99 77.05+1.45 SPMatls .98e 173644 57.62 56.81 57.26+.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 73985 92.14 91.29 91.56—.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 186164 55.48 55.05 55.19—.27 SPEngy 2.04e 119892 66.85 65.66 65.89—.64 SPDRFncl .46e 520010 26.62 26.29 26.40+.08 SPInds 1.12e 127145 76.96 76.12 76.32—.23 SPTech .78e 138686 76.26 75.58 75.88+.61 SPUtil 1.55e 154463 58.00 57.33 57.76—.09 Synchrony .84 67015 32.70 32.24 32.35—.07 TaiwSemi .73e 68196 41.96 41.51 41.79+.52 TevaPhrm .73e 288349 15.25 14.80 14.87—.16 Transocn 106089 9.29 8.93 8.96—.15 Twitter 180215 34.76 33.81 34.38+.63 USOilFd 243004 13.06 12.90 12.99—.02 USSteel .20 86308 20.53 19.91 20.04+.11 ValeSA .29e 247214 13.72 13.32 13.34—.13 VanEGold .06e 244621 22.27 22.07 22.07—.03 VnEkRus .01e 103555 21.21 20.97 21.02—.09 VnEkSemi .58e 90593 112.50 110.56 111.58+2.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 91366 17.83 17.26 17.35—.26 VanEJrGld 85839 31.22 30.89 31.07+.12 VangEmg 1.10e 120240 43.56 43.15 43.22+.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 65246 41.85 41.65 41.75+.32 Vereit .55 139405 8.44 8.27 8.32—.10 VerizonCm 2.41 146138 59.07 58.41 58.87+.34 Vipshop 68373 8.36 8.13 8.25+.21 Visa s 1 82087 159.11 157.85 158.46+.68 WPXEngy 137537 13.50 12.61 12.86—.49 WellsFargo 1.80f 303629 48.87 48.08 48.86+.65 WstnUnion .80f 62850 19.24 18.93 19.07+.14 WheatPrg .28e 79658 23.80 23.41 23.47—.14 WmsCos 1.52f 66747 29.55 28.80 28.91—.44 Yamanag .02 103219 2.53 2.49 2.50—.02 ZayoGrp 77854 29.39 28.08 29.30+1.31 iPtShFutn 234891 29.29 28.12 28.86+.20 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 