BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 70330 18.16 17.85 17.92—.16 AKSteel 97329 2.89 2.76 2.85+.10 AT&TInc 2.04 369794 31.99 31.54 31.95+.59 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 70330 18.16 17.85 17.92—.16 AKSteel 97329 2.89 2.76 2.85+.10 AT&TInc 2.04 369794 31.99 31.54 31.95+.59 Alibaba 126913 185.56 180.89 180.89—1.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 149516 10.20 10.08 10.15+.12 Altria 3.20 67810 57.79 56.86 57.73+.30 Ambev .05e 147639 4.40 4.32 4.34+.04 Annaly 1.20e 162653 10.05 9.96 10.05+.06 AnteroMid .45e 64299 14.36 13.85 14.31+.53 Arconic .08m 66396 19.68 19.27 19.66+.55 AstraZens 1.37e 84001 41.55 40.94 41.27+.84 AuroraCn 198379 9.30 9.01 9.18+.12 BB&TCp 1.62 66204 48.09 46.85 48.02+1.49 BcBilVArg .27e 61763 6.02 5.89 5.99+.26 BcoBrads .06a x166222 9.48 9.24 9.26+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 69153 4.80 4.71 4.80+.17 BkofAm .60 905763 28.74 27.85 28.54+.95 BarrickGld 152449 13.77 13.30 13.44—.27 BlackBerry 146055 10.23 9.57 9.62—.47 Boeing 8.22f 76627 392.90 383.10 391.54+10.12 BostonSci 108131 39.00 38.50 38.66+.28 BrMySq 1.64 210431 48.10 46.75 47.09—.62 CVSHealth 2 103028 54.34 53.45 54.19+.26 CenovusE .20 64928 9.13 8.91 9.13+.45 CntryLink 1m 120069 12.43 12.06 12.37+.38 ChesEng 390081 3.21 3.12 3.15+.05 CgpVelLCrd 86941 19.48 18.39 19.43+1.35 CgpVelICrd 126237 6.59 6.19 6.21—.49 Citigroup 1.80 174847 64.63 62.82 64.36+2.14 ClevCliffs .20 128246 10.55 10.20 10.38+.39 CocaCola 1.60f 110479 47.17 46.59 46.72—.14 Coty .50 201030 11.40 11.22 11.28—.22 CousPrp .29f 84210 9.69 9.50 9.67+.01 DeltaAir 1.40 84258 52.33 51.52 52.18+.53 DenburyR 132158 2.16 2.05 2.13+.08 DeutschBk .83e 78070 8.55 8.33 8.55+.43 DBXHvChiA .29e 149577 29.82 29.54 29.75+1.02 DxSOXBrrs 84174 6.37 6.08 6.09—.48 DxGBullrs 132174 20.01 18.25 18.60—1.19 DrGMBllrs .09e 201482 9.92 8.83 9.00—.81 DirDGlBrrs 78761 19.47 17.85 19.16+1.08 DxSPOGBls 65994 11.76 11.26 11.59+.48 DxSCBearrs 147940 9.73 9.50 9.54—.31 Disney 1.76f 105910 112.87 111.38 112.51+1.48 DowDuPnt 1.52 314237 54.91 53.54 54.42+1.11 EnCanag .06 181179 7.46 7.34 7.40+.16 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 95308 15.71 15.47 15.60+.23 ENSCO .04 113708 4.12 3.93 4.08+.15 ExxonMbl 3.28 102971 81.78 81.08 81.73+.93 FordM .60a 443784 9.00 8.86 8.98+.20 FrptMcM .20 188441 13.37 13.04 13.10+.21 GenElec .04 480226 10.13 10.00 10.10+.11 GenMotors 1.52 70088 37.82 37.33 37.76+.66 Gerdau .02e 222952 4.22 4.00 4.15+.27 Goldcrpg .24 184869 11.54 11.33 11.37—.07 HPInc .64 137542 20.09 19.54 20.05+.62 Hallibrtn .72 112659 30.17 29.35 30.14+.84 HarmonyG .05 63374 1.89 1.78 1.79—.11 HPEntn .45e 106618 15.91 15.54 15.90+.47 HostHotls 1a 63260 19.30 19.00 19.28+.38 ICICIBk .16e 65424 11.50 11.39 11.46 iShGold 161367 12.42 12.32 12.32—.06 iShBrazil .67e 325936 42.20 41.63 41.80+.81 iShHK .61e 123422 26.70 26.60 26.65+.44 iShSilver 70364 14.25 14.14 14.15—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 282884 44.99 44.72 44.98+.71 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 112616 108.62 108.28 108.31—.76 iShEMkts .59e 704515 43.67 43.40 43.63+.71 iShiBoxIG 3.87 95674 118.62 118.20 118.26—.80 iSh20yrT 3.05 164999 125.36 124.19 124.37—2.07 iSEafe 1.66e 332281 65.71 65.39 65.69+.83 iShiBxHYB 5.09 213538 86.28 86.05 86.07—.40 iShR2K 1.77e 200457 154.92 153.72 154.76+1.67 iShREst 2.76e 154253 87.15 86.08 87.01—.03 iShHmCnst .09e 73276 35.56 35.05 35.41+.17 iShCorEafe 1.56e 103628 61.56 61.26 61.53+.76 iShJapanrs 97186 55.49 55.14 55.41+.69 iShCorEM .95e 155757 52.56 52.26 52.51+.80 ItauUnHs x226835 8.97 8.79 8.82+.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 171302 104.68 102.12 104.64+3.41 Keycorp .56 115345 16.39 15.93 16.35+.60 KindMorg .80 227303 20.21 19.96 20.04+.03 Kinrossg 91981 3.48 3.30 3.34—.10 Kroger s .56f 103940 24.88 24.28 24.48—.12 LloydBkg .47a 66871 3.30 3.25 3.28+.07 Lowes 1.92 103249 111.21 105.84 108.93—.54 MGM Rsts .48 80977 26.73 26.03 26.59+.93 Macys 1.51 69008 24.64 24.06 24.47+.44 MarathnO .20 133963 17.40 16.82 17.39+.68 MarathPts 2.12 69222 61.25 59.72 61.05+1.20 McDerIrs 69353 8.05 7.51 8.01+.57 Merck 2.20 80395 83.85 82.94 83.30+.13 MorgStan 1.20 258097 43.95 42.75 43.53+1.33 Nabors .24 158397 3.81 3.49 3.78+.34 NewmtM .56 91730 36.04 35.43 35.61—.16 NikeB s .88 61618 85.32 84.70 85.23+1.02 NokiaCp .19e 180206 5.80 5.75 5.77+.05 OasisPet 101389 6.31 6.09 6.19+.15 Oracle .96f 147649 54.65 53.85 54.58+.87 Penney 92834 1.49 1.41 1.47—.02 Petrobras 150116 16.23 15.87 15.94+.02 Pfizer 1.44f 185664 42.94 42.55 42.84+.37 ProctGam 2.87 62902 104.23 103.14 103.64—.41 RegionsFn .56 152063 14.72 14.32 14.67+.52 SpdrGold 125360 122.43 121.46 121.53—.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 769531 286.16 284.40 285.83+3.35 SpdrS&PBk .53e 65212 43.01 42.10 42.92+1.15 SpdrLehHY 2.30 136783 35.90 35.81 35.83—.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 143163 52.88 51.78 52.83+1.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 187956 31.35 30.88 31.17+.43 Schlmbrg 2 95723 44.99 43.72 44.76+1.19 SnapIncAn 221086 11.53 10.92 11.36+.34 SwstAirl .64 62612 53.05 52.02 52.41+.50 SwstnEngy 138181 4.77 4.62 4.67—.02 Sprint 142911 5.80 5.57 5.62—.03 Squaren 87590 76.70 75.10 76.32+1.40 SPMatls .98e 64542 56.41 55.82 56.33+.83 SPHlthC 1.01e 90566 92.45 91.68 91.89+.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 137994 56.23 55.83 55.92—.19 SPEngy 2.04e 124066 67.13 66.47 66.99+.87 SPDRFncl .46e 624835 26.36 25.91 26.34+.63 SPInds 1.12e 155129 76.70 75.67 76.58+1.55 SPTech .78e 125869 75.10 74.30 75.01+1.01 SpdrRESel 67331 36.29 35.77 36.11—.11 SPUtil 1.55e 266435 58.17 57.43 57.77—.40 TaiwSemi .73e 62872 41.37 40.75 41.37+.41 TevaPhrm .73e 84429 15.86 15.63 15.72+.04 Transocn 147598 9.29 8.84 9.26+.55 Twitter 123672 33.68 32.70 33.44+.56 USBancrp 1.48 92733 49.14 48.30 49.07+.88 USOilFd 222534 12.83 12.58 12.82+.32 USSteel .20 95493 20.41 19.81 20.15+.66 ValeSA .29e 244323 13.70 13.54 13.58+.52 VanEGold .06e 495117 22.51 21.83 21.96—.46 VnEkRus .01e 85641 21.04 20.83 21.03+.43 VEckOilSvc .47e 84714 17.78 17.31 17.75+.52 VanEJrGld 179172 31.85 30.70 30.86—.87 VangREIT 3.08e 83417 87.03 85.91 86.86—.05 VangEmg 1.10e 148022 43.18 42.91 43.14+.64 VangFTSE 1.10e 104833 41.42 41.20 41.40+.53 Vereit .55 81170 8.42 8.25 8.40+.03 VerizonCm 2.41 156265 59.41 58.79 59.09—.04 Vipshop 140780 8.65 8.10 8.38+.35 Visa s 1 62383 157.73 156.55 157.26+1.07 WPXEngy 87296 13.54 13.25 13.53+.42 WalMart 2.12f 82980 98.36 97.56 97.82+.29 WellsFargo 1.80f 415864 48.90 48.17 48.81+.49 WmsCos 1.52f 81724 29.30 28.66 29.27+.55 Yamanag .02 151528 2.65 2.50 2.53—.08 iPtShFutn 216965 29.18 28.64 28.74—.52 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.