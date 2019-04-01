BC-150-actives-f

202
By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 5:32 pm 04/01/2019 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55f 70330 18.16 17.85 17.92—.16
AKSteel 97329 2.89 2.76 2.85+.10
AT&TInc 2.04 369794 31.99 31.54 31.95+.59
Alibaba 126913 185.56 180.89 180.89—1.56
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
149516 10.20 10.08 10.15+.12
Altria 3.20 67810 57.79 56.86 57.73+.30
Ambev .05e 147639 4.40 4.32 4.34+.04
Annaly 1.20e 162653 10.05 9.96 10.05+.06
AnteroMid .45e 64299 14.36 13.85 14.31+.53
Arconic .08m 66396 19.68 19.27 19.66+.55
AstraZens 1.37e
84001 41.55 40.94 41.27+.84
AuroraCn 198379 9.30 9.01 9.18+.12
BB&TCp 1.62 66204 48.09 46.85 48.02+1.49
BcBilVArg .27e 61763 6.02 5.89 5.99+.26
BcoBrads .06a x166222 9.48 9.24 9.26+.17
BcoSantSA .21e 69153 4.80 4.71 4.80+.17
BkofAm .60 905763 28.74 27.85 28.54+.95
BarrickGld 152449 13.77 13.30 13.44—.27
BlackBerry 146055 10.23 9.57 9.62—.47
Boeing 8.22f
76627 392.90 383.10 391.54+10.12
BostonSci 108131 39.00 38.50 38.66+.28
BrMySq 1.64 210431 48.10 46.75 47.09—.62
CVSHealth 2 103028 54.34 53.45 54.19+.26
CenovusE .20 64928 9.13 8.91 9.13+.45
CntryLink 1m 120069 12.43 12.06 12.37+.38
ChesEng 390081 3.21 3.12 3.15+.05
CgpVelLCrd 86941 19.48 18.39 19.43+1.35
CgpVelICrd 126237 6.59 6.19 6.21—.49
Citigroup 1.80 174847 64.63 62.82 64.36+2.14
ClevCliffs .20 128246 10.55 10.20 10.38+.39
CocaCola 1.60f 110479 47.17 46.59 46.72—.14
Coty .50 201030 11.40 11.22 11.28—.22
CousPrp .29f 84210 9.69 9.50 9.67+.01
DeltaAir 1.40 84258 52.33 51.52 52.18+.53
DenburyR 132158 2.16 2.05 2.13+.08
DeutschBk .83e 78070 8.55 8.33 8.55+.43
DBXHvChiA .29e
149577 29.82 29.54 29.75+1.02
DxSOXBrrs 84174 6.37 6.08 6.09—.48
DxGBullrs 132174 20.01 18.25 18.60—1.19
DrGMBllrs .09e 201482 9.92 8.83 9.00—.81
DirDGlBrrs 78761 19.47 17.85 19.16+1.08
DxSPOGBls 65994 11.76 11.26 11.59+.48
DxSCBearrs 147940 9.73 9.50 9.54—.31
Disney 1.76f
105910 112.87 111.38 112.51+1.48
DowDuPnt 1.52
314237 54.91 53.54 54.42+1.11
EnCanag .06 181179 7.46 7.34 7.40+.16
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 95308 15.71 15.47 15.60+.23
ENSCO .04 113708 4.12 3.93 4.08+.15
ExxonMbl 3.28 102971 81.78 81.08 81.73+.93
FordM .60a 443784 9.00 8.86 8.98+.20
FrptMcM .20 188441 13.37 13.04 13.10+.21
GenElec .04 480226 10.13 10.00 10.10+.11
GenMotors 1.52 70088 37.82 37.33 37.76+.66
Gerdau .02e 222952 4.22 4.00 4.15+.27
Goldcrpg .24 184869 11.54 11.33 11.37—.07
HPInc .64 137542 20.09 19.54 20.05+.62
Hallibrtn .72 112659 30.17 29.35 30.14+.84
HarmonyG .05 63374 1.89 1.78 1.79—.11
HPEntn .45e 106618 15.91 15.54 15.90+.47
HostHotls 1a 63260 19.30 19.00 19.28+.38
ICICIBk .16e 65424 11.50 11.39 11.46
iShGold 161367 12.42 12.32 12.32—.06
iShBrazil .67e 325936 42.20 41.63 41.80+.81
iShHK .61e 123422 26.70 26.60 26.65+.44
iShSilver 70364 14.25 14.14 14.15—.03
iShChinaLC .87e
282884 44.99 44.72 44.98+.71
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
112616 108.62 108.28 108.31—.76
iShEMkts .59e 704515 43.67 43.40 43.63+.71
iShiBoxIG 3.87
95674 118.62 118.20 118.26—.80
iSh20yrT 3.05
164999 125.36 124.19 124.37—2.07
iSEafe 1.66e 332281 65.71 65.39 65.69+.83
iShiBxHYB 5.09
213538 86.28 86.05 86.07—.40
iShR2K 1.77e
200457 154.92 153.72 154.76+1.67
iShREst 2.76e 154253 87.15 86.08 87.01—.03
iShHmCnst .09e 73276 35.56 35.05 35.41+.17
iShCorEafe 1.56e
103628 61.56 61.26 61.53+.76
iShJapanrs 97186 55.49 55.14 55.41+.69
iShCorEM .95e 155757 52.56 52.26 52.51+.80
ItauUnHs x226835 8.97 8.79 8.82+.02
JPMorgCh 3.20
171302 104.68 102.12 104.64+3.41
Keycorp .56 115345 16.39 15.93 16.35+.60
KindMorg .80 227303 20.21 19.96 20.04+.03
Kinrossg 91981 3.48 3.30 3.34—.10
Kroger s .56f 103940 24.88 24.28 24.48—.12
LloydBkg .47a 66871 3.30 3.25 3.28+.07
Lowes 1.92 103249 111.21 105.84 108.93—.54
MGM Rsts .48 80977 26.73 26.03 26.59+.93
Macys 1.51 69008 24.64 24.06 24.47+.44
MarathnO .20 133963 17.40 16.82 17.39+.68
MarathPts 2.12
69222 61.25 59.72 61.05+1.20
McDerIrs 69353 8.05 7.51 8.01+.57
Merck 2.20 80395 83.85 82.94 83.30+.13
MorgStan 1.20 258097 43.95 42.75 43.53+1.33
Nabors .24 158397 3.81 3.49 3.78+.34
NewmtM .56 91730 36.04 35.43 35.61—.16
NikeB s .88 61618 85.32 84.70 85.23+1.02
NokiaCp .19e 180206 5.80 5.75 5.77+.05
OasisPet 101389 6.31 6.09 6.19+.15
Oracle .96f 147649 54.65 53.85 54.58+.87
Penney 92834 1.49 1.41 1.47—.02
Petrobras 150116 16.23 15.87 15.94+.02
Pfizer 1.44f 185664 42.94 42.55 42.84+.37
ProctGam 2.87
62902 104.23 103.14 103.64—.41
RegionsFn .56 152063 14.72 14.32 14.67+.52
SpdrGold 125360 122.43 121.46 121.53—.48
S&P500ETF 4.13e
769531 286.16 284.40 285.83+3.35
SpdrS&PBk .53e
65212 43.01 42.10 42.92+1.15
SpdrLehHY 2.30
136783 35.90 35.81 35.83—.14
SpdrS&PRB .74e
143163 52.88 51.78 52.83+1.49
SpdrOGEx .73e 187956 31.35 30.88 31.17+.43
Schlmbrg 2 95723 44.99 43.72 44.76+1.19
SnapIncAn 221086 11.53 10.92 11.36+.34
SwstAirl .64 62612 53.05 52.02 52.41+.50
SwstnEngy 138181 4.77 4.62 4.67—.02
Sprint 142911 5.80 5.57 5.62—.03
Squaren 87590 76.70 75.10 76.32+1.40
SPMatls .98e 64542 56.41 55.82 56.33+.83
SPHlthC 1.01e 90566 92.45 91.68 91.89+.14
SPCnSt 1.28e 137994 56.23 55.83 55.92—.19
SPEngy 2.04e 124066 67.13 66.47 66.99+.87
SPDRFncl .46e
624835 26.36 25.91 26.34+.63
SPInds 1.12e 155129 76.70 75.67 76.58+1.55
SPTech .78e 125869 75.10 74.30 75.01+1.01
SpdrRESel 67331 36.29 35.77 36.11—.11
SPUtil 1.55e 266435 58.17 57.43 57.77—.40
TaiwSemi .73e 62872 41.37 40.75 41.37+.41
TevaPhrm .73e 84429 15.86 15.63 15.72+.04
Transocn 147598 9.29 8.84 9.26+.55
Twitter 123672 33.68 32.70 33.44+.56
USBancrp 1.48 92733 49.14 48.30 49.07+.88
USOilFd 222534 12.83 12.58 12.82+.32
USSteel .20 95493 20.41 19.81 20.15+.66
ValeSA .29e 244323 13.70 13.54 13.58+.52
VanEGold .06e 495117 22.51 21.83 21.96—.46
VnEkRus .01e 85641 21.04 20.83 21.03+.43
VEckOilSvc .47e
84714 17.78 17.31 17.75+.52
VanEJrGld 179172 31.85 30.70 30.86—.87
VangREIT 3.08e
83417 87.03 85.91 86.86—.05
VangEmg 1.10e
148022 43.18 42.91 43.14+.64
VangFTSE 1.10e
104833 41.42 41.20 41.40+.53
Vereit .55 81170 8.42 8.25 8.40+.03
VerizonCm 2.41
156265 59.41 58.79 59.09—.04
Vipshop 140780 8.65 8.10 8.38+.35
Visa s 1 62383 157.73 156.55 157.26+1.07
WPXEngy 87296 13.54 13.25 13.53+.42
WalMart 2.12f 82980 98.36 97.56 97.82+.29
WellsFargo 1.80f
415864 48.90 48.17 48.81+.49
WmsCos 1.52f 81724 29.30 28.66 29.27+.55
Yamanag .02 151528 2.65 2.50 2.53—.08
iPtShFutn 216965 29.18 28.64 28.74—.52

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

