BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 x108085 17.18 16.89 17.12+.04 AKSteel 140150 2.50 2.37 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 348786 31.14 30.76 30.96+.08 AbbVie…
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.