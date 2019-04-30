BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 x108085 17.18 16.89 17.12+.04 AKSteel 140150 2.50 2.37 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 348786 31.14 30.76 30.96+.08 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 x108085 17.18 16.89 17.12+.04 AKSteel 140150 2.50 2.37 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 348786 31.14 30.76 30.96+.08 AbbVie 4.28 93336 80.69 78.68 79.39—.91 Alibaba 148530 188.25 183.82 185.57—1.37 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 76112 10.09 9.92 9.94—.06 Altria 3.20 149672 54.99 53.36 54.33+.82 Ambev .05e 255372 4.73 4.60 4.71+.03 Anadarko 1.20 191414 73.21 71.46 72.85—.08 Annaly 1.20e 161959 10.09 10.02 10.09+.04 AnteroRes 1 69209 7.53 7.16 7.25—.24 ArchDan 1.40f 73384 44.64 43.39 44.60+1.33 Arconic .08m 71155 21.52 20.72 21.48+.78 AstraZens 1.37e 86664 38.18 36.83 37.66—.52 AuroraCn 265478 9.37 9.01 9.08+.02 Avon 84393 3.31 3.04 3.18—.04 BakHuGEn .72 107582 25.81 23.75 24.02—1.95 BcoBrads .06a 114010 9.06 8.84 9.06+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 109716 5.03 4.96 4.99—.01 BkofAm .60 477424 30.88 30.41 30.58—.19 BarrickGld 117414 12.85 12.64 12.72+.06 BostonSci 76714 37.19 36.59 37.12+.39 BrMySq 1.64 141621 46.58 46.00 46.43+.11 CNXResc .04 126210 10.05 8.92 8.96—1.51 CVSHealth 2 138610 54.89 53.45 54.38+.39 CabotO&G .36f 78263 25.98 25.40 25.89—.07 CanopyGrn 77122 52.74 50.22 50.52—1.51 CardnlHlth 1.91 69535 48.76 47.26 48.71+1.27 Centenes 85622 52.66 50.35 51.56—.70 CntryLink 1m 108971 11.68 11.40 11.42—.24 ChesEng 410250 2.99 2.86 2.91—.04 Chevron 4.76 214245 121.92 119.65 120.06+2.34 CgpVelICrd 77393 5.63 5.39 5.47—.08 Citigroup 1.80 110960 71.33 70.22 70.70—.33 ClevCliffs .20 136810 10.10 9.65 9.99+.12 CocaCola 1.60 178570 49.18 48.39 49.06+.64 ConocoPhil 1.22 91455 63.97 62.55 63.12+.47 Corning .80f 176335 32.16 30.36 31.85—1.88 Coty .50 413379 10.94 10.72 10.82—.04 DenburyR 116190 2.31 2.20 2.23—.04 DevonE .32 70885 33.22 31.72 32.14—.58 DxSOXBrrs 78339 4.81 4.64 4.67—.10 DrGMBllrs .09e 121277 7.79 7.50 7.56 DxSPOGBls 77978 11.73 10.88 11.05—.33 DxSCBearrs 87917 9.12 8.76 8.90+.12 Disney 1.76f 152192 139.39 136.03 136.97—2.33 DowDuPnt .56 142544 38.49 37.81 38.45+.49 EliLilly 2.58f 75337 117.14 114.91 117.04—2.56 EnCanag .07 461864 7.43 6.88 6.93—.17 EnscoRrs 99756 15.59 13.89 13.97—1.39 Exelon 1.45 73479 51.00 49.97 50.95+.87 ExxonMbl 3.48f 136340 80.53 79.93 80.28+.31 FidNatInfo 1.40 83352 117.98 115.11 115.93+4.39 FstDatan 127645 26.57 25.15 25.86+.62 FordM .60a 460384 10.50 10.27 10.45+.13 FrptMcM .20 195425 12.52 12.17 12.31—.12 GardDnvn 72930 34.65 32.05 33.75+1.20 GenElec .04 1730399 10.53 9.96 10.17+.44 GenMotors 1.52 157884 39.47 38.56 38.95—1.06 Gerdau .02e 78931 3.68 3.57 3.58—.05 HPInc .64 82992 19.96 19.58 19.95+.29 Hallibrtn .72 99355 28.89 28.21 28.33—.44 HPEntn .45e 103564 15.81 15.53 15.81+.10 HostHotls 1a 74155 19.29 19.06 19.24+.01 iShGold 101965 12.31 12.26 12.29+.04 iShBrazil .67e 270818 41.50 40.80 41.39+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 232215 44.66 44.28 44.49—.27 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 74491 108.68 108.51 108.59+.07 iShEMkts .59e 695770 44.03 43.63 43.93—.04 iShiBoxIG 3.87 97533 119.35 119.10 119.22+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 79561 123.74 122.93 123.65+.63 iSEafe 1.66e 364254 66.87 66.48 66.76+.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 111443 87.04 86.92 86.94+.01 iShR2K 1.77e 240723 159.19 156.96 158.29—.74 iShCorEafe 1.56e 89097 62.66 62.31 62.56+.06 Infosyss 84323 10.88 10.75 10.76+.01 iShJapanrs 109601 55.62 55.35 55.42—.20 iShCorEM .95e 120058 52.97 52.51 52.84—.07 ItauUnHs 222408 8.69 8.46 8.65+.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 113716 116.72 115.26 116.05—.07 Keycorp .56 85642 17.66 17.34 17.55+.01 KindMorg 1f 188041 20.08 19.77 19.87+.01 Kinrossg 129293 3.26 3.18 3.18—.02 MGM Rsts .48 170475 27.70 26.38 26.63—1.97 Macys 1.51 83384 24.15 23.54 23.54—.55 Mallinckdt 73895 18.21 15.29 15.46—2.86 MarathnO .20 94859 17.38 16.99 17.04—.11 MasterCrd 1.32 71638 257.43 250.51 254.24+7.11 McDerIrs 89225 8.93 7.94 8.09—.83 Medtrnic 2 70821 89.10 87.40 88.81+1.37 Merck 2.20 107258 78.90 76.00 78.71+1.93 MorgStan 1.20 81028 48.62 47.86 48.25—.21 Nabors .24 105520 3.58 3.44 3.50—.04 NYCmtyB .68 79151 11.95 11.50 11.63+.21 NewmtM .56 95754 31.09 30.53 31.06+.30 NiSource s .80 76752 27.87 27.41 27.78+.32 NikeB s .88 75484 88.40 87.26 87.83—.43 NobleCorp .08 112082 2.81 2.55 2.63—.09 NokiaCp .19e 298325 5.33 5.23 5.28—.04 OasisPet 126958 6.27 6.07 6.10—.05 OcciPet 3.12 240148 59.30 57.54 58.88—1.25 Oracle .96f 105232 55.38 54.84 55.33+.25 PPLCorp 1.65f 110236 31.24 30.59 31.21+.64 Penney 98926 1.37 1.29 1.37+.04 Petrobras 128887 15.57 15.16 15.23—.14 Pfizer 1.44 325162 41.18 39.80 40.61+1.02 Pinterestn 358206 35.29 30.53 30.98—3.28 ProctGam 2.87 76855 106.62 104.66 106.48+1.70 Qudiann 80541 7.14 6.61 7.04+.19 RangeRs .08 144768 9.53 8.96 9.04—.35 RegionsFn .56 111418 15.78 15.41 15.53—.15 Renrenrs 88436 2.42 1.70 1.73—.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 784843 294.34 291.92 294.02+.15 SpdrBiots .44e 68123 86.86 84.16 85.20—1.48 SpdrLehHY 2.30 73186 36.29 36.25 36.27+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 205629 31.59 30.78 30.95—.29 Schlmbrg 2 121088 43.90 42.39 42.68—.75 SnapIncAn 169667 11.37 11.02 11.14—.08 SouthnCo 2.48f 72185 53.29 52.18 53.22+.96 SwstnEngy 180834 4.14 3.94 3.95—.17 Sprint 101877 5.66 5.52 5.58+.04 Squaren 71595 73.85 72.27 72.82+.10 SPHlthC 1.01e 117459 89.43 88.48 89.26+.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 159659 57.77 57.02 57.71+.66 SPEngy 2.04e 143255 66.85 66.03 66.11—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 385700 28.06 27.78 28.02+.04 SPInds 1.12e 95454 78.22 77.35 78.01+.31 SPTech .78e 188274 78.82 78.10 78.71+.13 SPUtil 1.55e 220112 58.75 57.67 58.71+.95 TaiwSemi .73e 111928 43.94 43.26 43.82—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 124050 15.65 15.05 15.22—.39 Transocn 403347 8.83 7.81 7.86—.94 Twitter 228603 40.92 39.65 39.91+.13 USOilFd 167258 13.36 13.18 13.29+.06 USSteel .20 88887 15.98 15.48 15.60—.20 UtdhlthGp 3.60 76135 238.08 230.19 233.07—4.38 ValeSA .29e 142331 12.86 12.60 12.78 VanEGold .06e 196676 21.03 20.80 20.89+.05 VnEkRus .01e 70178 21.58 21.40 21.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 127501 17.33 16.65 16.67—.54 VangEmg 1.10e 105985 43.51 43.14 43.41+.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 98592 42.09 41.85 42.03+.03 VerizonCm 2.41 154019 57.45 56.76 57.19+.35 Vipshop 141444 8.77 8.21 8.61+.49 WellsFargo 1.80 185161 48.56 48.11 48.41+.14 WmsCos 1.52f 79826 28.47 28.04 28.33+.04 Worldpay 71533 118.60 116.70 117.21+3.97 Yamanag .02 84693 2.25 2.17 2.19—.02 YumChina .48 97161 47.92 45.10 47.54+2.79 iPtShFutn 193256 26.41 25.50 25.68 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 