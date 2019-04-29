BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 57863 17.51 17.18 17.22—.24 AKSteel 124975 2.48 2.38 2.46+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 316832 31.31 30.82 30.88+.20 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|57863
|17.51
|17.18
|17.22—.24
|AKSteel
|124975
|2.48
|2.38
|2.46+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|316832
|31.31
|30.82
|30.88+.20
|AbbVie 4.28
|57743
|80.98
|79.91
|80.30+.60
|Alibaba
|84241
|188.00
|185.76
|186.94—.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|78655
|10.03
|9.94
|10.00+.04
|Altria 3.20
|79930
|53.64
|52.72
|53.51+.72
|Ambev .05e
|260885
|4.70
|4.62
|4.68+.06
|Anadarko 1.20
|111832
|73.62
|72.33
|72.93+.13
|Annaly 1.20e
|68849
|10.11
|10.05
|10.05—.06
|AnteroMid .45e
|101061
|12.77
|12.54
|12.58—.08
|AnteroRes 1
|53899
|7.50
|7.30
|7.49+.02
|ArchDan 1.40f
|66707
|43.44
|41.42
|43.27+2.36
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|55186
|38.57
|38.10
|38.18+.19
|AuroraCn
|132529
|9.10
|8.95
|9.06+.02
|Avon
|77086
|3.27
|3.08
|3.22+.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|65674
|43.28
|42.73
|43.02—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|73104
|9.19
|8.93
|8.97—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|x156226
|5.02
|4.94
|5.00+.11
|BkofAm .60
|682649
|31.17
|30.41
|30.77+.42
|BkNYMel 1.12
|56567
|49.94
|48.27
|49.38+.95
|BarrickGld
|84942
|12.98
|12.63
|12.66—.34
|Boeing 8.22f
|54464
|385.30
|376.76
|379.05—1.74
|BostonSci
|59144
|37.56
|36.65
|36.73—.65
|BrMySq 1.64
|154384
|46.78
|45.77
|46.32+.43
|CVSHealth 2
|95980
|54.44
|52.66
|53.99+.46
|CabotO&G .36f
|102355
|26.91
|25.85
|25.96—.70
|CanopyGrn
|131050
|52.60
|49.02
|52.03+2.12
|Centenes
|89431
|52.94
|51.96
|52.26—.37
|CntryLink 1m
|77821
|11.77
|11.55
|11.66+.04
|ChesEng
|196484
|3.01
|2.93
|2.95—.02
|Chevron 4.76
|92454
|118.11
|116.70
|117.72+.62
|CgpVelLCrd
|52282
|21.21
|20.28
|21.16+.74
|CgpVelICrd
|62100
|5.78
|5.53
|5.55—.19
|Citigroup 1.80
|162279
|71.94
|69.58
|71.03+1.52
|ClevCliffs .20
|194948
|10.11
|9.55
|9.87—.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|81047
|48.45
|48.11
|48.42+.16
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|63995
|63.12
|62.36
|62.65—.13
|Coty .50
|382724
|11.02
|10.74
|10.86—.40
|CousPrp .29f
|56486
|9.57
|9.42
|9.46—.08
|DenburyR
|53862
|2.31
|2.24
|2.27—.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|60929
|28.99
|28.83
|28.83—.25
|DiamOffsh .50
|56553
|11.41
|10.64
|10.72—.72
|DxGBullrs
|98489
|16.55
|15.39
|15.66—1.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|153607
|8.02
|7.43
|7.56—.61
|DxSCBearrs
|80416
|8.87
|8.68
|8.78—.12
|Disney 1.76f
|257058
|142.37
|137.61
|139.30—.62
|DowIncn .70p
|59033
|55.69
|54.80
|55.50+.25
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|135627
|38.16
|37.73
|37.96—.04
|EnCanag .06
|311599
|7.22
|7.05
|7.10—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|92010
|80.38
|79.66
|79.97—.52
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|
|75336
|111.84
|109.96
|111.54+.64
|FstDatan
|192147
|25.31
|24.99
|25.24+.03
|FordM .60a
|596899
|10.39
|10.07
|10.32—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|155224
|12.59
|12.30
|12.43—.07
|GardDnvn
|98698
|33.17
|31.00
|32.55+4.50
|GenElec .04
|658058
|9.74
|9.54
|9.73+.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|93509
|40.28
|39.69
|40.01+.33
|Gerdau .02e
|63653
|3.67
|3.61
|3.63—.01
|GrubHub
|52469
|66.48
|63.66
|65.67—1.11
|HPInc .64
|89869
|19.78
|19.33
|19.66+.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|62146
|29.21
|28.74
|28.77—.08
|HPEntn .45e
|71499
|15.97
|15.67
|15.71—.06
|HostHotls 1a
|98772
|19.54
|19.19
|19.23+.05
|ICICIBk .16e
|84148
|11.62
|11.49
|11.53—.05
|iShGold
|81479
|12.27
|12.23
|12.25—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|166987
|41.69
|41.10
|41.23—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|155507
|44.81
|44.68
|44.76+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|343976
|44.05
|43.88
|43.97+.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|58474
|119.43
|119.11
|119.17—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|102459
|123.35
|122.85
|123.02—.79
|iSEafe 1.66e
|169926
|66.74
|66.43
|66.72+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|76012
|87.00
|86.93
|86.93—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|136853
|159.61
|158.49
|159.03+.76
|iShREst 2.76e
|59006
|87.09
|85.96
|86.02—.83
|iShCrSPSs
|72601
|80.63
|79.97
|80.33+.39
|Infosyss
|67747
|10.78
|10.66
|10.75+.10
|iShJapanrs
|70068
|55.65
|55.41
|55.62+.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|69467
|52.99
|52.81
|52.91+.09
|iShGblReit .94e
|72886
|26.62
|26.31
|26.35—.26
|ItauUnHs
|147010
|8.68
|8.50
|8.53—.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|142374
|117.16
|114.45
|116.12+1.65
|Keycorp .56
|101679
|17.64
|17.32
|17.54+.25
|KindMorg 1f
|x128292
|20.00
|19.67
|19.86—.12
|Kinrossg
|68292
|3.27
|3.19
|3.20—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|56756
|25.65
|25.10
|25.57+.57
|MGM Rsts .48
|92036
|28.78
|28.17
|28.60+.29
|MarathnO .20
|74436
|17.39
|17.11
|17.15—.23
|McDerIrs
|73602
|10.04
|8.90
|8.92—.66
|Merck 2.20
|70541
|77.18
|76.48
|76.78+.15
|MorgStan 1.20
|x96938
|48.67
|47.75
|48.46+.87
|Nabors .24
|119624
|3.63
|3.44
|3.54—.07
|NYCmtyB .68
|54815
|11.50
|11.32
|11.42+.07
|NewmtM .56
|135402
|31.45
|30.59
|30.76—.70
|NobleEngy .48f
|58920
|27.67
|27.08
|27.42+.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|244998
|5.37
|5.30
|5.32—.04
|OasisPet
|114671
|6.24
|6.03
|6.15—.01
|OcciPet 3.12
|91085
|60.60
|59.59
|60.13—1.18
|Oracle .96f
|64378
|55.49
|55.08
|55.08—.33
|Petrobras
|90954
|15.56
|15.36
|15.37—.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|219045
|40.02
|39.59
|39.59—.38
|Pinterestn
|255450
|34.41
|29.86
|34.26+4.41
|Qudiann
|69171
|7.16
|6.49
|6.85+.41
|RangeRs .08
|70678
|9.54
|9.14
|9.39+.15
|RegionsFn .56
|87530
|15.91
|15.61
|15.68+.13
|RestBrnds 2
|64857
|65.99
|63.70
|65.50—.96
|RoanRescn
|79172
|6.19
|4.80
|5.56+1.37
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|561539
|294.45
|293.41
|293.87+.46
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|67695
|36.28
|36.24
|36.25
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|73923
|56.46
|55.44
|56.06+.73
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|131398
|31.46
|31.06
|31.24—.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|89271
|44.37
|43.25
|43.43+.13
|SchUSSmCo .36e
|
|73135
|38.91
|38.68
|38.79+.07
|SeaLtdn
|79657
|26.30
|25.20
|25.36—.19
|SnapIncAn
|214420
|11.29
|11.06
|11.22+.31
|SwstnEngy
|176420
|4.19
|4.03
|4.12—.02
|Spotifyn
|66866
|145.46
|134.21
|138.14—.11
|Sprint
|170268
|5.59
|5.44
|5.54
|Squaren
|85752
|73.87
|71.50
|72.72+1.17
|SPMatls .98e
|60565
|57.12
|56.75
|56.96—.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|132643
|89.20
|88.47
|88.85—.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|72107
|57.08
|56.87
|57.05+.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|129732
|66.52
|66.03
|66.16—.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|616160
|28.13
|27.73
|27.98+.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|87589
|77.95
|77.43
|77.70+.18
|SPTech .78e
|106131
|78.83
|78.49
|78.58+.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|207759
|58.07
|57.52
|57.76—.34
|TaiwSemi .73e
|92167
|43.92
|43.58
|43.83—.11
|Target 2.56
|90864
|78.48
|76.97
|77.80+.68
|TevaPhrm .73e
|94211
|15.72
|15.29
|15.61+.25
|Transocn
|125300
|8.84
|8.65
|8.80
|Twitter
|196331
|39.97
|38.63
|39.78+1.11
|USBancrp 1.48
|55693
|53.33
|52.34
|53.00+.66
|USOilFd
|234055
|13.25
|13.05
|13.23+.14
|USSteel .20
|83030
|15.84
|15.56
|15.80+.13
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|53379
|238.06
|234.16
|237.45+.45
|ValeSA .29e
|115359
|12.88
|12.69
|12.78—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|395486
|21.23
|20.74
|20.84—.46
|VnEkRus .01e
|108606
|21.61
|21.43
|21.54+.12
|VanEJrGld
|163377
|29.92
|29.19
|29.32—.80
|VangEmg 1.10e
|86475
|43.48
|43.34
|43.38—.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|137896
|57.17
|56.71
|56.84+.26
|Visa s 1
|99816
|164.50
|163.10
|164.15+1.22
|WPXEngy
|60453
|14.22
|13.96
|14.09+.02
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|62597
|102.00
|100.78
|101.56+.03
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|163981
|48.79
|47.96
|48.27+.31
|WstnUnion .80f
|58490
|19.74
|19.33
|19.41—.28
|Worldpay
|71800
|113.61
|111.01
|113.24+1.43
|Yamanag .02
|66330
|2.25
|2.19
|2.21—.05
|iPtShFutn
|152645
|25.70
|25.24
|25.68+.39
