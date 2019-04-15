BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64134 2.53 2.42 2.45—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 194381 32.25 31.94 32.02—.18 AbbottLab 1.28 60947 78.46 77.46 77.50—.51 Adientn…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|64134
|2.53
|2.42
|2.45—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|194381
|32.25
|31.94
|32.02—.18
|AbbottLab 1.28
|60947
|78.46
|77.46
|77.50—.51
|Adientn 1.10
|91866
|24.75
|20.91
|23.73+3.00
|AdvDispn
|172188
|32.99
|31.96
|31.99+4.85
|Alibaba
|146098
|188.17
|182.56
|183.07—5.84
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|92390
|10.21
|10.10
|10.14
|Ambev .05e
|243934
|4.48
|4.42
|4.48+.07
|Anadarko 1.20
|290093
|63.17
|61.64
|62.26+.48
|Annaly 1.20e
|78748
|10.05
|10.00
|10.02—.01
|Aphrian
|134510
|9.13
|8.48
|8.60—1.50
|AuroraCn
|223923
|8.80
|8.45
|8.51—.37
|BcoBrads .06a
|150766
|9.08
|8.90
|8.95+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|140536
|5.12
|5.07
|5.09
|BkofAm .60
|573560
|30.14
|29.66
|29.84—.33
|BarrickGld
|119985
|13.68
|13.31
|13.63+.21
|BrMySq 1.64
|202624
|46.71
|45.65
|46.50+.93
|CVSHealth 2
|175859
|54.60
|53.50
|54.22+1.41
|CallonPet
|57690
|8.37
|7.98
|8.03—.18
|Centenes
|66550
|53.24
|52.26
|53.22+.30
|CntryLink 1m
|114107
|12.20
|11.93
|11.97—.15
|ChesEng
|373839
|3.15
|3.06
|3.07—.10
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|133638
|121.02
|119.33
|120.14+.38
|CgpVelLCrd
|71077
|21.52
|20.84
|21.29—.29
|CgpVelICrd
|60273
|5.71
|5.54
|5.60+.08
|Citigroup 1.80
|194918
|67.78
|66.27
|67.38—.04
|ClevCliffs .20
|60406
|10.26
|9.93
|10.24+.13
|CocaCola 1.60f
|102610
|47.04
|46.70
|47.00+.26
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|71979
|67.23
|66.21
|66.34—1.03
|Coty .50
|202153
|11.20
|11.07
|11.19—.01
|CousPrp .29f
|58278
|9.84
|9.60
|9.62—.20
|DRHorton .50
|71500
|45.68
|45.13
|45.42+.07
|DeanFoods .12m
|55981
|2.38
|2.16
|2.30+.16
|DeltaAir 1.40
|53239
|58.11
|57.37
|57.45—.60
|DenburyR
|136468
|2.37
|2.24
|2.26—.12
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|61224
|29.64
|29.42
|29.51—.71
|DevonE .32
|63835
|33.50
|32.54
|32.57—.91
|DxGBullrs
|60179
|19.27
|18.28
|19.18+.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|105503
|9.15
|8.68
|8.99—.16
|DxSPOGBrrs
|58139
|8.39
|8.00
|8.38+.30
|DirDGlBrrs
|52836
|19.28
|18.30
|18.39—.11
|DxSCBearrs
|104205
|9.21
|8.94
|9.09+.10
|Disney 1.76f
|
|325915
|132.70
|129.79
|132.04+1.98
|DowIncn .70p
|57267
|58.85
|57.29
|57.78—.52
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|73899
|39.53
|38.77
|38.90—.57
|EOGRescs .88
|
|x60909
|104.72
|101.44
|102.12—2.97
|EnCanag .06
|299825
|7.66
|7.30
|7.35—.22
|EnscoRrs
|102794
|15.61
|14.84
|14.85—.91
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|85315
|81.06
|80.52
|80.65—.27
|FstDatan
|133472
|25.74
|25.30
|25.54+.07
|Fitbitn
|63362
|5.73
|5.41
|5.57—.14
|FordM .60a
|411910
|9.50
|9.26
|9.33—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|154078
|13.72
|13.45
|13.69—.01
|GameStop 1.52
|55273
|9.35
|8.81
|8.94—.38
|GenElec .04
|826083
|9.05
|8.79
|8.98—.02
|Gerdau .02e
|96360
|3.91
|3.81
|3.83—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|104635
|11.61
|11.45
|11.60—.01
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|66132
|205.74
|199.70
|199.91—7.93
|HPInc .64
|88804
|20.28
|20.01
|20.20—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|69610
|31.71
|30.98
|31.29—.04
|Hanesbdss .60
|65488
|18.69
|18.43
|18.49—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|55040
|1.93
|1.85
|1.87—.05
|HostHotls 1a
|57760
|19.27
|18.90
|19.02—.20
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|58018
|3.31
|3.22
|3.25—.09
|iShGold
|111638
|12.35
|12.28
|12.33—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|229051
|40.94
|40.39
|40.62+.30
|iShSilver
|102117
|14.10
|13.92
|14.06+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|284044
|45.19
|44.83
|44.93—.51
|iShEMkts .59e
|379578
|44.34
|43.96
|44.13—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|110131
|119.08
|118.83
|118.83—.19
|iSEafe 1.66e
|116080
|66.51
|66.34
|66.47+.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|126710
|86.95
|86.83
|86.90—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|109610
|158.10
|156.50
|157.17—.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|57065
|88.23
|87.50
|87.72—.45
|Infosyss
|159451
|10.61
|10.50
|10.57+.02
|iShJapanrs
|75144
|55.17
|55.02
|55.05—.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|102906
|53.38
|52.94
|53.15—.20
|ItauUnHs
|145208
|8.62
|8.44
|8.52+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|151607
|111.00
|109.12
|109.94—1.27
|JohnContln 1.04
|52445
|36.60
|35.99
|36.60+.52
|Keycorp .56
|107589
|16.92
|16.61
|16.66—.22
|KindMorg .80
|88374
|19.84
|19.69
|19.79—.03
|Kinrossg
|65577
|3.52
|3.42
|3.50+.03
|LeviStrn
|53439
|24.17
|22.66
|23.97+1.52
|LloydBkg .47a
|142494
|3.42
|3.37
|3.41+.03
|Macys 1.51
|68961
|24.88
|24.07
|24.59+.31
|MarathnO .20
|88320
|17.75
|17.35
|17.38—.38
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|70687
|61.78
|60.29
|60.54—1.05
|Medtrnic 2
|58156
|87.29
|86.67
|86.87+.12
|Merck 2.20
|131887
|79.49
|78.47
|78.53—.90
|MorgStan 1.20
|116627
|46.79
|45.92
|46.08—.61
|Nabors .24
|55775
|3.73
|3.60
|3.68—.04
|NOilVarco .20
|65878
|28.31
|26.66
|27.53+.66
|NewmtM .56
|132781
|36.22
|35.78
|36.17—.08
|NobleEngy .44
|65119
|27.11
|26.37
|26.46—.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|392312
|5.73
|5.63
|5.64—.30
|OasisPet
|63745
|6.74
|6.53
|6.53—.09
|OcciPet 3.12
|117934
|65.25
|62.77
|63.36—1.97
|Oracle .96f
|76949
|54.75
|54.31
|54.63+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|205219
|24.90
|22.02
|23.72+.64
|ParsleyEn
|75601
|20.78
|19.88
|20.30+.01
|PetrbrsA
|189214
|13.74
|13.21
|13.36+.18
|Petrobras
|270470
|15.40
|14.93
|15.02+.08
|Pfizer 1.44f
|174219
|42.12
|41.47
|42.09+.38
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|56392
|105.78
|104.79
|105.73+.67
|Qudiann
|89396
|5.85
|5.53
|5.55—.16
|RangeRs .08
|85879
|10.41
|9.97
|10.16—.16
|RegionsFn .56
|117481
|15.66
|15.23
|15.26—.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|497662
|290.35
|289.08
|289.97—.19
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|82980
|36.22
|36.16
|36.18—.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|77564
|54.91
|53.77
|53.93—.91
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|215304
|32.59
|32.03
|32.08—.38
|Schlmbrg 2
|111672
|46.83
|45.25
|46.40+.75
|Schwab .52
|77212
|46.75
|44.50
|45.03—.32
|SnapIncAn
|105753
|12.02
|11.79
|11.85—.12
|SwstnEngy
|105682
|4.69
|4.50
|4.56—.03
|Sprint
|163978
|6.09
|5.84
|5.88—.22
|Squaren
|68310
|76.33
|74.10
|74.39—.89
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|79218
|90.24
|89.75
|90.17+.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|65019
|56.58
|56.17
|56.53+.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|83006
|67.64
|67.05
|67.16—.40
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|400279
|27.16
|26.91
|26.97—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|73676
|77.33
|76.74
|76.85—.43
|SPTech .78e
|99106
|77.00
|76.37
|76.78—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|152530
|58.46
|58.05
|58.20—.01
|TALEducs
|60015
|37.03
|34.88
|35.30—1.84
|TaiwSemi .73e
|52743
|42.77
|42.46
|42.61+.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|77704
|14.62
|14.30
|14.57+.19
|Transocn
|85569
|8.80
|8.55
|8.60—.22
|TurqHillRs
|59405
|1.63
|1.58
|1.60—.02
|Twitter
|102401
|35.03
|34.34
|34.71+.34
|USOilFd
|153512
|13.29
|13.14
|13.24—.06
|USSteel .20
|80650
|17.08
|16.62
|16.71—.03
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|99231
|230.97
|224.41
|230.20+6.98
|ValeSA .29e
|155956
|13.33
|13.06
|13.28+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|266996
|22.29
|21.89
|22.22+.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|56073
|18.05
|17.72
|17.90—.06
|VanEJrGld
|93226
|31.13
|30.61
|30.93—.20
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97506
|43.67
|43.30
|43.50—.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|66770
|41.99
|41.88
|41.96+.02
|Vereit .55
|67815
|8.38
|8.29
|8.33—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|77185
|58.95
|58.59
|58.71—.03
|Vipshop
|113131
|8.33
|7.71
|7.91—.47
|Visa s 1
|81427
|160.48
|159.19
|160.44+.80
|WPXEngy
|104399
|14.69
|14.14
|14.50+.19
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|349308
|47.06
|45.66
|46.77+.28
|WmsCos 1.52f
|54598
|28.88
|28.30
|28.53—.41
|Yamanag .02
|276717
|2.56
|2.41
|2.49—.07
|ZayoGrp
|94111
|32.31
|30.50
|31.67+.84
|iPtShFutn
|257063
|26.96
|25.80
|25.92—.34
