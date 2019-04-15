BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64134 2.53 2.42 2.45—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 194381 32.25 31.94 32.02—.18 AbbottLab 1.28 60947 78.46 77.46 77.50—.51 Adientn…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64134 2.53 2.42 2.45—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 194381 32.25 31.94 32.02—.18 AbbottLab 1.28 60947 78.46 77.46 77.50—.51 Adientn 1.10 91866 24.75 20.91 23.73+3.00 AdvDispn 172188 32.99 31.96 31.99+4.85 Alibaba 146098 188.17 182.56 183.07—5.84 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 92390 10.21 10.10 10.14 Ambev .05e 243934 4.48 4.42 4.48+.07 Anadarko 1.20 290093 63.17 61.64 62.26+.48 Annaly 1.20e 78748 10.05 10.00 10.02—.01 Aphrian 134510 9.13 8.48 8.60—1.50 AuroraCn 223923 8.80 8.45 8.51—.37 BcoBrads .06a 150766 9.08 8.90 8.95+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 140536 5.12 5.07 5.09 BkofAm .60 573560 30.14 29.66 29.84—.33 BarrickGld 119985 13.68 13.31 13.63+.21 BrMySq 1.64 202624 46.71 45.65 46.50+.93 CVSHealth 2 175859 54.60 53.50 54.22+1.41 CallonPet 57690 8.37 7.98 8.03—.18 Centenes 66550 53.24 52.26 53.22+.30 CntryLink 1m 114107 12.20 11.93 11.97—.15 ChesEng 373839 3.15 3.06 3.07—.10 Chevron 4.76f 133638 121.02 119.33 120.14+.38 CgpVelLCrd 71077 21.52 20.84 21.29—.29 CgpVelICrd 60273 5.71 5.54 5.60+.08 Citigroup 1.80 194918 67.78 66.27 67.38—.04 ClevCliffs .20 60406 10.26 9.93 10.24+.13 CocaCola 1.60f 102610 47.04 46.70 47.00+.26 ConocoPhil 1.22 71979 67.23 66.21 66.34—1.03 Coty .50 202153 11.20 11.07 11.19—.01 CousPrp .29f 58278 9.84 9.60 9.62—.20 DRHorton .50 71500 45.68 45.13 45.42+.07 DeanFoods .12m 55981 2.38 2.16 2.30+.16 DeltaAir 1.40 53239 58.11 57.37 57.45—.60 DenburyR 136468 2.37 2.24 2.26—.12 DBXHvChiA .29e 61224 29.64 29.42 29.51—.71 DevonE .32 63835 33.50 32.54 32.57—.91 DxGBullrs 60179 19.27 18.28 19.18+.06 DrGMBllrs .09e 105503 9.15 8.68 8.99—.16 DxSPOGBrrs 58139 8.39 8.00 8.38+.30 DirDGlBrrs 52836 19.28 18.30 18.39—.11 DxSCBearrs 104205 9.21 8.94 9.09+.10 Disney 1.76f 325915 132.70 129.79 132.04+1.98 DowIncn .70p 57267 58.85 57.29 57.78—.52 DowDuPnt 1.52 73899 39.53 38.77 38.90—.57 EOGRescs .88 x60909 104.72 101.44 102.12—2.97 EnCanag .06 299825 7.66 7.30 7.35—.22 EnscoRrs 102794 15.61 14.84 14.85—.91 ExxonMbl 3.28 85315 81.06 80.52 80.65—.27 FstDatan 133472 25.74 25.30 25.54+.07 Fitbitn 63362 5.73 5.41 5.57—.14 FordM .60a 411910 9.50 9.26 9.33—.12 FrptMcM .20 154078 13.72 13.45 13.69—.01 GameStop 1.52 55273 9.35 8.81 8.94—.38 GenElec .04 826083 9.05 8.79 8.98—.02 Gerdau .02e 96360 3.91 3.81 3.83—.04 Goldcrpg .24 104635 11.61 11.45 11.60—.01 GoldmanS 3.20f 66132 205.74 199.70 199.91—7.93 HPInc .64 88804 20.28 20.01 20.20—.01 Hallibrtn .72 69610 31.71 30.98 31.29—.04 Hanesbdss .60 65488 18.69 18.43 18.49—.03 HarmonyG .05 55040 1.93 1.85 1.87—.05 HostHotls 1a 57760 19.27 18.90 19.02—.20 IAMGldg 1.52f 58018 3.31 3.22 3.25—.09 iShGold 111638 12.35 12.28 12.33—.02 iShBrazil .67e 229051 40.94 40.39 40.62+.30 iShSilver 102117 14.10 13.92 14.06+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 284044 45.19 44.83 44.93—.51 iShEMkts .59e 379578 44.34 43.96 44.13—.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 110131 119.08 118.83 118.83—.19 iSEafe 1.66e 116080 66.51 66.34 66.47+.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 126710 86.95 86.83 86.90—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 109610 158.10 156.50 157.17—.51 iShREst 2.76e 57065 88.23 87.50 87.72—.45 Infosyss 159451 10.61 10.50 10.57+.02 iShJapanrs 75144 55.17 55.02 55.05—.01 iShCorEM .95e 102906 53.38 52.94 53.15—.20 ItauUnHs 145208 8.62 8.44 8.52+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 151607 111.00 109.12 109.94—1.27 JohnContln 1.04 52445 36.60 35.99 36.60+.52 Keycorp .56 107589 16.92 16.61 16.66—.22 KindMorg .80 88374 19.84 19.69 19.79—.03 Kinrossg 65577 3.52 3.42 3.50+.03 LeviStrn 53439 24.17 22.66 23.97+1.52 LloydBkg .47a 142494 3.42 3.37 3.41+.03 Macys 1.51 68961 24.88 24.07 24.59+.31 MarathnO .20 88320 17.75 17.35 17.38—.38 MarathPts 2.12 70687 61.78 60.29 60.54—1.05 Medtrnic 2 58156 87.29 86.67 86.87+.12 Merck 2.20 131887 79.49 78.47 78.53—.90 MorgStan 1.20 116627 46.79 45.92 46.08—.61 Nabors .24 55775 3.73 3.60 3.68—.04 NOilVarco .20 65878 28.31 26.66 27.53+.66 NewmtM .56 132781 36.22 35.78 36.17—.08 NobleEngy .44 65119 27.11 26.37 26.46—.41 NokiaCp .19e 392312 5.73 5.63 5.64—.30 OasisPet 63745 6.74 6.53 6.53—.09 OcciPet 3.12 117934 65.25 62.77 63.36—1.97 Oracle .96f 76949 54.75 54.31 54.63+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 205219 24.90 22.02 23.72+.64 ParsleyEn 75601 20.78 19.88 20.30+.01 PetrbrsA 189214 13.74 13.21 13.36+.18 Petrobras 270470 15.40 14.93 15.02+.08 Pfizer 1.44f 174219 42.12 41.47 42.09+.38 ProctGam 2.87 56392 105.78 104.79 105.73+.67 Qudiann 89396 5.85 5.53 5.55—.16 RangeRs .08 85879 10.41 9.97 10.16—.16 RegionsFn .56 117481 15.66 15.23 15.26—.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 497662 290.35 289.08 289.97—.19 SpdrLehHY 2.30 82980 36.22 36.16 36.18—.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 77564 54.91 53.77 53.93—.91 SpdrOGEx .73e 215304 32.59 32.03 32.08—.38 Schlmbrg 2 111672 46.83 45.25 46.40+.75 Schwab .52 77212 46.75 44.50 45.03—.32 SnapIncAn 105753 12.02 11.79 11.85—.12 SwstnEngy 105682 4.69 4.50 4.56—.03 Sprint 163978 6.09 5.84 5.88—.22 Squaren 68310 76.33 74.10 74.39—.89 SPHlthC 1.01e 79218 90.24 89.75 90.17+.36 SPCnSt 1.28e 65019 56.58 56.17 56.53+.33 SPEngy 2.04e 83006 67.64 67.05 67.16—.40 SPDRFncl .46e 400279 27.16 26.91 26.97—.17 SPInds 1.12e 73676 77.33 76.74 76.85—.43 SPTech .78e 99106 77.00 76.37 76.78—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 152530 58.46 58.05 58.20—.01 TALEducs 60015 37.03 34.88 35.30—1.84 TaiwSemi .73e 52743 42.77 42.46 42.61+.03 TevaPhrm .73e 77704 14.62 14.30 14.57+.19 Transocn 85569 8.80 8.55 8.60—.22 TurqHillRs 59405 1.63 1.58 1.60—.02 Twitter 102401 35.03 34.34 34.71+.34 USOilFd 153512 13.29 13.14 13.24—.06 USSteel .20 80650 17.08 16.62 16.71—.03 UtdhlthGp 3.60 99231 230.97 224.41 230.20+6.98 ValeSA .29e 155956 13.33 13.06 13.28+.04 VanEGold .06e 266996 22.29 21.89 22.22+.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 56073 18.05 17.72 17.90—.06 VanEJrGld 93226 31.13 30.61 30.93—.20 VangEmg 1.10e 97506 43.67 43.30 43.50—.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 66770 41.99 41.88 41.96+.02 Vereit .55 67815 8.38 8.29 8.33—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 77185 58.95 58.59 58.71—.03 Vipshop 113131 8.33 7.71 7.91—.47 Visa s 1 81427 160.48 159.19 160.44+.80 WPXEngy 104399 14.69 14.14 14.50+.19 WellsFargo 1.80f 349308 47.06 45.66 46.77+.28 WmsCos 1.52f 54598 28.88 28.30 28.53—.41 Yamanag .02 276717 2.56 2.41 2.49—.07 ZayoGrp 94111 32.31 30.50 31.67+.84 iPtShFutn 257063 26.96 25.80 25.92—.34 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 