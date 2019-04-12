BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 260042 32.32 31.96 32.20 Adientn 1.10 65929 21.89 19.45 20.73+2.49 Alibaba 125608 189.79 187.14 188.91+3.93 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|260042
|32.32
|31.96
|32.20
|Adientn 1.10
|65929
|21.89
|19.45
|20.73+2.49
|Alibaba
|125608
|189.79
|187.14
|188.91+3.93
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|119143
|10.23
|10.14
|10.14+.07
|Ambev .05e
|300963
|4.52
|4.35
|4.41—.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|
|1018900
|63.23
|61.43
|61.78+14.98
|Annaly 1.20e
|86821
|10.08
|10.02
|10.03—.02
|Anthem 3
|73338
|276.89
|249.15
|252.85—23.44
|Apache 1
|64545
|38.12
|36.18
|36.50+.86
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|74898
|40.02
|39.47
|39.52—.32
|AuroraCn
|124462
|9.03
|8.81
|8.88
|Avon
|61425
|2.92
|2.84
|2.85—.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|156100
|9.21
|8.83
|8.94—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|306067
|5.18
|5.06
|5.09+.08
|BkofAm .60
|994715
|30.22
|29.56
|30.17+1.10
|BarrickGld
|119868
|13.59
|13.35
|13.42—.03
|Boeing 8.22f
|72066
|379.95
|372.00
|379.64+9.48
|BrMySq 1.64
|253427
|46.42
|45.40
|45.57—.52
|CVSHealth 2
|93974
|53.29
|52.58
|52.81+.12
|CallonPet
|96618
|8.47
|7.93
|8.21+.61
|CanopyGrn
|66398
|42.64
|41.30
|42.29+2.21
|Cemex .29t
|69696
|4.84
|4.72
|4.79+.01
|Cemigpf .08e
|63558
|3.71
|3.55
|3.61—.14
|Centenes
|108542
|55.45
|52.36
|52.92—2.21
|CntryLink 1m
|118882
|12.63
|12.10
|12.12—.47
|ChesEng
|748934
|3.40
|3.15
|3.17—.16
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|426846
|122.00
|119.00
|119.76—6.23
|CgpVelICrd
|65089
|5.54
|5.39
|5.52—.04
|Citigroup 1.80
|192236
|68.31
|66.64
|67.42+1.51
|ClevCliffs .20
|72358
|10.36
|10.10
|10.11+.06
|CocaCola 1.60f
|106885
|46.93
|46.57
|46.74+.03
|ConAgra .85
|72477
|30.01
|29.63
|29.75—.03
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|99130
|68.22
|67.25
|67.37+1.00
|Coty .50
|122086
|11.29
|11.08
|11.20+.02
|CousPrp .29f
|66418
|9.86
|9.67
|9.82+.09
|DRHorton .50
|106802
|45.40
|44.69
|45.35+.50
|DeltaAir 1.40
|76859
|58.84
|57.55
|58.05—.34
|DenburyR
|150893
|2.56
|2.37
|2.38—.06
|DevonE .32
|135593
|33.81
|32.60
|33.48+2.30
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|104469
|9.50
|9.13
|9.15—.17
|DxSPOGBrrs
|84143
|8.30
|7.73
|8.08—.88
|DxSPOGBls
|84524
|13.38
|12.60
|12.88+1.14
|DxSCBearrs
|89906
|9.10
|8.91
|8.99—.11
|Disney 1.76f
|
|651713
|130.90
|126.36
|130.06+13.46
|DowIncn .70p
|92398
|58.33
|55.93
|58.30+3.41
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|132959
|39.52
|38.82
|39.47+.58
|EOGRescs .88
|
|71449
|106.48
|101.85
|105.31+6.58
|EdisonInt 2.45
|89491
|67.43
|61.86
|67.13+4.53
|EnCanag .06
|406691
|7.60
|7.34
|7.57+.42
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|62726
|15.68
|15.47
|15.55+.06
|EnscoRrs
|82342
|16.90
|15.75
|15.76—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|166329
|82.81
|80.58
|80.92—1.03
|FstDatan
|112685
|25.71
|25.23
|25.47+.17
|FordM .60a
|385524
|9.60
|9.44
|9.45+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|x268910
|13.98
|13.61
|13.70+.34
|GenElec .04
|684422
|9.21
|8.99
|9.00—.12
|Gerdau .02e
|92544
|3.99
|3.84
|3.87—.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|143662
|11.67
|11.39
|11.61+.09
|GrubHub
|65015
|68.62
|64.57
|65.40—4.00
|HPInc .64
|85724
|20.25
|20.02
|20.21+.27
|Hallibrtn .72
|69376
|31.81
|31.07
|31.33+.13
|HeclaM .01e
|82692
|2.31
|2.21
|2.23—.06
|Hess 1
|64056
|66.25
|64.61
|66.10+2.81
|iShGold
|75008
|12.40
|12.35
|12.35—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|544239
|41.45
|40.04
|40.32—1.15
|iShSilver
|73002
|14.17
|14.04
|14.05+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|223951
|45.56
|45.39
|45.44+.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|546928
|44.52
|44.26
|44.36+.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|110838
|119.12
|118.89
|119.02—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|70045
|123.06
|122.63
|122.67—.88
|iSEafe 1.66e
|315077
|66.47
|66.29
|66.44+.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|174427
|87.01
|86.79
|86.96+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|141184
|158.16
|157.11
|157.68+.57
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|103027
|62.29
|62.14
|62.26+.40
|Infosyss
|270127
|10.71
|10.45
|10.55—.42
|iShCorEM .95e
|110432
|53.56
|53.27
|53.35+.31
|ItauUnHs
|317552
|8.76
|8.39
|8.49—.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|258268
|111.85
|108.88
|111.21+4.98
|JohnContln 1.04
|76915
|36.20
|35.73
|36.08+.27
|Keycorp .56
|124907
|16.98
|16.49
|16.88+.44
|KindMorg .80
|122320
|20.03
|19.78
|19.82—.10
|Kinrossg
|79426
|3.52
|3.45
|3.47
|Kroger s .56f
|103681
|25.97
|25.52
|25.67—.07
|LaredoPet
|75497
|3.31
|3.10
|3.20+.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|99597
|3.39
|3.35
|3.38+.06
|Macys 1.51
|61267
|24.88
|24.25
|24.28—.04
|MarathnO .20
|118504
|17.94
|17.61
|17.76+.57
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|101032
|63.95
|61.40
|61.59—1.52
|Medtrnic 2
|71423
|88.07
|86.62
|86.75—.85
|Merck 2.20
|96982
|80.44
|79.30
|79.43—.41
|MorgStan 1.20
|216394
|47.07
|45.87
|46.69+1.89
|Mosaic .10
|62342
|27.10
|26.42
|26.80—.20
|Nabors .24
|82386
|3.87
|3.69
|3.72—.03
|NOilVarco .20
|95264
|28.69
|26.81
|26.87—2.46
|NewmtM .56
|105501
|36.42
|35.60
|36.25+.28
|NobleEngy .44
|124588
|27.65
|26.58
|26.87+1.74
|NokiaCp .19e
|160827
|5.96
|5.88
|5.94+.07
|OasisPet
|139245
|6.91
|6.59
|6.62+.04
|OcciPet 3.12
|100638
|66.45
|64.04
|65.33—1.85
|Oracle .96f
|83275
|54.50
|53.87
|54.50+.71
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|267382
|23.22
|18.83
|23.08+3.95
|ParsleyEn
|141936
|20.65
|19.34
|20.29+2.13
|Penney
|63770
|1.29
|1.24
|1.25+.01
|PetrbrsA
|306631
|13.97
|13.15
|13.18—1.38
|Petrobras
|596685
|15.78
|14.89
|14.94—1.53
|Pfizer 1.44f
|202419
|42.34
|41.58
|41.71—.56
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|67078
|105.06
|104.17
|105.06+.31
|Qudiann
|133669
|5.94
|5.64
|5.71+.56
|RangeRs .08
|84927
|10.78
|10.26
|10.32—.02
|RegionsFn .56
|97628
|15.71
|15.25
|15.60+.39
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|696085
|290.47
|288.26
|290.16+1.95
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|104860
|36.23
|36.15
|36.22+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|126525
|55.06
|53.79
|54.84+1.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|393628
|32.91
|32.20
|32.46+1.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|86670
|46.45
|45.58
|45.65+.34
|Schwab .52
|68137
|45.79
|44.95
|45.35+1.09
|SiderurNac
|61994
|4.20
|4.03
|4.10+.07
|SnapIncAn
|153687
|12.03
|11.70
|11.97+.07
|SwstnEngy
|127768
|4.61
|4.51
|4.59+.12
|Sprint
|163356
|6.17
|5.96
|6.10+.12
|Squaren
|63089
|76.46
|74.82
|75.28—.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|115997
|91.02
|89.66
|89.81—.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|76356
|56.24
|55.89
|56.20+.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|154222
|68.40
|67.39
|67.56+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|845665
|27.33
|26.90
|27.14+.49
|SPInds 1.12e
|111751
|77.28
|76.74
|77.28+1.01
|SPTech .78e
|85550
|76.81
|76.28
|76.81+.53
|SPUtil 1.55e
|159238
|58.27
|57.44
|58.21+.27
|TaiwSemi .73e
|65555
|42.65
|42.28
|42.58+.48
|TevaPhrm .73e
|76464
|14.66
|14.27
|14.38—.11
|Transocn
|100066
|9.10
|8.79
|8.82—.02
|TurqHillRs
|70346
|1.65
|1.61
|1.62+.01
|Twitter
|126979
|34.83
|34.11
|34.37—.21
|USBancrp 1.48
|112868
|50.76
|49.66
|50.22+.61
|USOilFd
|180097
|13.40
|13.28
|13.30+.03
|USSteel .20
|96894
|17.03
|16.50
|16.74+.05
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|139561
|236.78
|220.77
|223.22—12.20
|ValeSA .29e
|151120
|13.60
|13.17
|13.24—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|229284
|22.36
|22.14
|22.21—.04
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|74492
|18.34
|17.93
|17.96—.01
|VanEJrGld
|79324
|31.52
|31.11
|31.13—.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|84447
|43.88
|43.63
|43.73+.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|79845
|41.96
|41.85
|41.94+.31
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|104260
|58.79
|58.52
|58.74+.18
|Vipshop
|64403
|8.51
|8.33
|8.38+.16
|Visa s 1
|67440
|159.64
|157.86
|159.64+1.78
|Vonage
|83146
|9.71
|8.97
|9.35—.34
|WPXEngy
|168303
|14.39
|13.98
|14.31+.89
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|701576
|48.82
|46.06
|46.49—1.25
|iPtShFutn
|250909
|26.97
|26.17
|26.26—1.24
