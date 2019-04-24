BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 718653 31.59 30.52 30.79—1.31 AbbVie 4.28 70450 79.59 78.44 78.67+.01 Alibaba 90694 186.90 184.58 185.67—1.62 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|718653
|31.59
|30.52
|30.79—1.31
|AbbVie 4.28
|70450
|79.59
|78.44
|78.67+.01
|Alibaba
|90694
|186.90
|184.58
|185.67—1.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|120174
|10.10
|9.97
|9.99—.10
|Altria 3.20
|94630
|55.03
|54.36
|54.71—.11
|Ambev .05e
|217146
|4.47
|4.35
|4.45—.05
|Anadarko 1.20
|405070
|72.00
|70.77
|71.40+7.41
|Annaly 1.20e
|85312
|10.18
|10.09
|10.14+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|74811
|7.97
|7.64
|7.65—.25
|AuroraCn
|144639
|9.17
|8.96
|9.11+.05
|Avon
|60563
|2.97
|2.73
|2.96+.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|59890
|44.69
|44.07
|44.13—.89
|BRFSA
|59917
|7.69
|7.41
|7.45—.15
|BcoBrads .06a
|115172
|9.02
|8.76
|8.88—.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|73146
|5.00
|4.92
|4.93—.13
|BkofAm .60
|400552
|30.17
|29.85
|30.02—.05
|BkNYMel 1.12
|76589
|48.46
|47.77
|48.15—.32
|BarrickGld
|87420
|12.99
|12.62
|12.83+.02
|Boeing 8.22f
|98415
|381.15
|373.66
|375.46+1.44
|BostonSci
|198557
|36.14
|34.79
|35.44—.45
|BrMySq 1.64
|150293
|45.55
|44.61
|44.62—.70
|CBLAsc .30
|66934
|1.10
|1.03
|1.08+.02
|CVSHealth 2
|95936
|53.11
|52.56
|52.93—.03
|CanopyGrn
|63749
|48.66
|46.64
|48.37+.96
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|86916
|140.30
|136.56
|137.73—4.30
|Cemex .29t
|76761
|4.83
|4.73
|4.82+.04
|CenovusE .20
|121117
|10.60
|10.08
|10.19—.25
|Centenes
|72805
|50.71
|49.77
|50.20—.11
|CenterPnt 1.11
|61475
|30.76
|30.28
|30.29—.33
|CntryLink 1m
|117307
|11.93
|11.51
|11.59—.28
|ChesEng
|317488
|3.18
|3.05
|3.07—.10
|Chevron 4.76
|
|221095
|121.43
|118.09
|118.28—3.74
|CgpVelLCrd
|59058
|24.14
|23.30
|23.40—.61
|CgpVelICrd
|67714
|5.08
|4.90
|5.04+.12
|Citigroup 1.80
|96909
|69.22
|68.40
|68.83—.37
|ClevCliffs .20
|138989
|9.61
|9.42
|9.51+.02
|CocaCola 1.60f
|144548
|48.23
|47.92
|47.98—.23
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|75393
|67.00
|64.69
|64.70—1.75
|Coty .50
|97218
|11.30
|11.09
|11.12—.10
|CousPrp .29f
|62265
|9.49
|9.37
|9.47+.09
|DeanFoods .12m
|66424
|2.04
|1.81
|1.83—.20
|DenburyR
|214557
|2.63
|2.37
|2.42—.20
|DevonE .32
|73246
|35.17
|34.33
|34.49—.11
|DxSOXBrrs
|97229
|4.54
|4.26
|4.39—.14
|DxGBullrs
|90611
|16.48
|15.33
|16.10+.43
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|170233
|7.79
|7.11
|7.58+.38
|DxSPOGBls
|70086
|13.59
|12.58
|12.60—.76
|DxSCBearrs
|109500
|9.06
|8.83
|8.94—.07
|Disney 1.76f
|
|114276
|135.75
|132.72
|135.10+1.74
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|72206
|38.65
|38.07
|38.29+.01
|EnCanag .06
|312991
|7.70
|7.43
|7.53—.09
|EnscoRrs
|67355
|17.35
|16.31
|16.34—.88
|Exelon 1.45f
|70033
|50.34
|49.73
|50.07+.33
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|116806
|83.08
|81.73
|81.76—1.62
|FordM .60a
|397354
|9.61
|9.40
|9.57+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|312842
|13.61
|13.18
|13.58+.12
|GNC .80
|60864
|2.28
|2.01
|2.04—.20
|GenElec .04
|287684
|9.35
|9.21
|9.32—.01
|Gerdau .02e
|116651
|3.73
|3.61
|3.64—.09
|GraphPkg .30
|65328
|14.04
|13.64
|13.70—.13
|Guess .90
|91620
|19.96
|19.06
|19.62+.87
|HPInc .64
|118731
|20.26
|19.87
|19.87—.22
|Hallibrtn .72
|113702
|31.00
|30.01
|30.11—1.04
|HPEntn .45e
|91419
|16.61
|16.26
|16.27—.26
|HostHotls 1a
|62427
|19.09
|18.89
|18.95+.03
|iShGold
|152284
|12.24
|12.17
|12.22+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|336786
|40.84
|39.76
|40.09—1.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|336783
|45.03
|44.52
|44.62—.68
|iShEMkts .59e
|684831
|44.08
|43.63
|43.77—.60
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|64631
|119.40
|119.13
|119.28+.40
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|73018
|123.59
|123.09
|123.57+1.00
|iSEafe 1.66e
|264175
|66.40
|66.11
|66.23—.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|118952
|86.85
|86.70
|86.71—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|179989
|158.69
|157.37
|158.06+.49
|iShChina .61e
|68100
|64.23
|63.44
|63.57—.84
|iShREst 2.76e
|60647
|86.75
|85.91
|86.37+.56
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69213
|62.52
|61.96
|62.05—.49
|Infosyss
|121346
|10.70
|10.56
|10.58+.05
|iShJapanrs
|79778
|54.94
|54.75
|54.78—.68
|iSTaiwnrs
|59853
|35.92
|35.75
|35.90—.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|126936
|53.07
|52.54
|52.66—.78
|ItauUnHs
|151135
|8.40
|8.24
|8.33—.15
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|92432
|114.15
|112.81
|113.55—.19
|Keycorp .56
|94659
|17.22
|16.87
|17.13—.05
|KindMorg 1f
|126682
|20.12
|19.95
|20.08
|Kinrossg
|96278
|3.27
|3.15
|3.24+.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|89135
|3.35
|3.30
|3.32—.05
|Macys 1.51
|120688
|25.76
|24.20
|25.05+.40
|MarathnO .20
|128480
|18.89
|18.11
|18.15—.53
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|70194
|61.35
|59.46
|59.50—1.56
|Merck 2.20
|120561
|75.11
|73.98
|74.73+.13
|MorgStan 1.20
|87362
|47.61
|47.05
|47.38+.03
|Nabors .24
|66866
|4.02
|3.81
|3.84—.17
|NewmtM .56
|123224
|32.60
|32.08
|32.20—.17
|NikeB s .88
|80591
|88.82
|87.43
|88.39+.96
|NokiaCp .19e
|233742
|5.84
|5.76
|5.79—.01
|OasisPet
|102219
|6.98
|6.50
|6.51—.42
|OcciPet 3.12
|282171
|62.12
|59.76
|62.00—.36
|Oracle .96f
|87691
|55.53
|54.96
|55.18+.24
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|167649
|23.45
|22.05
|22.93+1.40
|Penney
|79964
|1.35
|1.29
|1.32+.02
|PetrbrsA
|92898
|14.07
|13.64
|13.84—.29
|Petrobras
|164656
|15.74
|15.12
|15.34—.46
|Pfizer 1.44f
|201068
|39.64
|39.16
|39.37—.05
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|94449
|104.65
|102.79
|103.69+.53
|Qudiann
|96656
|6.71
|6.26
|6.36—.34
|RPC .20m
|90030
|11.82
|10.33
|10.60—2.29
|RangeRs .08
|86398
|10.02
|9.68
|9.76+.08
|RegionsFn .56
|185214
|15.43
|15.04
|15.38+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|493526
|293.16
|292.07
|292.23—.65
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|97325
|36.22
|36.16
|36.16—.03
|SpdrRetls .49e
|62098
|46.10
|45.23
|45.89+.76
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|259556
|33.11
|32.27
|32.28—.66
|Schlmbrg 2
|89107
|45.81
|44.24
|44.24—1.65
|SiderurNac
|87751
|3.83
|3.59
|3.67—.15
|SnapIncAn
|1040190
|12.42
|11.06
|11.26—.73
|SwstnEngy
|156434
|4.22
|4.12
|4.16+.01
|Sprint
|217942
|5.73
|5.49
|5.62—.09
|Squaren
|70383
|73.56
|71.73
|71.99—.46
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|145505
|87.54
|86.84
|87.23—.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|82214
|57.04
|56.70
|56.83+.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|110176
|68.60
|67.27
|67.30—1.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|394805
|27.52
|27.28
|27.40—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|77178
|78.95
|78.49
|78.52—.23
|SPTech .78e
|109367
|79.24
|78.76
|78.88+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|164279
|57.97
|57.45
|57.77+.37
|SupEnrgy .32
|73991
|4.88
|4.20
|4.21—.75
|TaiwSemi .73e
|106927
|45.59
|44.94
|45.41—.01
|Tapestry 1.35
|64909
|31.91
|30.83
|31.53+.69
|TevaPhrm .73e
|60251
|15.13
|14.85
|15.00+.09
|Transocn
|112138
|9.69
|9.17
|9.18—.47
|Twitter
|301812
|39.95
|38.80
|39.29—.48
|USOilFd
|150334
|13.82
|13.66
|13.68—.11
|USSteel .20
|84454
|16.20
|15.94
|16.10—.05
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|61005
|231.63
|227.75
|230.35—.23
|ValeSA .29e
|261418
|13.02
|12.54
|12.56—.61
|VanEGold .06e
|489904
|21.19
|20.67
|21.02+.20
|VnEkRus .01e
|175850
|21.78
|21.50
|21.61—.36
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|69123
|120.71
|118.47
|119.60+1.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|80720
|18.50
|17.80
|17.81—.75
|VanEJrGld
|203222
|29.61
|28.69
|29.31+.50
|VangEmg 1.10e
|93314
|43.66
|43.24
|43.34—.51
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|77328
|41.84
|41.64
|41.71—.37
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|129836
|57.57
|56.73
|57.08—.07
|Vipshop
|86512
|8.20
|7.89
|8.10+.06
|Visa s 1
|73300
|162.03
|160.65
|161.49—.17
|WPXEngy
|76246
|15.15
|14.74
|14.74—.35
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|178284
|47.69
|47.03
|47.48+.13
|Yamanag .02
|131795
|2.26
|2.13
|2.20+.03
|iPtShFutn
|239208
|25.70
|25.04
|25.70+.65
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.