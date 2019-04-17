BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 61684 21.19 20.86 20.89+.94 AKSteel 66017 2.61 2.50 2.52+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 212488 32.20 31.95 31.95—.30 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|61684
|21.19
|20.86
|20.89+.94
|AKSteel
|66017
|2.61
|2.50
|2.52+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|212488
|32.20
|31.95
|31.95—.30
|AbbottLab 1.28
|
|112117
|76.29
|72.36
|72.88—3.50
|AbbVie 4.28
|66808
|80.20
|77.55
|77.98—2.23
|Alibaba
|116076
|188.20
|185.78
|187.55+1.77
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|92630
|10.10
|9.96
|9.98—.08
|Ambev .05e
|171741
|4.47
|4.29
|4.34—.12
|AmercldR .80
|236272
|30.71
|29.70
|30.42+.42
|Anadarko 1.20
|203512
|64.51
|63.42
|64.03+.43
|Annaly 1.20e
|150253
|10.03
|9.98
|9.98—.03
|Anthem 3
|70702
|243.83
|227.16
|236.25—8.88
|Aphrian
|149407
|8.50
|7.80
|7.82—.87
|Arconic .08m
|103578
|20.18
|19.68
|19.92—.76
|AuroraCn
|209117
|9.14
|8.88
|8.96+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|130700
|8.90
|8.53
|8.69—.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|113877
|5.25
|5.18
|5.22+.10
|BkofAm .60
|947951
|30.12
|29.46
|30.03+.15
|BkNYMel 1.12
|134332
|50.00
|48.08
|48.35—5.09
|BarrickGld
|125980
|13.38
|13.10
|13.20—.09
|BauschHl
|73595
|24.27
|22.99
|23.05—1.08
|BostonSci
|159969
|36.33
|34.85
|34.91—1.26
|BrMySq 1.64
|200787
|46.20
|45.43
|45.80—.22
|CVSHealth 2
|220927
|54.15
|52.00
|52.54—1.36
|Cemex .29t
|77619
|4.95
|4.82
|4.91+.04
|Centenes
|193710
|50.07
|46.10
|47.01—3.06
|CntryLink 1m
|68872
|12.29
|12.06
|12.11—.14
|ChesEng
|279673
|3.15
|3.06
|3.06—.03
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|118972
|122.54
|120.05
|120.27—.90
|Cigna .04
|86470
|151.76
|141.95
|145.49—5.55
|CgpVelLCrd
|66696
|22.02
|21.39
|21.46—.48
|Citigroup 1.80
|204773
|70.75
|69.56
|70.35+1.04
|CitizFincl 1.78f
|61804
|35.10
|34.57
|35.00+.10
|ClevCliffs .20
|96705
|9.87
|9.46
|9.62+.05
|CocaCola 1.60f
|118491
|47.55
|47.15
|47.28+.33
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|78220
|67.00
|65.78
|65.78—.06
|Coty .50
|96253
|11.32
|11.13
|11.25+.07
|CousPrp .29f
|75047
|9.39
|9.21
|9.26—.10
|DenburyR
|79324
|2.38
|2.26
|2.29—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|61832
|8.98
|8.84
|8.93+.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|152124
|4.78
|4.48
|4.68—.22
|DxGBullrs
|86074
|18.31
|17.27
|17.72—.38
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|106106
|8.54
|8.14
|8.33—.10
|DxBiotBllrs
|78266
|57.07
|47.13
|48.40—7.87
|DxSCBearrs
|136243
|9.44
|8.94
|9.29+.26
|Disney 1.76f
|
|141959
|132.36
|129.28
|131.75+1.85
|DowIncn .70p
|64195
|59.05
|58.20
|58.32—.18
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|83170
|39.56
|39.04
|39.20+.05
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|148208
|120.06
|115.89
|116.50—3.46
|EnCanag .06
|178162
|7.41
|7.19
|7.27
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|76634
|15.57
|15.31
|15.34—.01
|EnscoRrs
|61611
|15.60
|14.56
|14.67—.59
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|79771
|81.70
|81.08
|81.43+.23
|FordM .60a
|306186
|9.58
|9.39
|9.50+.14
|FrptMcM .20
|316832
|14.68
|14.09
|14.20+.04
|GenElec .04
|474231
|9.18
|9.06
|9.12—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|82614
|40.26
|39.88
|39.99+.33
|Gerdau .02e
|125380
|3.96
|3.76
|3.83—.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|84873
|3.96
|3.80
|3.91+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|342718
|11.49
|11.15
|11.19—.23
|HPInc .64
|84767
|20.65
|20.43
|20.50—.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|106247
|32.21
|31.56
|31.59—.22
|HPEntn .45e
|88669
|16.69
|16.43
|16.57—.03
|iShGold
|331484
|12.22
|12.19
|12.21—.02
|iShGSCI
|74650
|16.60
|16.48
|16.49—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|413264
|41.08
|39.51
|40.05—.74
|iShSilver
|62079
|14.11
|13.99
|14.05—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|268606
|45.95
|45.61
|45.66+.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|569304
|44.84
|44.48
|44.59+.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|235354
|66.87
|66.60
|66.71+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|117686
|86.94
|86.63
|86.64—.21
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|170972
|158.11
|155.20
|156.10—1.44
|iShChina .61e
|75982
|65.25
|64.72
|64.87+.15
|iShREst 2.76e
|111483
|86.22
|84.80
|85.06—.78
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|62089
|62.71
|62.43
|62.55+.13
|Infosyss
|100083
|10.46
|10.37
|10.41+.04
|IBM 6.28
|125129
|141.98
|136.26
|139.11—6.03
|iShJapanrs
|90505
|55.48
|55.27
|55.27
|iSTaiwnrs
|72185
|36.23
|36.06
|36.09+.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|89238
|53.95
|53.54
|53.71+.15
|ItauUnHs
|232106
|8.51
|8.13
|8.27—.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|177833
|114.66
|111.01
|114.30+3.20
|JohnJn 3.60
|94776
|140.15
|137.67
|138.52+.50
|Keycorp .56
|122675
|17.20
|16.87
|17.17+.19
|KindMorg .80
|116122
|19.87
|19.68
|19.69—.12
|Kinrossg
|90756
|3.48
|3.33
|3.36—.10
|MarathnO .20
|118838
|17.82
|17.55
|17.74+.27
|Medtrnic 2
|93639
|86.42
|84.55
|84.73—1.42
|Merck 2.20
|309377
|77.62
|73.75
|73.92—3.64
|MorgStan 1.20
|195960
|48.55
|47.13
|48.26+1.24
|Nabors .24
|88931
|4.00
|3.88
|3.98+.11
|NYCmtyB .68
|106329
|11.83
|11.34
|11.41—.53
|NewmtM .56
|825414
|34.96
|33.97
|34.18—.61
|NobleEngy .44
|72248
|27.84
|27.12
|27.21+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|266227
|5.87
|5.75
|5.82+.14
|OasisPet
|126598
|6.73
|6.55
|6.56—.06
|OcciPet 3.12
|65509
|64.60
|62.53
|62.65—1.02
|Oracle .96f
|71053
|54.83
|54.39
|54.48—.11
|ParsleyEn
|79976
|21.33
|20.55
|20.85+.40
|Penney
|130672
|1.37
|1.24
|1.32+.07
|PetrbrsA
|94761
|13.100
|13.30
|13.57—.11
|Petrobras
|177978
|15.64
|15.03
|15.30—.07
|Pfizer 1.44f
|402331
|41.00
|39.39
|39.88—1.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|x67780
|106.51
|105.35
|105.85+.18
|Qudiann
|239754
|6.17
|5.83
|6.10+.36
|RangeRs .08
|71187
|10.52
|10.04
|10.15—.21
|RegionsFn .56
|130303
|15.79
|15.52
|15.76+.20
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|579912
|291.43
|288.99
|289.45—.71
|SpdrBiots .44e
|
|132075
|89.47
|84.17
|84.83—4.16
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|72023
|36.23
|36.11
|36.11—.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|152902
|32.59
|32.06
|32.15—.12
|Schlmbrg 2
|82881
|47.96
|47.13
|47.41+.07
|Schwab .52
|65295
|46.19
|45.30
|46.10+.44
|SibanyeG .14r
|83299
|4.22
|3.97
|4.13+.29
|Smart&Fnl
|163766
|6.52
|6.47
|6.49+1.10
|SnapIncAn
|146632
|11.83
|11.52
|11.75+.06
|SwstnEngy
|154738
|4.62
|4.40
|4.46—.12
|Sprint
|467419
|5.95
|5.63
|5.64—.37
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|343594
|88.64
|85.33
|85.78—2.54
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|127201
|56.91
|56.56
|56.82+.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|109316
|68.16
|67.42
|67.51—.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|588238
|27.46
|27.20
|27.42+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|103639
|77.99
|77.40
|77.42+.10
|SPTech .78e
|122467
|77.70
|77.22
|77.60+.43
|SPUtil 1.55e
|151947
|57.57
|57.21
|57.26—.22
|TaiwSemi .73e
|157943
|44.46
|43.86
|44.39+1.38
|TenetHlth
|67778
|25.69
|22.08
|22.95—2.64
|TevaPhrm .73e
|127307
|14.75
|14.04
|14.22—.47
|Transocn
|86254
|8.95
|8.65
|8.69—.01
|Twitter
|90149
|34.90
|34.20
|34.48+.02
|USBancrp 1.48
|75111
|50.88
|49.02
|50.67+.39
|USOilFd
|154591
|13.39
|13.26
|13.28—.09
|USSteel .20
|134992
|17.42
|16.66
|16.66—.10
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|220935
|224.24
|208.07
|216.84—4.12
|ValeSA .29e
|224743
|13.77
|13.13
|13.27—.30
|VanEGold .06e
|442440
|21.92
|21.49
|21.66—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|64685
|21.84
|21.68
|21.79+.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|85190
|118.83
|116.89
|117.56+1.71
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|69062
|18.51
|18.18
|18.25—.05
|VanEJrGld
|82623
|30.46
|29.98
|30.18—.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|94757
|44.19
|43.85
|43.96+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|68386
|42.21
|42.04
|42.10+.07
|Vereit .55
|99699
|8.19
|7.93
|8.00—.13
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|146490
|58.46
|57.64
|57.78—1.01
|Vipshop
|123437
|8.00
|7.71
|7.82—.06
|WPXEngy
|68571
|14.96
|14.57
|14.58—.07
|WashPrGp 1
|69202
|4.86
|4.54
|4.78—.03
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|251370
|47.96
|46.92
|47.55—.10
|Yamanag .02
|115893
|2.32
|2.26
|2.29
|iPtShFutn
|262077
|26.34
|25.24
|25.89+.18
