BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 61684 21.19 20.86 20.89+.94 AKSteel 66017 2.61 2.50 2.52+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 212488 32.20 31.95 31.95—.30 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 61684 21.19 20.86 20.89+.94 AKSteel 66017 2.61 2.50 2.52+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 212488 32.20 31.95 31.95—.30 AbbottLab 1.28 112117 76.29 72.36 72.88—3.50 AbbVie 4.28 66808 80.20 77.55 77.98—2.23 Alibaba 116076 188.20 185.78 187.55+1.77 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 92630 10.10 9.96 9.98—.08 Ambev .05e 171741 4.47 4.29 4.34—.12 AmercldR .80 236272 30.71 29.70 30.42+.42 Anadarko 1.20 203512 64.51 63.42 64.03+.43 Annaly 1.20e 150253 10.03 9.98 9.98—.03 Anthem 3 70702 243.83 227.16 236.25—8.88 Aphrian 149407 8.50 7.80 7.82—.87 Arconic .08m 103578 20.18 19.68 19.92—.76 AuroraCn 209117 9.14 8.88 8.96+.08 BcoBrads .06a 130700 8.90 8.53 8.69—.17 BcoSantSA .21e 113877 5.25 5.18 5.22+.10 BkofAm .60 947951 30.12 29.46 30.03+.15 BkNYMel 1.12 134332 50.00 48.08 48.35—5.09 BarrickGld 125980 13.38 13.10 13.20—.09 BauschHl 73595 24.27 22.99 23.05—1.08 BostonSci 159969 36.33 34.85 34.91—1.26 BrMySq 1.64 200787 46.20 45.43 45.80—.22 CVSHealth 2 220927 54.15 52.00 52.54—1.36 Cemex .29t 77619 4.95 4.82 4.91+.04 Centenes 193710 50.07 46.10 47.01—3.06 CntryLink 1m 68872 12.29 12.06 12.11—.14 ChesEng 279673 3.15 3.06 3.06—.03 Chevron 4.76f 118972 122.54 120.05 120.27—.90 Cigna .04 86470 151.76 141.95 145.49—5.55 CgpVelLCrd 66696 22.02 21.39 21.46—.48 Citigroup 1.80 204773 70.75 69.56 70.35+1.04 CitizFincl 1.78f 61804 35.10 34.57 35.00+.10 ClevCliffs .20 96705 9.87 9.46 9.62+.05 CocaCola 1.60f 118491 47.55 47.15 47.28+.33 ConocoPhil 1.22 78220 67.00 65.78 65.78—.06 Coty .50 96253 11.32 11.13 11.25+.07 CousPrp .29f 75047 9.39 9.21 9.26—.10 DenburyR 79324 2.38 2.26 2.29—.01 DeutschBk .12e 61832 8.98 8.84 8.93+.06 DxSOXBrrs 152124 4.78 4.48 4.68—.22 DxGBullrs 86074 18.31 17.27 17.72—.38 DrGMBllrs .09e 106106 8.54 8.14 8.33—.10 DxBiotBllrs 78266 57.07 47.13 48.40—7.87 DxSCBearrs 136243 9.44 8.94 9.29+.26 Disney 1.76f 141959 132.36 129.28 131.75+1.85 DowIncn .70p 64195 59.05 58.20 58.32—.18 DowDuPnt 1.52 83170 39.56 39.04 39.20+.05 EliLilly 2.58f 148208 120.06 115.89 116.50—3.46 EnCanag .06 178162 7.41 7.19 7.27 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 76634 15.57 15.31 15.34—.01 EnscoRrs 61611 15.60 14.56 14.67—.59 ExxonMbl 3.28 79771 81.70 81.08 81.43+.23 FordM .60a 306186 9.58 9.39 9.50+.14 FrptMcM .20 316832 14.68 14.09 14.20+.04 GenElec .04 474231 9.18 9.06 9.12—.02 GenMotors 1.52 82614 40.26 39.88 39.99+.33 Gerdau .02e 125380 3.96 3.76 3.83—.06 GoldFLtd .01e 84873 3.96 3.80 3.91+.10 Goldcrpg .24 342718 11.49 11.15 11.19—.23 HPInc .64 84767 20.65 20.43 20.50—.07 Hallibrtn .72 106247 32.21 31.56 31.59—.22 HPEntn .45e 88669 16.69 16.43 16.57—.03 iShGold 331484 12.22 12.19 12.21—.02 iShGSCI 74650 16.60 16.48 16.49—.08 iShBrazil .67e 413264 41.08 39.51 40.05—.74 iShSilver 62079 14.11 13.99 14.05—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 268606 45.95 45.61 45.66+.06 iShEMkts .59e 569304 44.84 44.48 44.59+.13 iSEafe 1.66e 235354 66.87 66.60 66.71+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 117686 86.94 86.63 86.64—.21 iShR2K 1.77e 170972 158.11 155.20 156.10—1.44 iShChina .61e 75982 65.25 64.72 64.87+.15 iShREst 2.76e 111483 86.22 84.80 85.06—.78 iShCorEafe 1.56e 62089 62.71 62.43 62.55+.13 Infosyss 100083 10.46 10.37 10.41+.04 IBM 6.28 125129 141.98 136.26 139.11—6.03 iShJapanrs 90505 55.48 55.27 55.27 iSTaiwnrs 72185 36.23 36.06 36.09+.30 iShCorEM .95e 89238 53.95 53.54 53.71+.15 ItauUnHs 232106 8.51 8.13 8.27—.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 177833 114.66 111.01 114.30+3.20 JohnJn 3.60 94776 140.15 137.67 138.52+.50 Keycorp .56 122675 17.20 16.87 17.17+.19 KindMorg .80 116122 19.87 19.68 19.69—.12 Kinrossg 90756 3.48 3.33 3.36—.10 MarathnO .20 118838 17.82 17.55 17.74+.27 Medtrnic 2 93639 86.42 84.55 84.73—1.42 Merck 2.20 309377 77.62 73.75 73.92—3.64 MorgStan 1.20 195960 48.55 47.13 48.26+1.24 Nabors .24 88931 4.00 3.88 3.98+.11 NYCmtyB .68 106329 11.83 11.34 11.41—.53 NewmtM .56 825414 34.96 33.97 34.18—.61 NobleEngy .44 72248 27.84 27.12 27.21+.11 NokiaCp .19e 266227 5.87 5.75 5.82+.14 OasisPet 126598 6.73 6.55 6.56—.06 OcciPet 3.12 65509 64.60 62.53 62.65—1.02 Oracle .96f 71053 54.83 54.39 54.48—.11 ParsleyEn 79976 21.33 20.55 20.85+.40 Penney 130672 1.37 1.24 1.32+.07 PetrbrsA 94761 13.100 13.30 13.57—.11 Petrobras 177978 15.64 15.03 15.30—.07 Pfizer 1.44f 402331 41.00 39.39 39.88—1.04 ProctGam 2.87 x67780 106.51 105.35 105.85+.18 Qudiann 239754 6.17 5.83 6.10+.36 RangeRs .08 71187 10.52 10.04 10.15—.21 RegionsFn .56 130303 15.79 15.52 15.76+.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 579912 291.43 288.99 289.45—.71 SpdrBiots .44e 132075 89.47 84.17 84.83—4.16 SpdrLehHY 2.30 72023 36.23 36.11 36.11—.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 152902 32.59 32.06 32.15—.12 Schlmbrg 2 82881 47.96 47.13 47.41+.07 Schwab .52 65295 46.19 45.30 46.10+.44 SibanyeG .14r 83299 4.22 3.97 4.13+.29 Smart&Fnl 163766 6.52 6.47 6.49+1.10 SnapIncAn 146632 11.83 11.52 11.75+.06 SwstnEngy 154738 4.62 4.40 4.46—.12 Sprint 467419 5.95 5.63 5.64—.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 343594 88.64 85.33 85.78—2.54 SPCnSt 1.28e 127201 56.91 56.56 56.82+.28 SPEngy 2.04e 109316 68.16 67.42 67.51—.09 SPDRFncl .46e 588238 27.46 27.20 27.42+.07 SPInds 1.12e 103639 77.99 77.40 77.42+.10 SPTech .78e 122467 77.70 77.22 77.60+.43 SPUtil 1.55e 151947 57.57 57.21 57.26—.22 TaiwSemi .73e 157943 44.46 43.86 44.39+1.38 TenetHlth 67778 25.69 22.08 22.95—2.64 TevaPhrm .73e 127307 14.75 14.04 14.22—.47 Transocn 86254 8.95 8.65 8.69—.01 Twitter 90149 34.90 34.20 34.48+.02 USBancrp 1.48 75111 50.88 49.02 50.67+.39 USOilFd 154591 13.39 13.26 13.28—.09 USSteel .20 134992 17.42 16.66 16.66—.10 UtdhlthGp 3.60 220935 224.24 208.07 216.84—4.12 ValeSA .29e 224743 13.77 13.13 13.27—.30 VanEGold .06e 442440 21.92 21.49 21.66—.15 VnEkRus .01e 64685 21.84 21.68 21.79+.10 VnEkSemi .58e 85190 118.83 116.89 117.56+1.71 VEckOilSvc .47e 69062 18.51 18.18 18.25—.05 VanEJrGld 82623 30.46 29.98 30.18—.11 VangEmg 1.10e 94757 44.19 43.85 43.96+.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 68386 42.21 42.04 42.10+.07 Vereit .55 99699 8.19 7.93 8.00—.13 VerizonCm 2.41 146490 58.46 57.64 57.78—1.01 Vipshop 123437 8.00 7.71 7.82—.06 WPXEngy 68571 14.96 14.57 14.58—.07 WashPrGp 1 69202 4.86 4.54 4.78—.03 WellsFargo 1.80f 251370 47.96 46.92 47.55—.10 Yamanag .02 115893 2.32 2.26 2.29 iPtShFutn 262077 26.34 25.24 25.89+.18 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.