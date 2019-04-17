BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 18166 21.19 21.08 21.17+1.22 AKSteel 10667 2.60 2.51 2.60+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 35750 32.16 31.98 32.15—.11 AbbottLab…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 18166 21.19 21.08 21.17+1.22 AKSteel 10667 2.60 2.51 2.60+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 35750 32.16 31.98 32.15—.11 AbbottLab 1.28 17261 76.29 73.12 73.90—2.48 Alibaba 20067 188.20 186.62 186.99+1.21 Ambev .05e 17513 4.47 4.39 4.41—.05 AmercldR .80 69561 30.20 29.98 30.11+.11 Anadarko 1.20 44060 64.44 63.42 64.14+.54 Anthem 3 12529 243.83 228.37 234.04—11.09 Aphrian 31332 8.50 8.24 8.30—.39 ArcelorMrs .10p 8325 24.20 23.98 24.17+1.09 Arconic .08m 20432 20.15 19.68 19.90—.78 AstraZens 1.37e 8517 39.34 39.06 39.08—.22 AuroraCn 69487 9.14 8.92 8.97+.09 BcBilVArg .27e 13083 6.44 6.41 6.42+.14 BcoBrads .06a 11969 8.90 8.73 8.75—.11 BcoSantSA .21e 24652 5.25 5.21 5.22+.10 BkofAm .60 129015 30.02 29.61 29.67—.22 BkNYMel 1.12 31948 50.00 48.68 48.87—4.58 BarrickGld 15985 13.38 13.24 13.28—.01 Boeing 8.22f 8601 384.19 379.36 380.60—1.12 BostonSci 20993 36.33 35.39 35.46—.72 BrMySq 1.64 20375 46.20 45.76 45.82—.20 BristowGp .28 10601 .61 .54 .60—.02 CVSHealth 2 26542 54.15 52.61 52.80—1.10 CanopyGrn 11669 43.18 42.23 42.39+.71 Centenes 18236 50.07 47.64 48.42—1.65 ChesEng 31349 3.14 3.11 3.14+.05 Chevron 4.76f 24395 122.54 121.13 121.40+.23 ChinaMble 3.50e 22660 48.88 48.40 48.43—.36 Cigna .04 13366 151.76 141.95 144.71—6.33 CgpVelLCrd 9411 22.02 21.82 21.86—.08 CgpVelICrd 9376 5.46 5.40 5.45+.03 Citigroup 1.80 35370 70.22 69.59 69.86+.55 ClevCliffs .20 26240 9.87 9.46 9.75+.18 CocaCola 1.60f 17521 47.50 47.15 47.46+.51 ConocoPhil 1.22 8938 66.52 66.14 66.38+.54 DRHorton .50 8840 45.95 45.47 45.69 DenburyR 11277 2.38 2.31 2.35+.05 DeutschBk .12e 12406 8.97 8.93 8.95+.08 DxSOXBrrs 39922 4.64 4.48 4.61—.29 DxGBullrs 9951 18.31 18.08 18.27+.17 DrGMBllrs .09e 21774 8.54 8.34 8.52+.09 DirSPBears 8992 19.38 19.08 19.37+.04 DxSPOGBrrs 7832 8.18 7.99 8.04—.17 DxBiotBllrs 13398 57.07 49.00 49.00—7.27 DxSPOGBls 7961 13.00 12.71 12.91+.27 DxSCBearrs 21409 9.25 8.94 9.24+.21 DirxChiBull .38e 8068 26.79 26.50 26.53+.38 Disney 1.76f 17074 130.90 129.28 130.68+.78 EliLilly 2.58f 12179 120.06 117.39 117.76—2.20 EnCanag .06 18885 7.41 7.31 7.33+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11817 15.49 15.37 15.45+.10 EnscoRrs 12711 15.60 15.24 15.28+.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 10221 81.64 81.08 81.57+.37 FordM .60a 52030 9.57 9.39 9.56+.20 FrptMcM .20 60604 14.68 14.27 14.62+.46 GenElec .04 50860 9.18 9.07 9.08—.06 GenMotors 1.52 13777 40.21 39.88 40.12+.46 Gerdau .02e 14438 3.96 3.89 3.91+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 8731 3.86 3.81 3.83+.02 Goldcrpg .24 24532 11.49 11.38 11.49+.07 Hallibrtn .72 10268 32.21 31.82 32.04+.23 HarmonyG .05 10410 1.84 1.81 1.83+.01 HPEntn .45e 16228 16.66 16.49 16.53—.07 ICICIBk .16e 8325 11.72 11.57 11.58—.08 iShGold 18396 12.22 12.20 12.21—.02 iShBrazil .67e 35485 41.08 40.45 40.50—.29 iShEMU .86e 14230 40.57 40.50 40.54+.28 iShSKor .65e 8356 64.53 64.32 64.34+.18 iSEMMnVol 1.15e 11873 60.27 60.02 60.03+.17 iShSilver 16791 14.11 14.06 14.08+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 25637 45.95 45.78 45.79+.19 iShEMkts .59e 82089 44.84 44.67 44.69+.23 iSEafe 1.66e 15961 66.87 66.73 66.76+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 18161 158.11 156.30 156.36—1.18 iShREst 2.76e 15907 86.22 85.20 85.36—.48 Infosyss 8915 10.45 10.38 10.39+.02 Intelsat 8548 19.27 18.74 18.83+.37 IBM 6.28 31172 139.20 136.26 137.75—7.39 ItauUnHs 27003 8.51 8.36 8.38—.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 18064 112.39 111.01 111.85+.75 JohnJn 3.60 9006 139.00 138.01 138.41+.39 Keycorp .56 13452 17.06 16.89 17.01+.03 KindMorg .80 10488 19.87 19.75 19.81—.01 LBrands 1.20m 8375 26.17 25.67 26.11+.44 Macys 1.51 12007 25.27 24.66 25.24+.59 MarathnO .20 10334 17.74 17.56 17.71+.24 MedProp 1 9692 18.02 17.45 17.56—.40 Merck 2.20 29087 77.62 76.04 76.20—1.36 MorgStan 1.20 27975 47.93 47.13 47.46+.44 NYCmtyB .68 22107 11.83 11.40 11.41—.54 NewmtM .56 10680 34.96 34.64 34.94+.15 NikeB s .88 8089 88.32 87.45 88.04+.24 NokiaCp .19e 38899 5.80 5.75 5.79+.11 Oracle .96f 7950 54.83 54.49 54.50—.09 ParsleyEn 11536 21.12 20.55 21.09+.64 Penney 9250 1.28 1.24 1.26+.01 PetrbrsA 17004 13.100 13.70 13.74+.06 Petrobras 28219 15.64 15.29 15.33—.05 Pfizer 1.44f 34879 41.00 40.19 40.24—.68 ProctGam 2.87 x11654 106.51 105.35 106.43+.76 Qudiann 38488 6.08 5.83 6.04+.30 RegionsFn .56 17998 15.73 15.52 15.66+.10 RioTinto 2.27e 9598 60.34 59.88 60.34 RiteAid 77839 .46 .43 .44—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 77478 291.43 289.98 289.99—.17 SpdrBiots .44e 14703 89.47 85.15 85.19—3.80 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9392 55.20 54.52 54.69—.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 15497 32.57 32.33 32.51+.24 STMicro .40 8046 18.80 18.66 18.69+.32 Salesforce 7888 159.05 155.75 155.85—2.84 Schlmbrg 2 8908 47.96 47.47 47.60+.26 SibanyeG .14r 14957 4.10 3.99 4.04+.20 Smart&Fnl 81844 6.50 6.47 6.50+1.11 SnapIncAn 25396 11.83 11.60 11.67—.02 SwstnEngy 7956 4.62 4.52 4.57—.01 Sprint 120999 5.95 5.71 5.80—.22 Squaren 12270 73.90 72.60 72.61—.88 SPHlthC 1.01e 55207 88.64 86.66 86.69—1.63 SPCnSt 1.28e 13101 56.85 56.56 56.83+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 17164 68.16 67.80 68.03+.43 SPDRFncl .46e 94140 27.46 27.23 27.32—.03 SPInds 1.12e 9338 77.99 77.78 77.89+.57 SPTech .78e 29554 77.70 77.38 77.40+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 18747 57.48 57.22 57.31—.17 TaiwSemi .73e 28939 44.28 43.86 44.13+1.12 TeckResg .19e 8275 25.71 25.06 25.69+.86 TenetHlth 7922 25.69 22.74 22.99—2.61 TevaPhrm .73e 12303 14.75 14.42 14.43—.27 Textron .08 9082 58.00 55.00 56.82+4.68 Transocn 16617 8.95 8.75 8.80+.10 Twitter 16535 34.90 34.45 34.55+.09 UnilevNV 1.43e 12571 57.33 57.11 57.32—.24 USBancrp 1.48 10098 50.38 49.02 50.34+.06 USOilFd 13712 13.39 13.35 13.36—.02 USSteel .20 24382 17.38 16.82 17.37+.61 UtdhlthGp 3.60 47723 224.24 208.07 211.89—9.08 ValeSA .29e 19007 13.77 13.63 13.66+.09 VanEGold .06e 29680 21.92 21.82 21.91+.10 VnEkRus .01e 10570 21.82 21.75 21.76+.07 VnEkSemi .58e 16965 118.83 117.89 117.91+2.06 VangREIT 3.08e 11397 86.03 84.99 85.14—.48 VangEmg 1.10e 9496 44.19 44.04 44.05+.20 VerizonCm 2.41 24428 58.46 57.70 57.100—.80 WeathfIntl 20168 .65 .63 .63+.02 WellsFargo 1.80f 28021 47.96 47.12 47.31—.34 Weyerhsr 1.36 8539 26.86 26.33 26.38—.44 