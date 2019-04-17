BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 18166 21.19 21.08 21.17+1.22 AKSteel 10667 2.60 2.51 2.60+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 35750 32.16 31.98 32.15—.11 AbbottLab…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|18166
|21.19
|21.08
|21.17+1.22
|AKSteel
|10667
|2.60
|2.51
|2.60+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|35750
|32.16
|31.98
|32.15—.11
|AbbottLab 1.28
|17261
|76.29
|73.12
|73.90—2.48
|Alibaba
|20067
|188.20
|186.62
|186.99+1.21
|Ambev .05e
|17513
|4.47
|4.39
|4.41—.05
|AmercldR .80
|69561
|30.20
|29.98
|30.11+.11
|Anadarko 1.20
|44060
|64.44
|63.42
|64.14+.54
|Anthem 3
|12529
|243.83
|228.37
|234.04—11.09
|Aphrian
|31332
|8.50
|8.24
|8.30—.39
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|8325
|24.20
|23.98
|24.17+1.09
|Arconic .08m
|20432
|20.15
|19.68
|19.90—.78
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8517
|39.34
|39.06
|39.08—.22
|AuroraCn
|69487
|9.14
|8.92
|8.97+.09
|BcBilVArg .27e
|13083
|6.44
|6.41
|6.42+.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|11969
|8.90
|8.73
|8.75—.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|24652
|5.25
|5.21
|5.22+.10
|BkofAm .60
|129015
|30.02
|29.61
|29.67—.22
|BkNYMel 1.12
|31948
|50.00
|48.68
|48.87—4.58
|BarrickGld
|15985
|13.38
|13.24
|13.28—.01
|Boeing 8.22f
|8601
|384.19
|379.36
|380.60—1.12
|BostonSci
|20993
|36.33
|35.39
|35.46—.72
|BrMySq 1.64
|20375
|46.20
|45.76
|45.82—.20
|BristowGp .28
|10601
|.61
|.54
|.60—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|26542
|54.15
|52.61
|52.80—1.10
|CanopyGrn
|11669
|43.18
|42.23
|42.39+.71
|Centenes
|18236
|50.07
|47.64
|48.42—1.65
|ChesEng
|31349
|3.14
|3.11
|3.14+.05
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|24395
|122.54
|121.13
|121.40+.23
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|22660
|48.88
|48.40
|48.43—.36
|Cigna .04
|13366
|151.76
|141.95
|144.71—6.33
|CgpVelLCrd
|9411
|22.02
|21.82
|21.86—.08
|CgpVelICrd
|9376
|5.46
|5.40
|5.45+.03
|Citigroup 1.80
|35370
|70.22
|69.59
|69.86+.55
|ClevCliffs .20
|26240
|9.87
|9.46
|9.75+.18
|CocaCola 1.60f
|17521
|47.50
|47.15
|47.46+.51
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|8938
|66.52
|66.14
|66.38+.54
|DRHorton .50
|8840
|45.95
|45.47
|45.69
|DenburyR
|11277
|2.38
|2.31
|2.35+.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|12406
|8.97
|8.93
|8.95+.08
|DxSOXBrrs
|39922
|4.64
|4.48
|4.61—.29
|DxGBullrs
|9951
|18.31
|18.08
|18.27+.17
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|21774
|8.54
|8.34
|8.52+.09
|DirSPBears
|8992
|19.38
|19.08
|19.37+.04
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7832
|8.18
|7.99
|8.04—.17
|DxBiotBllrs
|13398
|57.07
|49.00
|49.00—7.27
|DxSPOGBls
|7961
|13.00
|12.71
|12.91+.27
|DxSCBearrs
|21409
|9.25
|8.94
|9.24+.21
|DirxChiBull .38e
|8068
|26.79
|26.50
|26.53+.38
|Disney 1.76f
|17074
|130.90
|129.28
|130.68+.78
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|12179
|120.06
|117.39
|117.76—2.20
|EnCanag .06
|18885
|7.41
|7.31
|7.33+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11817
|15.49
|15.37
|15.45+.10
|EnscoRrs
|12711
|15.60
|15.24
|15.28+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10221
|81.64
|81.08
|81.57+.37
|FordM .60a
|52030
|9.57
|9.39
|9.56+.20
|FrptMcM .20
|60604
|14.68
|14.27
|14.62+.46
|GenElec .04
|50860
|9.18
|9.07
|9.08—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|13777
|40.21
|39.88
|40.12+.46
|Gerdau .02e
|14438
|3.96
|3.89
|3.91+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|8731
|3.86
|3.81
|3.83+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|24532
|11.49
|11.38
|11.49+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|10268
|32.21
|31.82
|32.04+.23
|HarmonyG .05
|10410
|1.84
|1.81
|1.83+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|16228
|16.66
|16.49
|16.53—.07
|ICICIBk .16e
|8325
|11.72
|11.57
|11.58—.08
|iShGold
|18396
|12.22
|12.20
|12.21—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|35485
|41.08
|40.45
|40.50—.29
|iShEMU .86e
|14230
|40.57
|40.50
|40.54+.28
|iShSKor .65e
|8356
|64.53
|64.32
|64.34+.18
|iSEMMnVol 1.15e
|
|11873
|60.27
|60.02
|60.03+.17
|iShSilver
|16791
|14.11
|14.06
|14.08+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|25637
|45.95
|45.78
|45.79+.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|82089
|44.84
|44.67
|44.69+.23
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15961
|66.87
|66.73
|66.76+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|18161
|158.11
|156.30
|156.36—1.18
|iShREst 2.76e
|15907
|86.22
|85.20
|85.36—.48
|Infosyss
|8915
|10.45
|10.38
|10.39+.02
|Intelsat
|8548
|19.27
|18.74
|18.83+.37
|IBM 6.28
|31172
|139.20
|136.26
|137.75—7.39
|ItauUnHs
|27003
|8.51
|8.36
|8.38—.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|18064
|112.39
|111.01
|111.85+.75
|JohnJn 3.60
|9006
|139.00
|138.01
|138.41+.39
|Keycorp .56
|13452
|17.06
|16.89
|17.01+.03
|KindMorg .80
|10488
|19.87
|19.75
|19.81—.01
|LBrands 1.20m
|8375
|26.17
|25.67
|26.11+.44
|Macys 1.51
|12007
|25.27
|24.66
|25.24+.59
|MarathnO .20
|10334
|17.74
|17.56
|17.71+.24
|MedProp 1
|9692
|18.02
|17.45
|17.56—.40
|Merck 2.20
|29087
|77.62
|76.04
|76.20—1.36
|MorgStan 1.20
|27975
|47.93
|47.13
|47.46+.44
|NYCmtyB .68
|22107
|11.83
|11.40
|11.41—.54
|NewmtM .56
|10680
|34.96
|34.64
|34.94+.15
|NikeB s .88
|8089
|88.32
|87.45
|88.04+.24
|NokiaCp .19e
|38899
|5.80
|5.75
|5.79+.11
|Oracle .96f
|7950
|54.83
|54.49
|54.50—.09
|ParsleyEn
|11536
|21.12
|20.55
|21.09+.64
|Penney
|9250
|1.28
|1.24
|1.26+.01
|PetrbrsA
|17004
|13.100
|13.70
|13.74+.06
|Petrobras
|28219
|15.64
|15.29
|15.33—.05
|Pfizer 1.44f
|34879
|41.00
|40.19
|40.24—.68
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|x11654
|106.51
|105.35
|106.43+.76
|Qudiann
|38488
|6.08
|5.83
|6.04+.30
|RegionsFn .56
|17998
|15.73
|15.52
|15.66+.10
|RioTinto 2.27e
|9598
|60.34
|59.88
|60.34
|RiteAid
|77839
|.46
|.43
|.44—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|77478
|291.43
|289.98
|289.99—.17
|SpdrBiots .44e
|14703
|89.47
|85.15
|85.19—3.80
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9392
|55.20
|54.52
|54.69—.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15497
|32.57
|32.33
|32.51+.24
|STMicro .40
|8046
|18.80
|18.66
|18.69+.32
|Salesforce
|7888
|159.05
|155.75
|155.85—2.84
|Schlmbrg 2
|8908
|47.96
|47.47
|47.60+.26
|SibanyeG .14r
|14957
|4.10
|3.99
|4.04+.20
|Smart&Fnl
|81844
|6.50
|6.47
|6.50+1.11
|SnapIncAn
|25396
|11.83
|11.60
|11.67—.02
|SwstnEngy
|7956
|4.62
|4.52
|4.57—.01
|Sprint
|120999
|5.95
|5.71
|5.80—.22
|Squaren
|12270
|73.90
|72.60
|72.61—.88
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|55207
|88.64
|86.66
|86.69—1.63
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13101
|56.85
|56.56
|56.83+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17164
|68.16
|67.80
|68.03+.43
|SPDRFncl .46e
|94140
|27.46
|27.23
|27.32—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|9338
|77.99
|77.78
|77.89+.57
|SPTech .78e
|29554
|77.70
|77.38
|77.40+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18747
|57.48
|57.22
|57.31—.17
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28939
|44.28
|43.86
|44.13+1.12
|TeckResg .19e
|8275
|25.71
|25.06
|25.69+.86
|TenetHlth
|7922
|25.69
|22.74
|22.99—2.61
|TevaPhrm .73e
|12303
|14.75
|14.42
|14.43—.27
|Textron .08
|9082
|58.00
|55.00
|56.82+4.68
|Transocn
|16617
|8.95
|8.75
|8.80+.10
|Twitter
|16535
|34.90
|34.45
|34.55+.09
|UnilevNV 1.43e
|12571
|57.33
|57.11
|57.32—.24
|USBancrp 1.48
|10098
|50.38
|49.02
|50.34+.06
|USOilFd
|13712
|13.39
|13.35
|13.36—.02
|USSteel .20
|24382
|17.38
|16.82
|17.37+.61
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|47723
|224.24
|208.07
|211.89—9.08
|ValeSA .29e
|19007
|13.77
|13.63
|13.66+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|29680
|21.92
|21.82
|21.91+.10
|VnEkRus .01e
|10570
|21.82
|21.75
|21.76+.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|16965
|118.83
|117.89
|117.91+2.06
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|11397
|86.03
|84.99
|85.14—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9496
|44.19
|44.04
|44.05+.20
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|24428
|58.46
|57.70
|57.100—.80
|WeathfIntl
|20168
|.65
|.63
|.63+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|28021
|47.96
|47.12
|47.31—.34
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|8539
|26.86
|26.33
|26.38—.44
|Yamanag .02
|21780
|2.32
|2.28
|2.30+.01
|iPtShFutn
|37390
|25.94
|25.24
|25.89+.18
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.