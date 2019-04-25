BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8011 2.49 2.42 2.45—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 91701 30.65 30.22 30.31—.48 AbbVie 4.28 17196 80.47 76.91 77.92—.75 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8011 2.49 2.42 2.45—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 91701 30.65 30.22 30.31—.48 AbbVie 4.28 17196 80.47 76.91 77.92—.75 Alibaba 21051 187.79 183.96 187.44+1.77 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9222 10.00 9.95 9.98—.02 Altria 3.20 28269 52.75 50.70 52.33—2.39 Ambev .05e 39436 4.50 4.44 4.47+.02 Anadarko 1.20 20674 71.77 71.15 71.59+.19 Annaly 1.20e 15748 10.12 10.05 10.06—.08 AnteroRes 1 9020 7.68 7.42 7.49—.16 AuroraCn 22010 9.09 9.02 9.06—.05 Avon 28744 3.14 2.90 3.11+.15 BRFSA 10149 7.62 7.43 7.45 BcoBrads .06a 16180 8.81 8.66 8.71—.17 BcoSantSA .21e 27081 4.94 4.91 4.93 BkofAm .60 64974 30.06 29.90 30.02—.01 BarrickGld 18047 13.01 12.78 12.86+.03 Baxters .76 11776 75.87 74.05 75.35—.94 BostonSci 17900 36.71 35.43 36.67+1.23 BrMySq 1.64 21087 45.16 44.54 44.62 CVSHealth 2 10033 53.16 52.61 53.04+.11 CanopyGrn 10218 48.52 47.69 48.28—.09 Caterpillar 3.44 10284 137.45 134.61 135.18—2.55 CenovusE .20 8187 10.17 10.03 10.12—.08 CntryLink 1m 18505 11.70 11.44 11.56—.04 ChesEng 38957 3.08 3.01 3.03—.05 Chevron 4.76 13659 118.40 117.40 118.31+.03 CgpVelICrd 8764 5.06 5.00 5.02—.02 Citigroup 1.80 10220 68.86 68.36 68.58—.25 ClevCliffs .20 67495 10.06 9.17 9.43—.08 CocaCola 1.60f 12388 47.76 47.52 47.60—.38 DRHorton .50 13454 44.92 43.85 44.41—2.26 DeltaAir 1.40 8895 58.48 57.41 57.95+.10 DenburyR 20597 2.49 2.39 2.42 DeutschBk .12e 12056 8.41 8.36 8.39—.12 DBXHvChiA .29e 13104 28.89 28.75 28.82—.78 DxSOXBrrs 22522 4.57 4.43 4.54+.15 DxGBullrs 18843 16.53 16.08 16.28+.18 DrGMBllrs .09e 37418 7.90 7.61 7.79+.21 DirSPBears 8150 19.15 18.97 19.03+.09 DxSPOGBrrs 12349 8.36 8.05 8.20+.07 DxSPOGBls 16360 12.73 12.22 12.49—.11 DxSCBearrs 26387 9.24 9.04 9.10+.16 DrxSCBulls .41e 10963 66.05 64.58 65.60—1.23 Disney 1.76f 14723 135.70 134.84 135.45+.35 DowIncn .70p 9126 55.76 54.82 54.88—1.10 DowDuPnt 1.52 14098 38.12 37.52 37.74—.55 EnCanag .06 21952 7.53 7.43 7.52—.01 ExxonMbl 3.48f 17165 81.67 81.40 81.59—.17 FMajSilvg 8509 6.12 5.99 6.00+.01 FordM .60a 54438 9.53 9.38 9.45—.12 FrptMcM .20 105255 13.10 12.15 12.34—1.24 GNC .80 21916 2.23 2.08 2.14+.10 GenElec .04 108685 9.23 9.00 9.05—.27 Gerdau .02e 10268 3.64 3.60 3.61—.03 GoldFLtd .01e 9803 3.83 3.78 3.81+.15 GpSuprvin 13400 5.02 4.30 4.38—.66 HPInc .64 9188 19.89 19.72 19.75—.12 Hallibrtn .72 9305 30.18 29.72 29.81—.30 Hess 1 8153 66.99 65.82 66.10+.25 HostHotls 1a 13487 18.83 18.62 18.81—.14 ICICIBk .16e 9430 11.24 11.17 11.24—.06 iShGold 14377 12.28 12.24 12.27+.05 iShBrazil .67e 29511 40.20 39.90 40.00—.09 iShSilver 10866 14.08 14.02 14.05+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 62447 44.26 44.05 44.19—.44 iShEMkts .59e 89622 43.51 43.37 43.47—.30 iSEafe 1.66e 16435 66.06 65.96 66.06—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 29853 86.70 86.57 86.65—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 37545 157.47 156.29 157.09—.97 iShHmCnst .09e 9178 38.02 37.61 37.70—.84 Infosyss 13052 10.57 10.42 10.44—.14 IronMtn 2.44 13452 34.60 33.12 33.16—2.69 iShCorEM .95e 9667 52.41 52.23 52.36—.30 ItauUnHs 22676 8.36 8.22 8.26—.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 13466 113.54 112.50 113.23—.32 Keycorp .56 13563 17.14 16.92 17.13 KindMorg 1f 11880 20.09 19.98 20.02—.06 Kinrossg 19455 3.27 3.22 3.23—.01 LloydBkg .47a 16017 3.26 3.24 3.25—.07 Macys 1.51 14700 25.00 24.33 24.37—.68 MarathnO .20 12201 18.35 18.06 18.26+.11 MarathPts 2.12 7885 60.53 59.55 60.48+.98 Masco .48 11374 39.15 38.30 38.54—1.45 Merck 2.20 10554 75.08 74.46 75.02+.29 Nabors .24 11154 3.89 3.76 3.83—.02 NewmtM .56 12775 32.83 32.06 32.13—.07 NokiaCp .19e 338638 5.35 5.21 5.21—.58 Novartis 2.75e 7866 79.89 79.34 79.88+2.06 OasisPet 11960 6.53 6.41 6.49—.02 OcciPet 3.12 26571 62.51 60.26 62.33+.33 Oracle .96f 9612 55.22 54.99 55.05—.13 Petrobras 15781 15.36 15.23 15.36+.02 Pfizer 1.44f 16011 39.48 39.17 39.44+.07 PhilipMor 4.56 9449 83.76 82.45 83.50—.95 Pinterestn 14895 27.59 27.00 27.26+2.27 ProctGam 2.87 8489 103.25 102.59 102.97—.72 QEPRes .08 11266 8.32 7.46 7.83—.23 Qudiann 17443 6.36 6.02 6.10—.26 RangeRs .08 11840 9.68 9.43 9.53—.24 RegionsFn .56 7986 15.37 15.19 15.36—.02 SpdrGold 8805 121.10 120.72 121.02+.55 S&P500ETF 4.13e 76186 292.17 291.23 291.89—.34 SprBl1-3brs 12344 91.59 91.58 91.59+.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9845 54.80 54.46 54.72—.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 38660 32.39 31.97 32.19—.09 STMicro .40 8123 18.77 18.57 18.57—.04 Salesforce 10297 163.89 161.00 163.67+4.11 Schlmbrg 2 8838 44.19 43.60 43.94—.30 ServcNow 16418 269.27 259.00 266.14+23.44 SnapIncAn 86200 11.15 10.78 11.00—.26 SwstAirl .64 13259 54.61 52.64 54.37+1.44 SwstnEngy 14989 4.19 4.10 4.15—.02 SpiritAir 9729 54.14 50.00 52.45—5.85 Sprint 8374 5.67 5.58 5.66+.04 Squaren 10676 73.30 72.01 73.14+1.15 SPMatls .98e 8062 57.15 56.55 56.67—.66 SPHlthC 1.01e 22467 87.40 86.68 87.35+.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 12498 56.52 56.27 56.42—.41 SPEngy 2.04e 17581 67.34 66.94 67.28—.02 SPDRFncl .46e 60674 27.33 27.23 27.30—.10 SPInds 1.12e 18912 77.66 76.86 77.09—1.43 SPTech .78e 21022 79.46 78.97 79.23+.35 SpdrRESel 12513 35.71 35.46 35.71—.09 SPUtil 1.55e 27426 57.74 57.45 57.72—.05 SupEnrgy .32 9549 4.19 3.100 4.05—.16 TALEducs 8127 35.20 34.24 34.94+.52 TaiwSemi .73e 15057 45.04 44.75 44.77—.64 TevaPhrm .73e 8107 15.07 14.89 14.94—.06 3MCo 5.76f 32660 198.96 195.00 197.71—21.37 Transocn 15556 9.21 9.01 9.12—.06 Twitter 47677 40.13 39.03 39.76+.47 UBSGrp .69e 8461 13.37 13.25 13.35+.18 UPSB 3.84f 17016 109.88 105.97 106.08—8.35 USOilFd 11946 13.73 13.67 13.71+.03 USSteel .20 17325 16.19 15.72 15.84—.27 ValeSA .29e 27939 12.53 12.35 12.39—.18 VanEGold .06e 33249 21.21 21.02 21.10+.08 VnEkSemi .58e 21038 119.21 118.09 118.39—1.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 16326 17.85 17.58 17.73—.08 VanEJrGld 16036 29.72 29.36 29.57+.26 VangEmg 1.10e 13959 43.09 42.95 43.05—.29 VerizonCm 2.41 19449 56.90 56.45 56.59—.49 Visa s 1 27593 160.99 158.55 160.68—.81 WashPrGp 1 11546 4.63 4.23 4.36—.20 WeathfIntl 13334 .63 .61 .62+.01 WellsFargo 1.80 24078 47.40 46.91 47.40—.09 WldWEnt .48 14823 90.99 86.76 89.79—8.71 Yamanag .02 14694 2.26 2.21 2.23+.03 iPtShFutn 58924 26.65 25.92 26.36+.66 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.