BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8011 2.49 2.42 2.45—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 91701 30.65 30.22 30.31—.48 AbbVie 4.28 17196 80.47 76.91 77.92—.75 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8011
|2.49
|2.42
|2.45—.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|91701
|30.65
|30.22
|30.31—.48
|AbbVie 4.28
|17196
|80.47
|76.91
|77.92—.75
|Alibaba
|21051
|187.79
|183.96
|187.44+1.77
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9222
|10.00
|9.95
|9.98—.02
|Altria 3.20
|28269
|52.75
|50.70
|52.33—2.39
|Ambev .05e
|39436
|4.50
|4.44
|4.47+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|20674
|71.77
|71.15
|71.59+.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|15748
|10.12
|10.05
|10.06—.08
|AnteroRes 1
|9020
|7.68
|7.42
|7.49—.16
|AuroraCn
|22010
|9.09
|9.02
|9.06—.05
|Avon
|28744
|3.14
|2.90
|3.11+.15
|BRFSA
|10149
|7.62
|7.43
|7.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|16180
|8.81
|8.66
|8.71—.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|27081
|4.94
|4.91
|4.93
|BkofAm .60
|64974
|30.06
|29.90
|30.02—.01
|BarrickGld
|18047
|13.01
|12.78
|12.86+.03
|Baxters .76
|11776
|75.87
|74.05
|75.35—.94
|BostonSci
|17900
|36.71
|35.43
|36.67+1.23
|BrMySq 1.64
|21087
|45.16
|44.54
|44.62
|CVSHealth 2
|10033
|53.16
|52.61
|53.04+.11
|CanopyGrn
|10218
|48.52
|47.69
|48.28—.09
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10284
|137.45
|134.61
|135.18—2.55
|CenovusE .20
|8187
|10.17
|10.03
|10.12—.08
|CntryLink 1m
|18505
|11.70
|11.44
|11.56—.04
|ChesEng
|38957
|3.08
|3.01
|3.03—.05
|Chevron 4.76
|13659
|118.40
|117.40
|118.31+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|8764
|5.06
|5.00
|5.02—.02
|Citigroup 1.80
|10220
|68.86
|68.36
|68.58—.25
|ClevCliffs .20
|67495
|10.06
|9.17
|9.43—.08
|CocaCola 1.60f
|12388
|47.76
|47.52
|47.60—.38
|DRHorton .50
|13454
|44.92
|43.85
|44.41—2.26
|DeltaAir 1.40
|8895
|58.48
|57.41
|57.95+.10
|DenburyR
|20597
|2.49
|2.39
|2.42
|DeutschBk .12e
|12056
|8.41
|8.36
|8.39—.12
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|13104
|28.89
|28.75
|28.82—.78
|DxSOXBrrs
|22522
|4.57
|4.43
|4.54+.15
|DxGBullrs
|18843
|16.53
|16.08
|16.28+.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|37418
|7.90
|7.61
|7.79+.21
|DirSPBears
|8150
|19.15
|18.97
|19.03+.09
|DxSPOGBrrs
|12349
|8.36
|8.05
|8.20+.07
|DxSPOGBls
|16360
|12.73
|12.22
|12.49—.11
|DxSCBearrs
|26387
|9.24
|9.04
|9.10+.16
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10963
|66.05
|64.58
|65.60—1.23
|Disney 1.76f
|14723
|135.70
|134.84
|135.45+.35
|DowIncn .70p
|9126
|55.76
|54.82
|54.88—1.10
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|14098
|38.12
|37.52
|37.74—.55
|EnCanag .06
|21952
|7.53
|7.43
|7.52—.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|17165
|81.67
|81.40
|81.59—.17
|FMajSilvg
|8509
|6.12
|5.99
|6.00+.01
|FordM .60a
|54438
|9.53
|9.38
|9.45—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|105255
|13.10
|12.15
|12.34—1.24
|GNC .80
|21916
|2.23
|2.08
|2.14+.10
|GenElec .04
|108685
|9.23
|9.00
|9.05—.27
|Gerdau .02e
|10268
|3.64
|3.60
|3.61—.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9803
|3.83
|3.78
|3.81+.15
|GpSuprvin
|13400
|5.02
|4.30
|4.38—.66
|HPInc .64
|9188
|19.89
|19.72
|19.75—.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|9305
|30.18
|29.72
|29.81—.30
|Hess 1
|8153
|66.99
|65.82
|66.10+.25
|HostHotls 1a
|13487
|18.83
|18.62
|18.81—.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|9430
|11.24
|11.17
|11.24—.06
|iShGold
|14377
|12.28
|12.24
|12.27+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|29511
|40.20
|39.90
|40.00—.09
|iShSilver
|10866
|14.08
|14.02
|14.05+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|62447
|44.26
|44.05
|44.19—.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|89622
|43.51
|43.37
|43.47—.30
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16435
|66.06
|65.96
|66.06—.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|29853
|86.70
|86.57
|86.65—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|37545
|157.47
|156.29
|157.09—.97
|iShHmCnst .09e
|9178
|38.02
|37.61
|37.70—.84
|Infosyss
|13052
|10.57
|10.42
|10.44—.14
|IronMtn 2.44
|13452
|34.60
|33.12
|33.16—2.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|9667
|52.41
|52.23
|52.36—.30
|ItauUnHs
|22676
|8.36
|8.22
|8.26—.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|13466
|113.54
|112.50
|113.23—.32
|Keycorp .56
|13563
|17.14
|16.92
|17.13
|KindMorg 1f
|11880
|20.09
|19.98
|20.02—.06
|Kinrossg
|19455
|3.27
|3.22
|3.23—.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|16017
|3.26
|3.24
|3.25—.07
|Macys 1.51
|14700
|25.00
|24.33
|24.37—.68
|MarathnO .20
|12201
|18.35
|18.06
|18.26+.11
|MarathPts 2.12
|7885
|60.53
|59.55
|60.48+.98
|Masco .48
|11374
|39.15
|38.30
|38.54—1.45
|Merck 2.20
|10554
|75.08
|74.46
|75.02+.29
|Nabors .24
|11154
|3.89
|3.76
|3.83—.02
|NewmtM .56
|12775
|32.83
|32.06
|32.13—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|338638
|5.35
|5.21
|5.21—.58
|Novartis 2.75e
|7866
|79.89
|79.34
|79.88+2.06
|OasisPet
|11960
|6.53
|6.41
|6.49—.02
|OcciPet 3.12
|26571
|62.51
|60.26
|62.33+.33
|Oracle .96f
|9612
|55.22
|54.99
|55.05—.13
|Petrobras
|15781
|15.36
|15.23
|15.36+.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|16011
|39.48
|39.17
|39.44+.07
|PhilipMor 4.56
|9449
|83.76
|82.45
|83.50—.95
|Pinterestn
|14895
|27.59
|27.00
|27.26+2.27
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|8489
|103.25
|102.59
|102.97—.72
|QEPRes .08
|11266
|8.32
|7.46
|7.83—.23
|Qudiann
|17443
|6.36
|6.02
|6.10—.26
|RangeRs .08
|11840
|9.68
|9.43
|9.53—.24
|RegionsFn .56
|7986
|15.37
|15.19
|15.36—.02
|SpdrGold
|8805
|121.10
|120.72
|121.02+.55
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|76186
|292.17
|291.23
|291.89—.34
|SprBl1-3brs
|12344
|91.59
|91.58
|91.59+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9845
|54.80
|54.46
|54.72—.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|38660
|32.39
|31.97
|32.19—.09
|STMicro .40
|8123
|18.77
|18.57
|18.57—.04
|Salesforce
|10297
|163.89
|161.00
|163.67+4.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|8838
|44.19
|43.60
|43.94—.30
|ServcNow
|16418
|269.27
|259.00
|266.14+23.44
|SnapIncAn
|86200
|11.15
|10.78
|11.00—.26
|SwstAirl .64
|13259
|54.61
|52.64
|54.37+1.44
|SwstnEngy
|14989
|4.19
|4.10
|4.15—.02
|SpiritAir
|9729
|54.14
|50.00
|52.45—5.85
|Sprint
|8374
|5.67
|5.58
|5.66+.04
|Squaren
|10676
|73.30
|72.01
|73.14+1.15
|SPMatls .98e
|8062
|57.15
|56.55
|56.67—.66
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|22467
|87.40
|86.68
|87.35+.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12498
|56.52
|56.27
|56.42—.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17581
|67.34
|66.94
|67.28—.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|60674
|27.33
|27.23
|27.30—.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|18912
|77.66
|76.86
|77.09—1.43
|SPTech .78e
|21022
|79.46
|78.97
|79.23+.35
|SpdrRESel
|12513
|35.71
|35.46
|35.71—.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|27426
|57.74
|57.45
|57.72—.05
|SupEnrgy .32
|9549
|4.19
|3.100
|4.05—.16
|TALEducs
|8127
|35.20
|34.24
|34.94+.52
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15057
|45.04
|44.75
|44.77—.64
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8107
|15.07
|14.89
|14.94—.06
|3MCo 5.76f
|32660
|198.96
|195.00
|197.71—21.37
|Transocn
|15556
|9.21
|9.01
|9.12—.06
|Twitter
|47677
|40.13
|39.03
|39.76+.47
|UBSGrp .69e
|8461
|13.37
|13.25
|13.35+.18
|UPSB 3.84f
|17016
|109.88
|105.97
|106.08—8.35
|USOilFd
|11946
|13.73
|13.67
|13.71+.03
|USSteel .20
|17325
|16.19
|15.72
|15.84—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|27939
|12.53
|12.35
|12.39—.18
|VanEGold .06e
|33249
|21.21
|21.02
|21.10+.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|21038
|119.21
|118.09
|118.39—1.21
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|16326
|17.85
|17.58
|17.73—.08
|VanEJrGld
|16036
|29.72
|29.36
|29.57+.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13959
|43.09
|42.95
|43.05—.29
|VerizonCm 2.41
|19449
|56.90
|56.45
|56.59—.49
|Visa s 1
|27593
|160.99
|158.55
|160.68—.81
|WashPrGp 1
|11546
|4.63
|4.23
|4.36—.20
|WeathfIntl
|13334
|.63
|.61
|.62+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80
|24078
|47.40
|46.91
|47.40—.09
|WldWEnt .48
|14823
|90.99
|86.76
|89.79—8.71
|Yamanag .02
|14694
|2.26
|2.21
|2.23+.03
|iPtShFutn
|58924
|26.65
|25.92
|26.36+.66
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.