BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 10:11 am 04/23/2019 10:11am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.04 51164 32.28 31.88 32.01—.08
Adientn 1.10 8513 25.63 24.70 25.12—.42
Alibaba 14579 186.52 185.44 186.43+1.05
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
8839 10.13 10.08 10.11+.04
Ambev .05e 23065 4.51 4.46 4.49+.06
Anadarko 1.20 10095 64.59 63.95 64.02—.04
AnteroRes 1 10084 8.32 8.07 8.16+.12
Aphrian 10646 7.92 7.72 7.82—.05
AstraZens 1.37e
10307 38.87 38.63 38.86+.11
AuroraCn 53064 9.22 9.00 9.08—.15
BPPLC 2.38 15440 45.22 45.09 45.18+.14
BRFSA 7665 7.46 7.32 7.36+.26
BcoBrads .06a 13546 9.02 8.95 8.96+.09
BcoSantSA .21e 12982 5.07 5.04 5.06—.08
BkofAm .60 56902 30.12 29.92 30.02—.03
Barclay .15e 7726 8.59 8.55 8.56—.14
BarrickGld 19514 12.96 12.75 12.90—.07
Blackstone 2.19e 9123 39.95 39.34 39.46+.44
BostonSci 16170 35.25 34.96 35.16+.23
BrMySq 1.64 11406 45.39 45.02 45.06—.18
CBLAsc .30 9592 1.14 1.09 1.12+.06
CVSHealth 2 20057 52.70 52.10 52.64+.21
CabotO&G .28f 11733 26.65 26.20 26.30+.13
CanopyGrn 23855 48.44 46.86 47.39—.86
Cemex .29t 7798 4.84 4.79 4.80—.04
CenovusE .20 9522 10.44 10.34 10.40—.03
Centenes 19736 48.71 46.85 47.37—.71
CntryLink 1m 10196 11.94 11.78 11.81—.07
ChesEng 57303 3.16 3.10 3.13+.03
Chevron 4.76f 8754 122.00 121.39 121.58—.33
CgpVelLCrd 15321 24.01 23.57 23.86+.47
CgpVelICrd 23353 5.03 4.93 4.97—.09
Citigroup 1.80 20529 68.95 68.38 68.74—.35
ClevCliffs .20 23131 9.49 9.24 9.39+.16
CocaCola 1.60f 48566 48.72 47.55 48.58+1.18
CousPrp .29f 7931 9.30 9.18 9.30+.08
DenburyR 44177 2.68 2.56 2.58+.02
DBXHvChiA .29e
12250 29.80 29.68 29.70—.31
DevonE .32 7952 35.39 34.86 34.99—.18
DxSOXBrrs 10516 4.64 4.55 4.59—.08
DxGBullrs 16423 15.92 15.41 15.79—.26
DrGMBllrs .09e 30375 7.34 7.05 7.27—.07
DxSPOGBrrs 10946 7.74 7.43 7.70+.06
DirDGlBrrs 9473 22.70 22.01 22.17+.32
DxSPOGBls 16019 13.82 13.25 13.32—.10
DxSCBearrs 12884 9.42 9.32 9.36—.09
Disney 1.76f 27062 134.24 133.15 133.77+2.09
DowIncn .70p 8796 57.48 57.00 57.27—.62
DowDuPnt 1.52 12970 38.24 37.86 38.14—.18
EmergeES 2.68m 17265 .60 .43 .51—1.18
EnCanag .06 34824 7.63 7.47 7.53+.04
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9602 15.76 15.57 15.58
EnscoRrs 14202 17.01 16.10 16.73+.59
ExxonMbl 3.28 13141 83.20 82.68 82.80—.11
FordM .60a x59800 9.37 9.30 9.33—.02
FrptMcM .20 36460 13.69 13.26 13.54—.11
GNC .80 34812 2.37 2.25 2.34+.17
GameStop 1.52 8564 8.77 8.64 8.75+.10
GenElec .04 58528 9.32 9.22 9.24—.08
GraphPkg .30 12912 13.64 13.29 13.61+.63
HPInc .64 9636 19.98 19.84 19.88
Hallibrtn .72 18390 31.54 30.88 30.99—.10
HarleyD 1.50f 9837 39.92 38.13 38.94—.78
HeclaM .01e 8955 2.08 2.05 2.05—.04
HPEntn .45e 9211 16.69 16.55 16.61+.02
Hormels .84 12744 39.78 38.78 39.46—.97
IAMGldg 1.52f 8237 3.00 2.96 2.97+.01
iShGold 7664 12.16 12.13 12.16—.05
iShBrazil .67e 42389 41.08 40.74 40.87+.38
iShSilver 16643 13.91 13.85 13.90—.18
iShChinaLC .87e 9904 45.29 45.21 45.22—.09
iShEMkts .59e 29782 44.26 44.15 44.22—.06
iSEafe 1.66e 25776 66.54 66.40 66.53—.03
iShiBxHYB 5.09 15369 86.65 86.59 86.62+.09
iShR2K 1.77e 21151 155.90 155.36 155.75+.52
iShREst 2.76e 9086 85.36 84.79 85.11+.31
Infosyss 35887 10.63 10.48 10.60+.15
iShCorEM .95e 10508 53.28 53.16 53.24—.08
ItauUnHs 9127 8.48 8.40 8.43+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
11399 113.75 112.91 113.15—.45
Keycorp .56 23083 16.97 16.71 16.77—.23
KindMorg .80 17601 20.08 19.86 19.87—.17
Kinrossg 13825 3.18 3.10 3.18+.01
Kohls 2.68f 34674 73.47 71.40 72.52+5.07
LBrands 1.20m 9076 25.61 25.07 25.27+.41
LaredoPet 10543 3.43 3.34 3.36+.03
LloydBkg .47a 11098 3.37 3.34 3.35—.02
Macys 1.51 17252 24.58 24.16 24.31—.02
MarathnO .20 13442 18.93 18.71 18.79+.01
Merck 2.20 13176 73.92 73.40 73.80+.34
MorgStan 1.20 8650 47.34 46.88 47.05—.25
MurphO 1 8131 29.70 29.01 29.38+.74
Nabors .24 10871 4.08 3.96 4.04+.06
NewmtM .56 10392 32.57 32.26 32.50—.05
NokiaCp .19e 26647 5.79 5.76 5.77—.05
Novartis 2.75e 20215 76.31 75.57 76.30+.90
OasisPet 17076 7.15 6.98 6.100—.04
OcciPet 3.12 11125 62.95 61.75 61.81—1.24
Oracle .96f 9914 55.00 54.72 54.98+.36
Penney 8523 1.31 1.26 1.28—.02
PetrbrsA 9121 14.18 14.07 14.07+.18
Petrobras 13488 15.94 15.82 15.83+.14
Pfizer 1.44f 22866 39.34 38.88 39.29+.31
ProctGam 2.87
27624 104.11 102.55 102.63—3.38
PulteGrp .44f 8362 31.49 30.52 31.21+.99
Qudiann 8176 6.78 6.59 6.75+.12
RangeRs .08 40464 10.49 9.99 10.19+.36
RegionsFn .56 35303 15.10 14.85 14.95—.30
RiteAidrs 7947 10.46 9.81 9.99—.76
SpdrGold 10623 119.92 119.66 119.86—.51
S&P500ETF 4.13e
52590 291.10 290.42 291.10+.83
SpdrLehHY 2.30 19391 36.12 36.10 36.11+.02
SpdrRetls .49e 9543 44.72 44.39 44.54+.14
SpdrOGEx .73e 36511 33.30 32.83 32.89—.09
STMicro .40 9925 18.06 17.95 17.98—.43
SeaLtdn 16409 24.82 23.94 24.40+.72
SnapIncAn 65027 11.98 11.67 11.71+.18
SwstnEngy 25214 4.29 4.16 4.25+.09
Squaren 10380 73.20 72.31 72.69+.11
SPHlthC 1.01e 27151 86.50 85.79 86.40+.43
SPCnSt 1.28e 26417 56.86 56.60 56.78—.12
SPEngy 2.04e 10590 68.77 68.21 68.30—.31
SPDRFncl .46e 50861 27.30 27.17 27.23—.04
SPInds 1.12e 28737 78.52 78.20 78.49+.42
SPTech .78e 11969 78.47 78.04 78.43+.43
SpdrRESel 13827 35.40 35.14 35.26+.12
SPUtil 1.55e 12601 57.40 57.06 57.30+.06
TaiwSemi .73e 11756 45.30 45.06 45.18+.03
Target 2.56 8929 82.23 80.29 80.81—1.21
TeckResg .19e 9618 25.45 24.61 25.30+.70
TevaPhrm .73e 24529 15.04 14.66 14.74+.04
Transocn 30083 9.76 9.54 9.68+.06
Twitter 309614 39.25 36.91 39.15+4.76
USOilFd 24662 13.80 13.71 13.76+.09
USSteel .20 15632 16.41 16.01 16.26+.15
UtdTech 2.94
11602 142.25 139.42 141.67+4.76
UtdhlthGp 3.60
13622 229.34 226.78 228.63+1.52
ValeSA .29e 8813 13.13 13.01 13.08+.02
VanEGold .06e 26941 20.94 20.71 20.89—.10
VEckOilSvc .47e 8457 18.68 18.48 18.54+.04
VanEJrGld 14000 28.99 28.61 28.89—.07
VerizonCm 2.41 37369 57.72 56.71 56.86—1.51
Vipshop 9279 8.00 7.79 8.00+.24
Visa s 1 8666 161.02 159.87 160.93+.53
Waters 10571 208.99 199.31 204.52—36.52
WeathfIntl 20704 .63 .61 .62+.02
WellsFargo 1.80f 13910 47.42 47.12 47.26
Whrlpl 4.80f 8002 144.85 141.05 142.37+3.01
Yamanag .02 21670 2.18 2.12 2.16—.02
iPtShFutn 30439 25.24 24.89 24.96—.29
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

