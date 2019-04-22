BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7419 2.46 2.41 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31690 32.17 31.92 32.13+.10 AbbVie 4.28 6461 78.93 77.50 78.92+1.35 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7419 2.46 2.41 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31690 32.17 31.92 32.13+.10 AbbVie 4.28 6461 78.93 77.50 78.92+1.35 Alibaba 18052 185.38 183.61 185.23—1.72 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9395 10.05 9.97 10.03+.09 Altria 3.20 10564 54.95 53.71 54.76+.39 Ambev .05e 16098 4.38 4.33 4.38+.02 Anadarko 1.20 11829 64.75 63.85 63.90—.28 Annaly 1.20e 7382 10.01 9.98 10.01+.02 AnteroRes 1 10437 8.17 7.88 7.90—.19 Aphrian 12072 7.80 7.58 7.62—.03 AquaAm .88 6345 37.30 36.82 37.25+.10 AuroraCn 27164 9.03 8.93 8.97—.03 BcoBrads .06a 9852 8.82 8.73 8.81—.02 BkofAm .60 60953 30.08 29.78 30.03—.01 BarrickGld 12655 13.28 13.08 13.10—.12 Blackstone 2.19e 30053 40.09 38.49 39.86+1.24 Boeing 8.22f 6883 377.69 375.23 375.92—4.15 BrMySq 1.64 14753 45.65 45.08 45.43—.09 CVSHealth 2 x14392 52.76 52.18 52.67+.54 CannTrHln 7037 6.85 6.60 6.68—.43 CanopyGrn 13989 45.90 45.07 45.42+.86 Caterpillar 3.44 6209 143.18 142.00 142.81—.55 Centenes 14267 49.24 48.38 48.60+.40 CntryLink 1m 8552 12.13 11.100 12.03—.12 ChesEng 81238 3.06 2.99 3.01+.10 Chevron 4.76f 8481 120.95 120.45 120.61+.75 CgpVelLCrd 19205 23.29 23.09 23.16+1.45 CgpVelICrd 27558 5.14 5.08 5.11—.37 Citigroup 1.80 14707 69.71 69.11 69.59—.08 CitizFincl 1.28 11802 35.86 35.06 35.83+.47 ClevCliffs .20 12872 9.45 9.20 9.24—.14 CocaCola 1.60f 9722 47.49 47.02 47.48 DeltaAir 1.40 7595 57.94 57.43 57.65—.52 DenburyR 30970 2.37 2.30 2.32+.11 DevonE .32 8635 34.19 33.57 33.64+.09 DxSOXBrrs 15984 4.79 4.70 4.70+.04 DxGBullrs 7977 17.08 16.61 16.66—.23 DrGMBllrs .09e 16665 7.93 7.71 7.74—.09 DirSPBears 6819 19.58 19.42 19.42+.03 DxSPOGBls 13811 12.83 12.47 12.55+.45 DxSCBearrs 16161 9.44 9.34 9.37 Disney 1.76f 11456 132.20 131.40 131.54—.91 DowDuPnt 1.52 8845 38.72 38.41 38.53—.47 EliLilly 2.58f 11548 115.57 113.65 115.48+.28 EnCanag .06 20892 7.36 7.28 7.31+.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9532 15.55 15.35 15.45+.17 EnscoRrs 11975 15.85 15.45 15.53+.25 ExxonMbl 3.28 12028 82.34 81.64 82.26+1.13 FstDatan 7438 25.16 24.97 25.12—.01 FordM .60a 54440 9.58 9.47 9.52—.04 FrptMcM .20 54972 13.91 13.25 13.49—.51 GameStop 1.52 7925 8.82 8.62 8.66—.11 GenElec .04 59685 9.32 9.23 9.26—.10 GenMotors 1.52 6752 40.10 39.63 39.92—.39 Gerdau .02e 8496 3.85 3.79 3.81 HPInc .64 7576 20.48 20.19 20.19—.33 Hallibrtn .72 28011 32.09 31.00 31.36+.23 HeclaM .01e 8774 2.17 2.11 2.12—.03 HPEntn .45e 7802 16.68 16.59 16.60—.06 iShGold 8807 12.22 12.20 12.21—.01 iShBrazil .67e 35644 40.53 40.31 40.50+.04 iShSilver 7833 14.09 14.06 14.07+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 26379 45.28 45.03 45.27—.47 iSCorSP500 4.38e 6517 291.87 291.04 291.81—.19 iShEMkts .59e 65073 44.24 44.06 44.23—.33 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7638 118.53 118.37 118.39—.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 6371 122.57 122.34 122.36—.54 iSEafe 1.66e 11485 66.64 66.42 66.63—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8491 86.66 86.61 86.61—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 13472 155.81 155.26 155.68+.04 iShREst 2.76e 10239 85.68 84.99 85.07—.57 iShHmCnst .09e 9498 38.44 37.94 37.95—.35 Infosyss 12150 10.46 10.39 10.44+.05 iSTaiwnrs 6905 35.88 35.80 35.87—.27 iShCorEM .95e 8074 53.25 53.04 53.23—.39 iShCHEmu .64e 46352 30.83 30.72 30.80 ItauUnHs 11175 8.37 8.30 8.36—.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 9641 113.79 112.66 113.50+.04 Keycorp .56 13196 16.97 16.60 16.92+.13 KimbClk 4.12 13169 132.11 127.93 131.68+8.13 KindMorg .80 21778 19.69 19.52 19.64+.25 Kinrossg 6545 3.25 3.20 3.22—.02 Kohls 2.68f 7185 69.78 68.43 68.74—1.63 LaredoPet 8220 3.23 3.15 3.17+.03 Macys 1.51 9201 25.12 24.67 24.72—.36 MarathnO .20 19108 18.11 17.89 18.00+.38 MarathPts 2.12 7054 61.01 60.27 60.99+1.18 Merck 2.20 20382 73.81 72.83 73.47+.28 MorgStan 1.20 8296 47.42 47.12 47.30—.25 Nabors .24 6988 3.94 3.86 3.88+.08 NewmtM .56 10141 33.25 32.61 32.65—.39 NikeB s .88 6760 88.64 88.03 88.15—1.05 NobleCorp .08 12050 2.91 2.85 2.87+.06 NokiaCp .19e 29388 5.84 5.78 5.79—.03 Novartis 2.75e 12606 76.00 75.56 75.83—.58 OasisPet 14815 6.83 6.69 6.75+.15 OcciPet 3.12 6312 62.69 62.05 62.41+.59 Oracle .96f 6171 54.55 54.20 54.41—.11 ParsleyEn 7084 22.10 21.50 21.64+.34 Penney 6184 1.29 1.26 1.27 PetrbrsA 7543 14.16 14.01 14.10+.08 Petrobras 12435 15.75 15.61 15.71+.09 Pfizer 1.44f 34471 39.47 38.81 39.44+.06 Pinterestn 66298 24.78 23.57 23.92—.48 PrUCruders 7719 25.58 25.44 25.51+1.09 PrUShCrds 10589 14.16 14.07 14.11—.66 ProctGam 2.87 9839 107.20 106.05 107.19+1.14 PrUShSPrs 10093 31.93 31.75 31.76+.04 Qudiann 14902 6.66 6.52 6.60 RangeRs .08 10728 9.94 9.64 9.65—.10 RegionsFn .56 11997 15.29 15.06 15.23—.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 49444 289.90 289.07 289.84—.18 SpdrBiots .44e 7380 85.12 83.80 85.05+.42 SpdrHome .15e 7271 41.01 40.81 40.83—.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 39612 32.45 32.13 32.21+.40 Schlmbrg 2 10784 45.87 45.27 45.59+.03 Skecherss 7212 31.45 30.20 30.53—1.07 SnapIncAn 36037 11.70 11.28 11.33—.34 SwstnEngy 31057 4.29 4.09 4.12—.03 Sprint 16029 5.84 5.71 5.83+.06 Squaren 11158 71.36 70.00 71.09+.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 46090 86.41 85.57 86.36+.44 SPCnSt 1.28e 8630 57.16 56.80 57.15+.28 SPEngy 2.04e 22523 68.15 67.62 67.79+.60 SPDRFncl .46e 45321 27.34 27.17 27.29—.06 SPInds 1.12e 11559 78.13 77.69 78.02—.29 SPTech .78e 8181 77.67 77.39 77.64—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 11670 57.41 57.18 57.32+.03 TaiwSemi .73e 15196 44.95 44.59 44.82—.58 TevaPhrm .73e 6527 14.48 14.25 14.41+.05 Transocn 21840 9.16 8.97 9.05+.21 Twitter 30052 34.62 33.82 34.04—.36 UnionPac 3.52f 9249 179.54 176.12 178.36+1.70 USOilFd 46191 13.66 13.60 13.63+.31 USSteel .20 19838 16.48 15.98 16.00—.42 UtdhlthGp 3.60 16600 226.98 221.60 222.38+.63 ValeSA .29e 22178 13.21 12.93 12.99—.33 VanEGold .06e 16107 21.42 21.23 21.26—.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 6707 18.29 18.08 18.17+.16 VanEJrGld 7966 29.70 29.46 29.51—.06 VangEmg 1.10e 9242 43.70 43.54 43.69—.32 VerizonCm 2.41 13287 58.19 57.89 58.08+.04 Vipshop 6780 7.85 7.55 7.76—.17 WPXEngy 7755 15.09 14.80 14.88+.14 WeathfIntl 9756 .60 .57 .59+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 12746 47.50 47.10 47.31—.27 WhitngPetrs 6290 28.69 28.11 28.18+.75 Yamanag .02 13228 2.24 2.20 2.21—.02 iPtShFutn 30629 25.96 25.63 25.80+.32 