BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7419 2.46 2.41 2.42—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31690 32.17 31.92 32.13+.10 AbbVie 4.28 6461 78.93 77.50 78.92+1.35 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|7419
|2.46
|2.41
|2.42—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|31690
|32.17
|31.92
|32.13+.10
|AbbVie 4.28
|6461
|78.93
|77.50
|78.92+1.35
|Alibaba
|18052
|185.38
|183.61
|185.23—1.72
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9395
|10.05
|9.97
|10.03+.09
|Altria 3.20
|10564
|54.95
|53.71
|54.76+.39
|Ambev .05e
|16098
|4.38
|4.33
|4.38+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|11829
|64.75
|63.85
|63.90—.28
|Annaly 1.20e
|7382
|10.01
|9.98
|10.01+.02
|AnteroRes 1
|10437
|8.17
|7.88
|7.90—.19
|Aphrian
|12072
|7.80
|7.58
|7.62—.03
|AquaAm .88
|6345
|37.30
|36.82
|37.25+.10
|AuroraCn
|27164
|9.03
|8.93
|8.97—.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|9852
|8.82
|8.73
|8.81—.02
|BkofAm .60
|60953
|30.08
|29.78
|30.03—.01
|BarrickGld
|12655
|13.28
|13.08
|13.10—.12
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|30053
|40.09
|38.49
|39.86+1.24
|Boeing 8.22f
|6883
|377.69
|375.23
|375.92—4.15
|BrMySq 1.64
|14753
|45.65
|45.08
|45.43—.09
|CVSHealth 2
|x14392
|52.76
|52.18
|52.67+.54
|CannTrHln
|7037
|6.85
|6.60
|6.68—.43
|CanopyGrn
|13989
|45.90
|45.07
|45.42+.86
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|6209
|143.18
|142.00
|142.81—.55
|Centenes
|14267
|49.24
|48.38
|48.60+.40
|CntryLink 1m
|8552
|12.13
|11.100
|12.03—.12
|ChesEng
|81238
|3.06
|2.99
|3.01+.10
|Chevron 4.76f
|8481
|120.95
|120.45
|120.61+.75
|CgpVelLCrd
|19205
|23.29
|23.09
|23.16+1.45
|CgpVelICrd
|27558
|5.14
|5.08
|5.11—.37
|Citigroup 1.80
|14707
|69.71
|69.11
|69.59—.08
|CitizFincl 1.28
|11802
|35.86
|35.06
|35.83+.47
|ClevCliffs .20
|12872
|9.45
|9.20
|9.24—.14
|CocaCola 1.60f
|9722
|47.49
|47.02
|47.48
|DeltaAir 1.40
|7595
|57.94
|57.43
|57.65—.52
|DenburyR
|30970
|2.37
|2.30
|2.32+.11
|DevonE .32
|8635
|34.19
|33.57
|33.64+.09
|DxSOXBrrs
|15984
|4.79
|4.70
|4.70+.04
|DxGBullrs
|7977
|17.08
|16.61
|16.66—.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|16665
|7.93
|7.71
|7.74—.09
|DirSPBears
|6819
|19.58
|19.42
|19.42+.03
|DxSPOGBls
|13811
|12.83
|12.47
|12.55+.45
|DxSCBearrs
|16161
|9.44
|9.34
|9.37
|Disney 1.76f
|11456
|132.20
|131.40
|131.54—.91
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|8845
|38.72
|38.41
|38.53—.47
|EliLilly 2.58f
|11548
|115.57
|113.65
|115.48+.28
|EnCanag .06
|20892
|7.36
|7.28
|7.31+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9532
|15.55
|15.35
|15.45+.17
|EnscoRrs
|11975
|15.85
|15.45
|15.53+.25
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12028
|82.34
|81.64
|82.26+1.13
|FstDatan
|7438
|25.16
|24.97
|25.12—.01
|FordM .60a
|54440
|9.58
|9.47
|9.52—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|54972
|13.91
|13.25
|13.49—.51
|GameStop 1.52
|7925
|8.82
|8.62
|8.66—.11
|GenElec .04
|59685
|9.32
|9.23
|9.26—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|6752
|40.10
|39.63
|39.92—.39
|Gerdau .02e
|8496
|3.85
|3.79
|3.81
|HPInc .64
|7576
|20.48
|20.19
|20.19—.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|28011
|32.09
|31.00
|31.36+.23
|HeclaM .01e
|8774
|2.17
|2.11
|2.12—.03
|HPEntn .45e
|7802
|16.68
|16.59
|16.60—.06
|iShGold
|8807
|12.22
|12.20
|12.21—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|35644
|40.53
|40.31
|40.50+.04
|iShSilver
|7833
|14.09
|14.06
|14.07+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26379
|45.28
|45.03
|45.27—.47
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|6517
|291.87
|291.04
|291.81—.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|65073
|44.24
|44.06
|44.23—.33
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|7638
|118.53
|118.37
|118.39—.19
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|6371
|122.57
|122.34
|122.36—.54
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11485
|66.64
|66.42
|66.63—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8491
|86.66
|86.61
|86.61—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|13472
|155.81
|155.26
|155.68+.04
|iShREst 2.76e
|10239
|85.68
|84.99
|85.07—.57
|iShHmCnst .09e
|9498
|38.44
|37.94
|37.95—.35
|Infosyss
|12150
|10.46
|10.39
|10.44+.05
|iSTaiwnrs
|6905
|35.88
|35.80
|35.87—.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|8074
|53.25
|53.04
|53.23—.39
|iShCHEmu .64e
|46352
|30.83
|30.72
|30.80
|ItauUnHs
|11175
|8.37
|8.30
|8.36—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|9641
|113.79
|112.66
|113.50+.04
|Keycorp .56
|13196
|16.97
|16.60
|16.92+.13
|KimbClk 4.12
|
|13169
|132.11
|127.93
|131.68+8.13
|KindMorg .80
|21778
|19.69
|19.52
|19.64+.25
|Kinrossg
|6545
|3.25
|3.20
|3.22—.02
|Kohls 2.68f
|7185
|69.78
|68.43
|68.74—1.63
|LaredoPet
|8220
|3.23
|3.15
|3.17+.03
|Macys 1.51
|9201
|25.12
|24.67
|24.72—.36
|MarathnO .20
|19108
|18.11
|17.89
|18.00+.38
|MarathPts 2.12
|7054
|61.01
|60.27
|60.99+1.18
|Merck 2.20
|20382
|73.81
|72.83
|73.47+.28
|MorgStan 1.20
|8296
|47.42
|47.12
|47.30—.25
|Nabors .24
|6988
|3.94
|3.86
|3.88+.08
|NewmtM .56
|10141
|33.25
|32.61
|32.65—.39
|NikeB s .88
|6760
|88.64
|88.03
|88.15—1.05
|NobleCorp .08
|12050
|2.91
|2.85
|2.87+.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|29388
|5.84
|5.78
|5.79—.03
|Novartis 2.75e
|12606
|76.00
|75.56
|75.83—.58
|OasisPet
|14815
|6.83
|6.69
|6.75+.15
|OcciPet 3.12
|6312
|62.69
|62.05
|62.41+.59
|Oracle .96f
|6171
|54.55
|54.20
|54.41—.11
|ParsleyEn
|7084
|22.10
|21.50
|21.64+.34
|Penney
|6184
|1.29
|1.26
|1.27
|PetrbrsA
|7543
|14.16
|14.01
|14.10+.08
|Petrobras
|12435
|15.75
|15.61
|15.71+.09
|Pfizer 1.44f
|34471
|39.47
|38.81
|39.44+.06
|Pinterestn
|66298
|24.78
|23.57
|23.92—.48
|PrUCruders
|7719
|25.58
|25.44
|25.51+1.09
|PrUShCrds
|10589
|14.16
|14.07
|14.11—.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|9839
|107.20
|106.05
|107.19+1.14
|PrUShSPrs
|10093
|31.93
|31.75
|31.76+.04
|Qudiann
|14902
|6.66
|6.52
|6.60
|RangeRs .08
|10728
|9.94
|9.64
|9.65—.10
|RegionsFn .56
|11997
|15.29
|15.06
|15.23—.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|49444
|289.90
|289.07
|289.84—.18
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7380
|85.12
|83.80
|85.05+.42
|SpdrHome .15e
|7271
|41.01
|40.81
|40.83—.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|39612
|32.45
|32.13
|32.21+.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|10784
|45.87
|45.27
|45.59+.03
|Skecherss
|7212
|31.45
|30.20
|30.53—1.07
|SnapIncAn
|36037
|11.70
|11.28
|11.33—.34
|SwstnEngy
|31057
|4.29
|4.09
|4.12—.03
|Sprint
|16029
|5.84
|5.71
|5.83+.06
|Squaren
|11158
|71.36
|70.00
|71.09+.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|46090
|86.41
|85.57
|86.36+.44
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8630
|57.16
|56.80
|57.15+.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22523
|68.15
|67.62
|67.79+.60
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45321
|27.34
|27.17
|27.29—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|11559
|78.13
|77.69
|78.02—.29
|SPTech .78e
|8181
|77.67
|77.39
|77.64—.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11670
|57.41
|57.18
|57.32+.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15196
|44.95
|44.59
|44.82—.58
|TevaPhrm .73e
|6527
|14.48
|14.25
|14.41+.05
|Transocn
|21840
|9.16
|8.97
|9.05+.21
|Twitter
|30052
|34.62
|33.82
|34.04—.36
|UnionPac 3.52f
|
|9249
|179.54
|176.12
|178.36+1.70
|USOilFd
|46191
|13.66
|13.60
|13.63+.31
|USSteel .20
|19838
|16.48
|15.98
|16.00—.42
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|16600
|226.98
|221.60
|222.38+.63
|ValeSA .29e
|22178
|13.21
|12.93
|12.99—.33
|VanEGold .06e
|16107
|21.42
|21.23
|21.26—.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6707
|18.29
|18.08
|18.17+.16
|VanEJrGld
|7966
|29.70
|29.46
|29.51—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9242
|43.70
|43.54
|43.69—.32
|VerizonCm 2.41
|13287
|58.19
|57.89
|58.08+.04
|Vipshop
|6780
|7.85
|7.55
|7.76—.17
|WPXEngy
|7755
|15.09
|14.80
|14.88+.14
|WeathfIntl
|9756
|.60
|.57
|.59+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|12746
|47.50
|47.10
|47.31—.27
|WhitngPetrs
|6290
|28.69
|28.11
|28.18+.75
|Yamanag .02
|13228
|2.24
|2.20
|2.21—.02
|iPtShFutn
|30629
|25.96
|25.63
|25.80+.32
|—————————
